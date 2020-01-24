Global Food Packaging Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market was valued at US$ 15.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 22.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.97% during a forecast period.

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Food Packaging Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Food Packaging Equipment Market.

Based on application, the dairy segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global food packaging equipment market in the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of dairy products among consumers across the globe. Moreover, the rise in consumption of dairy products across the globe, which is influencing the global food packaging equipment market growth in a positive way. On the basis of the type, the filling and dosing segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the forecast period owing to these machines are used in a varied range of products and applications.

Increasing demand for equipment in developing countries, which is projected to fuel the food packaging equipment market growth. Growing investments in R&D by manufacturers is driving the food packaging equipment market in a positive way. The rise in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, and convenience food items, which is expected to surge the food packaging equipment market growth in a positive way. Growing awareness regarding health and changing eating habits is expected to fuel the global food packaging equipment market growth during the forecast period. The rise in consumption of packed food products across the globe, which is boosting the global food packaging equipment market growth in a positive way across the globe.

The increasing influence of western lifestyle among consumers across the globe, which is anticipated to propel the global food packaging equipment market growth in the forecast period. Rising industrialization and globalization across the globe are projected to surge the food packaging equipment market growth in a positive way. In addition, rising population and increased demand for the innovative packaging solutions across the globe, which are expected to influence the global food packaging equipment market growth during the forecast period.

In terms region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to propel the food packaging equipment market growth during the forecast period due to industrialization and globalization in developing countries of this region such as India and China. The growing technological advancements are expected to surge the food packaging equipment market growth in this region. In addition, growing demand for the packaged food coupled with increased disposable incomes of consumers, which are expected to drive the market growth in a positive way. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global food packaging equipment market during the forecast period owing to the developed economy and large consumer base in this region.

Scope of the Report Food Packaging Equipment Market

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

• Form-fill-seal

• Filling & Dosing

• Cartoning

• Decorating & Coding

• Others

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Application

• Meat

• Poultry & Seafood

• Dairy

• Bakery & Snack

• Frozen

• Candy & Confectionery

• Cereal & Grain

• Others

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Food Packaging Equipment Market

• Arpac LLC

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• Coesia Group

• GEA Group

• IMA Group

• Ishida

• Multivac, Inc.

• Nichrome India Ltd.

• Omori Machinery Co. Ltd

• Oystar Holding GmbH.

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• The Adelphi Group of Companies

• AMF Bakery Systems

• Lindquist Machine Corporation

• Kaufman Engineered System

