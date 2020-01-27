MARKET REPORT
Global Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2019 to 2024
Global Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry which aims to provide an overview of the global Gas Insulated Power Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by services, industry vertical and geography for the projected period from 2019 to 2024. The report contains the combinations, methods, summarized study, and data gathered from various sources. The research experts have studied the historical data and provided an idea of the direction this market will take in the forthcoming years. The report involves key insights pertaining to industry deliverables, particularly market trends, market share, market competitors and recognized players, market size, current valuation, and revenue estimations for the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The research study is reliable, wide-ranging, and the result of strong analytical research on the Gas Insulated Power Equipment market.
Synopsis of Market Report
The report investigates evaluates the Gas Insulated Power Equipment market on the basis of market segments and geographical areas and current market trends. Various factors such as development, rapidly increasing demand, economic stability are directly and indirectly fuelling growth in the market are also covered in the report. An assessment of the technical barriers, other issues, as well as market restraints is determined. Key market competitors who majorly hold the market shares in terms of demand, supply, and income through their products, services, and after deal processes are studied and their comprehensive abstract has been provided in the report.
The report encloses a precise evaluation of the Gas Insulated Power Equipment market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the market. The report has thoroughly studied the market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.
Major Players in the market are:
Schneider Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Hyundai Electric & Energy System, Siemens AG, ABB, Crompton Greaves, Meidensha Corporation, Xi’an XD Switchgear Electric,
The global version of this report with a geographical classification such as:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Moreover, manufacturing base distribution, production area, and product type, concentration rate mergers & acquisitions, expansion are provided in the report. The report further has included a new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development trend analysis. It also delivers vital information referring to the industry’s concentration ratio.
MARKET REPORT
Protective Helmet Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2024 Forecast
Protective Helmet Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Protective Helmet Market is the most blooming and promising sector of the industry.
Market Overview: The Report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and Industry shares for key vendors. The total Industry is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report estimates 2019-2024 Industry development trends of Iberian ham industry.
Report Highlights:
Detail pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments
The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Protective Helmet Market
Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Protective Helmet Market
Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Protective Helmet Market
A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the Protective Helmet Market with the identification of key factors
The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Protective Helmet Market to help identify market developments
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Protective Helmet players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
Segmentation and Targeting:
The Key Players profiled in the market include:
MSA
Honeywell
DELTAPLUS
3M
JSP
Drager
UVEX
Scott(Tyco)
Centurion
Swiss ONE
…
Most important types of Protective Helmet products covered in this report are:
ABS Protective Helmet
HDPE Protective Helmet
Others
Most widely used downstream fields of Protective Helmet market covered in this report are:
Fire and rescue helmet
Industrial fields
Others
Research Methodology:
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
Target Audience:
* Protective Helmet Manufacturers
* Traders, Importers, and Exporters
* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
* Research and Consulting Firms
* Government and Research Organizations
* Associations and Industry Bodies
MARKET REPORT
Recycled Base Oil Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027
Recycled Base Oil Market: A Sustainable Material
- Countries across the globe are encouraging industries to develop and utilize environmentally sustainable products. This is driving the demand for use of recycled base oil across the world. Lubricant oils have a limited lifespan, after which these oils become unfit for use. The remaining lubricants are then flushed out of the system and new lubricants are added.
- The waste oil collected from engines can be toxic and hazardous to the environment if disposed of in open spaces. Thus, environment protection bodies across the globe have formulated strict regulations to control the disposal of used oil.
- Additionally, limited availability of feedstock required for the manufacture of virgin oil is driving the need for use of recycled base oil. Producing base oil from crude oil is an energy-intensive process. A refinery needs to process 100 gallons of crude oil in order to produce one gallon of base oil. On the other hand, only 1.4 gallons of used oil is sufficient to manufacture one gallon of base oil. This makes recycling of used oil a fairly viable process for base oil manufacturing.
Increasing Focus on Sustainability of Environment to Boost Demand for Recycled Base Oil
- Recycled base oil is eco-friendly and it generates lower carbon emissions than virgin base oil. The process of production of virgin base oil is energy intensive and it generates higher emissions of carbon. Rise in the focus on sustainability of the environment across the globe is providing significant opportunity to the global recycled base oil market.
- Rise in investments in research and development of the re-refining process and improvement in the quality of recycled base oil are other major factors driving the global recycled base oil market. Companies across the world are incorporating recycled base oil in their lubricant compositions. For example, Valvoline, a major lubricant manufacturer, has a line of lubricant products that contain 50% of recycled base oil.
- Additionally, increasing number of automobiles across the globe is driving the demand for lubricants. Petrochemical sources are depleting and increasing prices of crude oil are encouraging oil manufacturers to find new methods to re-refine and utilize waste oil. This factor, in turn, is driving the demand for recycled base oil across the globe.
Automotive and Industrial Sectors to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- Recycled base oil is as good as virgin oil. Hence, use of recycled base oil is gaining momentum in automotive applications. It is used to manufacture lubricants for a wide variety of vehicles.
- Rising urbanization and increasing FDIs in the automotive sector, typically in India, China, and South Korea, are likely to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers of recycled base oil in the near future
- Rising demand for recycled base oil for use in applications such as industrial oil and metalworking fluids is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the global recycled base oil market in the next few years
Intense Competition from Counterparts and High Flammability to Hamper Market
- Recycled base oil faces intense competition from its virgin counterpart in applications wherein high purity is required. The two oils cost equal and possess similar chemical and physical properties. This factor is likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.
- Additionally, lack of awareness about the re-refining process of used oils in developing economies and lack of knowledge about recycling of used oils can prove to be a major restraint of the global recycled base oil market during the forecast period.
North America to Lead a Global Recycled Base Oil Market
- In terms of region, the global recycled base oil market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
- North America is a leading consumer of recycled base oil, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rising demand for lubricants in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. is expected to generate high demand for recycled base oil during the forecast period. Additionally, implementation of stringent regulations on the disposal of used oil in developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, is expected to offer considerable opportunity to manufacturers of recycled base oil operating in the region between 2019 and 2027.
- Rising FDIs in the automotive industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific is also likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.
- Increasing demand for eco-friendly lubricants for use in industrial applications, such as hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, and heat transfer fluids, is driving the demand for recycled base oil in North America and Europe.
- Rising focus on recycling of used oil in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to boost the market in both regions during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in the Market
The global recycled base oil market is highly fragmented, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 10% to 15% share of the global market. Key players operating in the global recycled base oil market are:
- Valvoline LLC
- Vision Recycling & Reprocessing LLC
- Gulf Basin Petroleum Recycling Co.
- Fortum Corporation
- Terrapure Environmental
- Hering-VPT GmbH
- SHARAFCO OIL REFINERY & IND. CO. LLC
- National friendly Environment LLC
- Green Oil and Lubes SRL
- Rahaoil, Inc.
- LOTOS Oil Sp. z o.o.
- Southern Counties Lubricants, LLC.
- Inmaa International
- Benzoil Pty Ltd
- EcoLube Recovery
- Rajkamal Group of Companies
MARKET REPORT
LPG Vaporizer Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2027
LPG Vaporizer Market: Significant Increase in Installation of LPG Vaporizers
- LPG is transported and stored as a liquid under pressure. In order to utilize LPG, it needs to be vaporized within the cylinder or tank and then, used in desired equipment. This process of vaporization is controlled by using a vaporizer.
- Volatility in prices of gasoline and diesel led by geopolitical factors and environment-related concerns have prompted companies to adopt the LPG-based technology. Companies are investing in R&D activities to develop cutting-edge technologies related to LPG and its uses.
- Industrial facilities located at sites with unfavorable conditions, such as cold weather, face freeze-ups or frost on LPG cylinders/tanks. This reduces efficiency of natural vaporization of LPG. In order to counter this freezing effect, LPG vaporizers are used, especially in industries such as chemical, fertilizers, and cement.
Growing Need for Cost-effective and Advanced Technologies
- Increase in awareness about environment-related issues and implementation of stringent rules and regulations by regulatory authorities of governments have forced companies to look for green solutions. In the recent years, LPG is being used as a substitute for gasoline and diesel. LPG is a clean fuel. Use of LPG offers a cost-effective solution to companies. Thus, significant increase in the use of LPG in various industries would be a major driver of the LPG vaporizer market.
- Due to competitive pricing, companies are focusing on the use of advanced technologies and products to increase their profitability. An LPG vaporizer utilizes 100% of LPG from a cylinder/tank, which reduces the operational cost incurred to a company. Thus, LPG vaporizers have increased LPG vaporization requirements in industrial as well as commercial sectors.
- LPG vaporizers have the ability to fully utilize LPG, even at a low pressure in cylinders, and to supply LPG at a constant flow rate in extreme cold climates
Volatile Crude Oil Prices and Fluctuating Policies about Industrial Usage of LPG
- Volatility in crude oil prices followed by fluctuating policies by government of different nations regarding the industrial usage of LPG could be the major restrain for market growth
- Due to fluctuation in prices of LPG, overall cost reduction through LPG vaporizers can be invaluable for businesses with LPG applications
Global LPG Vaporizer Market: Segmentation
- The global LPG vaporizer market can be segmented in terms of type, flow rate, and end-use
- Based on type of vaporizer, the global LPG vaporizer market can be segmented into electric powered, fire powered, steam powered, hot water powered, and water bath. Due to environment-related concerns and low cost of electricity, the electric powered segment is expected to lead the global LPG vaporizer market during the forecast period.
- In terms of flow rate, the global LPG vaporizer market can be segmented into 1 Kg/h–100 Kg/h, 101 Kg/h–500 Kg/h, 501 Kg/h–1000 Kg/h, and 1001 Kg/h and above. LPG vaporizers with the flow rate of 101 kg/h–500 Kg/h are used in commercial and industrial sectors. Thus, the 101 Kg/h–500 Kg/h segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.
- Based on end-user, the global LPG vaporizer market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, and agricultural. The industrial segment can be sub-divided into power generation, fertilizers, chemical, steel, cement, and automobile. The commercial segment can be sub-classified into hotels & restaurants, resorts, and hospitals. The industrial segment is expected to dominate the global LPG vaporizer market in the next few years, due to rapid industrialization and increase in the utilization of LPG worldwide.
Global LPG vaporizer Market: Regional Outlook
- Based on region, the global LPG vaporizer market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is likely to dominate the global LPG vaporizer market during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand from industrial and commercial sectors in the region. In the U.S., the demand for LPG vaporizers is rising in the commercial segment, which comprises hotels and resorts.
- Europe region is projected to make substantial contributions in overall market share of LPG vaporizer in the near future. The U.K., Italy, and Germany are expected to hold significant shares of the LPG vaporizer market in Europe during the forecast period.
- In terms of revenue, Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute significantly to the global market for LPG vaporizers in the near future, as various end-use industries in these regions present high growth potential for the LPG vaporizer market
