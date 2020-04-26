Global GIS in the Cloud Market Insights 2020 – Application, Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Demand Growth and Regional Analysis till 2023

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

According to this study, over the next five years the GIS in the Cloud market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in GIS in the Cloud business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of GIS in the Cloud market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the GIS in the Cloud value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

SaaS

PaaS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Government

Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Crber

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

GIS Cloud

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global GIS in the Cloud market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of GIS in the Cloud market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GIS in the Cloud players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GIS in the Cloud with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of GIS in the Cloud submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 GIS in the Cloud Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 GIS in the Cloud Segment by Type

2.2.1 SaaS

2.2.2 PaaS

2.2.3 IaaS

2.3 GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 GIS in the Cloud Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 Enterprises

2.5 GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global GIS in the Cloud by Players

3.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 GIS in the Cloud by Regions

4.1 GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe GIS in the Cloud by Countries

7.2 Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa GIS in the Cloud by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Forecast

10.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global GIS in the Cloud Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global GIS in the Cloud Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global GIS in the Cloud Forecast by Type

10.8 Global GIS in the Cloud Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ESRI

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.1.3 ESRI GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ESRI News

11.2 Google Maps (Google)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.2.3 Google Maps (Google) GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Google Maps (Google) News

11.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.3.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft) GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bing Maps (Microsoft) News

11.4 SuperMap

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.4.3 SuperMap GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SuperMap News

11.5 Zondy Crber

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.5.3 Zondy Crber GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Zondy Crber News

11.6 GeoStar

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.6.3 GeoStar GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GeoStar News

11.7 Hexagon Geospatial

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.7.3 Hexagon Geospatial GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Hexagon Geospatial News

11.8 CARTO

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.8.3 CARTO GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 CARTO News

11.9 GIS Cloud

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 GIS in the Cloud Product Offered

11.9.3 GIS Cloud GIS in the Cloud Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 GIS Cloud News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

