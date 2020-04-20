Global Gonorrhea Diagnostics Market 2019 Report Position – Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Roche Diagnostics

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae and can affect both genders. It is a common infection, especially among young people aged between 15 years to 24 years. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gonorrhea is the second most commonly reported disease in the United States affecting approximately 800,000 people each year. In the United Kingdom, about 28,000 cases of gonorrhea are reported each year. Symptoms of gonorrhea in men encompass painful urination, swelling of testicles and pus discharge. In women, symptoms comprise excessive vaginal discharge, painful urination and abdominal pain. Complications include ectopic pregnancy, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) and Epididymitis. The incubation period for this disease also varies between men and women. In men, the symptoms occur between 2 to 14 days whereas in women it takes 7 days to 21 days to show symptoms. Astonishingly, about 50% of women have no symptoms in the early stage and during pregnancy it may infect the fetus during delivery.

While there are a number of companies engaged in Gonorrhea Diagnostics , the report has listed the leading ones in the world. They are: Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, bioMérieux, PerkinElmer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics,

Various regions related to the growth of the market are analyzed in the report. These regions include: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

