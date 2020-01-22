ENERGY
Global Green Concrete Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by product, Design, Type, Application and Region.
The global green concrete market was valued at US$ 15.68 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 42.75 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.36 %.
global green concrete market
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding bio solvent market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in green concrete market.
Growing preference for environment sustainability and protection, the growth of the construction industry in China, India, and in the nations of the Middle East due to the increasing regulatory support for the improvement of infrastructure, increasing shift of manufacturers toward environment friendly alternatives from conventional synthetic concrete, is estimated to fuel the global green concrete market in forecasting years. However, lack of awareness, depletion of petroleum reserves, fluctuating crude oil price, and unavailability of raw material and relatively higher cost as compared to existing conventional products are expected to hamper the global green concrete market.
Commercial segment is probable to experience the fastest growth during forecast. Rapidly growing construction and rehabilitation activities in emerging economies. Since the green concrete has a stronger composition as compared to the conventional cement. This flexibility in design is beneficial in the construction of retail buildings, offices, malls, and other commercial structures. Rapid urbanization rate is poised to have a prominent effect on residential segment growth. Another factor propelling the residential segment growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies for affordable housing, low-interest rates for home loans.
Asia Pacific is evaluated to hold a significant share in the market for green concrete attributed to the rising government support in China and India to enhance domestic infrastructure. Governments are taking measures such as raising the tax benefits and offering FDI to expedite infrastructural development. Whereas, favorable policies implemented by governments, is likely to up the employment of green concrete in the Europe. The Middle East, dignified to be a lucrative green concrete market owing to the proliferation of favorable policies by governments, which aim at providing sustainable advancement.
Scope of Global Green Concrete Market
Global Green Concrete Market, By Design
• Plain Cement Concrete
• Pre-Stressed Cement Concrete
• Reinforced Cement Concrete
Global Green Concrete Market, By Type
• Recycled Aggregate
• Slag Based
• Fly-Ash Based
Global Green Concrete Market, By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Infrastructure
Global Green Concrete Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• CeraTech Inc
• Eco Green Co.
• CICO Technologies Ltd.
• Chryso SAS
• BASF
• Cemex C.B
• Pidilite Industries
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Rpm International Inc
• Maipei Ltd.
• Gammon
• Wagners
• Hanson
• Bonded Hudson NY
• Metromix
• The QUIKRETE Companies
• Sika Corporation U.S.
• Holcim
• LafargeHolcim
• HeidelbergCement AG
• Anhui Conch Cement Company
• Calera Corporation
• China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)
• Ecocem Ireland Ltd
• Italcementi
• Kiran Global Chems
• Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd.
• Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)
• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation
• Taiwan Cement Corporation
• Votorantim cimentos S.A.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Green Concrete Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Green Concrete Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Green Concrete Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Green Concrete Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Green Concrete Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Green Concrete Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Green Concrete Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Green Concrete by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Green Concrete Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Green Concrete Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Green Concrete Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market 2019-2025: Capital Investment, Industrial Output, Outlook and Forecast 2025
“Waste-To-Energy Plants Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Demand Analysis,Market Share, Market Report 2019-2025”
Global Slate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 is a research report available at researchreportsinc.com
