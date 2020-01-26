Global Green-Roof Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

The Global Green-Roof Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Green-Roof industry and its future prospects.. The Green-Roof market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Green-Roof market research report:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

American Hydrotech

SIKA

Henry

Bioroof

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof

The global Green-Roof market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

By application, Green-Roof industry categorized according to following:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Green-Roof market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Green-Roof. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Green-Roof Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Green-Roof market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Green-Roof market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Green-Roof industry.

