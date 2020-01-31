Global Green Tea Market 2020 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

WiseGuyRerports.com Updates “Global Green Tea Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Green tea is a type of tea made from Camellia sinensis leaves that are not subjected to the usual oxidation processes and are used for other types of tea like oolong tea and black tea. The origin of green tea was first recorded in China, but both production and manufacturing have now spread across Asia. Depending on the type of green tea desired, various growing and processing methods may be used. By using these methods the maximum amount of polyphenols and volatile organic compounds are retained which affect the aroma and taste.

The health benefits of green tea are numerous and have contributed to the impressive growth of the industry over the last few years. It has a plethora of antioxidants and nutrients that can have positive effects on the human body that include improved brain function, fat loss, and a lower risk of cancer among other benefits. The polyphenols present in tea also contains large amounts of a catechin called EGCG. These are natural antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and also provide other benefits. They reduce the formation of free radicals in the body which protect cells and molecules from damage.

The published report focuses on the green tea volume and its value at three levels which are the global, regional, and company level. The increasing disposable income of consumers is anticipated to be the main reason for the growth of green tea during the forecast period. The increase in heart diseases, as well as obesity, is anticipated to fuel the sales of green tea during the forecast period. At the company level, the report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for all the companies covered in the report.

Key Players:

Associated British Foods

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Republic of Tea

Unilever

Market Segmentation

The market for green tea can be divided into different segments based on the type of green tea and the applications that it can be used for.

Market split based on the type:

Flavoured green tea: After the processes required to make green tea are completed, additional flavours are added to the tea to appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Unflavoured green tea: The original flavour of the tea is retained.

Market split based on the application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Large chains stock the tea and sell it widely.

Specialist Retailers: Stores that deal only in the sale and procurement of tea.

Convenience Stores: Daily convenience stores that sell tea.

Ecommerce: Green tea is also available online for orders.

Regional overview

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions which are North America, Europe, China, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the green tea capsules market throughout the forecast period. The same region has witnessed steady growth owing to the increased awareness about the health benefits of green tea which results in increased sales of the product. Another factor that drives up the growth of the green tea market is the rapidly growing number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Green Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

Industry news

According to research conducted by the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Surrey, green tea can also help in building the body’s responsiveness to antibiotic medicines consumed to treat infections. The natural antioxidant EGCG found in green tea can kill the antibiotic resistant bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa that can cause serious respiratory tract and bloodstream infections.

