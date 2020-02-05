Global Market
Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity by 2025, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Summary
The Global Grid-Scale Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32.2%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Grid-scale battery is defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy produced by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when required. This technology helps power operators to store energy for later usage. Grid-scale battery storage incorporation in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and in the integration of renewable energy sources. Grid-scale battery can be installed in the transmission network, distribution network near load centers, or with renewable energy generators. The battery can provide various services in any of the locations it is being deployed, ancillary services, investment deferral, reducing renewable energy curtailment are some of the services.
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Expanding Capabilities of the Renewable Energy Sector
The renewable energy sector is expanding worldwide as the urgency of clean energy is increasing. As per Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the US electricity generation from renewable sources prominently wind and solar have doubled in the past ten years. These renewable sources being infrequent in nature requires storage facility incorporated in the system. Grid-scale battery is rapidly getting acquired in the renewable system as they provide the storage facility. As the number of renewable source-based power plants is expected to increase worldwide, it may increase the demand for grid-scale batteries.
Thus, the expanding capabilities of the renewable energy sector may contribute to the growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecasted period.
Robust Demand in Power Sector
Implementation of grid-scale battery in the power sector helps the integration of renewable sources with the existing power system which results in cost saving for all the stakeholders. Also, islands and off-grid communities are further saving on fuel cost and reducing dependency on fossil fuels as energy stored in grid-scale batteries are benefitting them. It is estimated by a draft study commissioned by the State of New York that if around 11500 MW of energy storage is implemented in the states instead of conventional grid solutions, the State can save approximately USD 22 billion. All such factors are compelling aggressive demand for grid-scale batteries in the system by the power providers.
Thus, the robust demand in the power sector may contribute to the overall growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecasted period.
Market Challenges:
High Initial Costs
Grid-scale battery is a rising technology there are numerous factors challenging the growth of the market. One such factor is the high upfront costs of grid-scale battery storage. Regardless of reducing the cost of battery storage technologies, the initial installation cost of grid-scale battery storage is high. This may hinder the growth of the market worldwide. The governing authorities can encourage the demand by providing subsidies to the battery storage system owners which can reduce the burden of the initial cost. For instance, in the US under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 incentives are provided which become a source of finance for battery storage owners.
Thus, high initial costs can be challenging for the growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecast period.
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Key Segments
- Storage technology segment comprises of: Lithium-ion Battery, Sodium Sulphur Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Flow Battery, and
- Service offering segment comprises of: Ancillary Services, Capacity Firming, Curtailment Reduction, Investment Deferral,and
- Ownership model segment comprises of: Utility Owned, Independent Power Producers Owned,and Vendor Owned.
- Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
BYD Co Ltd (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.
- NGK Insulators Ltd
- Panasonic Corporation
- Total SA
- Samsung SDI Co Ltd
- Toshiba Corp
Other Key Companies
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Storage Technology
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Sodium Sulphur Battery
- Lead Acid Battery
- Flow Battery
- Others
Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Service Offering
- Ancillary Services
- Capacity Firming
- Curtailment Reduction
- Investment Deferral
- Others
Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Ownership Model
- Utility Owned
- Independent Power Producers Owned
- Vendor Owned
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Cordless Electric Nutrunner Market 2020 By Segment Forecasts 2024 | Bosch Rexroth, Atlas Copco, ESTIC Corporation etc.
New Study Report of Cordless Electric Nutrunner Market:
Global Cordless Electric Nutrunner Market Report provides insights into the global Cordless Electric Nutrunner market along with its variable patterns, infrastructural properties, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market in full measure. The report talks over market growth and influential elements in-depth including sweeping demands, increased commercialization, and latest technological advancements.
The report gives out insightful and comprehensive information in view of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. Based on segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: Bosch Rexroth,Atlas Copco,ESTIC Corporation,Apex Tool Group,STANLEY Engineered Fastening,ALFING Montagetechnik (AMT),Ingersoll Rand,Nitto Seiko,FEC Inc.,Maschinenfabrik Wagner,Tone,HYTORC,AIMCO,Desoutter Industrial Tools & More.
Type Segmentation
Handheld Type
Fixtured Type
Industry Segmentation
Automotive
Machinery Manufacturing
Others
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The research document will answer the following questions such as:
- How is the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Cordless Electric Nutrunner market growing?
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects of the market applications in the market?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the Cordless Electric Nutrunner market?
- What difference does performance characteristics of Cordless Electric Nutrunner create from those of established entities?
Reasons for Buying this Report:
- This report provides pin-point analysis for the evolving competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or hindering market growth.
- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the market growth rate.
- It provides a five- to seven-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is predicted to grow.
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future Outlook.
Global Communication Testing Equipment Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2024 | Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, VIAVI Solutions etc.
New Study Report of Communication Testing Equipment Market:
Global Communication Testing Equipment Market Report provides insights into the global Communication Testing Equipment market along with its variable patterns, infrastructural properties, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market in full measure. The report talks over market growth and influential elements in-depth including sweeping demands, increased commercialization, and latest technological advancements.
The report gives out insightful and comprehensive information in view of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. Based on segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: Keysight Technologies,Anritsu,VIAVI Solutions,Rohde & Schwarz,Spirent,LitePoint,Tektronix,… & More.
Type Segmentation
Signal Generators
Signal Analyzers
Network Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzer
Other
Industry Segmentation
Network Construction
Network Maintenance
Network Optimization
Other
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The research document will answer the following questions such as:
- How is the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Communication Testing Equipment market growing?
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects of the market applications in the market?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the Communication Testing Equipment market?
- What difference does performance characteristics of Communication Testing Equipment create from those of established entities?
Reasons for Buying this Report:
- This report provides pin-point analysis for the evolving competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or hindering market growth.
- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the market growth rate.
- It provides a five- to seven-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is predicted to grow.
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future Outlook.
Shark Fin Antenna Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Players – KandJMarketResearch.com
“2013-2028 Report on Global Shark Fin Antenna Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. Complete report on Shark Fin Antenna Market Research Report spread across 102 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
KandJ Market Research provides you with a global analysis on “The Shark Fin Antenna Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Transportation, Consumer, Others) and Geography.
The Questions Answered by Shark Fin Antenna Market Report: –
- What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders and distributors in Shark Fin Antenna Market?
- What are Growth factors influencing Shark Fin Antenna Market Growth?
- What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
- What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
- What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Shark Fin Antenna from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Shark Fin Antenna market.
Leading players of Shark Fin Antenna including: –
- Laird
- Harada
- Yokowa
- Northeast Industries
- Kathrein
- Hirschmann
- Suzhong
- ASK Industries
- Ace Tech
Market split by Type, can be divided into: –
- Combined Antenna
- AM/FM Antenna
Key Reasons to Purchase This Report: –
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Market split by Application, can be divided into: –
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: –
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including: –
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.).
Table of Contents: –
- Shark Fin Antenna Market Overview
- Shark Fin Antenna Definition
- Market Challenges/Risks
- Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Analysis by Type
- Conclusion of Segment by Type
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
- Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
