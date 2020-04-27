Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Group Buying Market Insights 2020 – Development Trends, Terrific Growth, Application, Increasing Demand, Components, Investment and Top Manufacturer Analysis till 2023

Published

2 hours ago

on

Press Release

Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase. Origins of group buying can be traced to China where it is known as Tuán Gòu (Chinese: ??) or team buying.

In recent times, group buying websites have emerged as a major player in online shopping business. Typically, these websites feature a “deal of the day”, with the deal kicking in when a set number of people agree to buy the product or service. Buyers then print off a voucher to claim their discount at the retailer. Many of the group-buying sites work by negotiating deals with local merchants and promising to deliver a higher foot count in exchange for better prices.

According to this study, over the next five years the Group Buying market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Group Buying business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Group Buying market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Group Buying value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Online

O2O

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Retail Industry

Online Shopping Industry

Food Service Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Groupon

GoodTwo

Meituan Dianping

Alibaba

LivingSocial

Woot

1SaleADay

Ruelala

Hautelook

Zulily

BelleChic

Amazon

JingDong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Group Buying market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Group Buying market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Group Buying players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Group Buying with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Group Buying submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Group Buying Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Group Buying Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Group Buying Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Group Buying Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online

2.2.2 O2O

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Group Buying Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Group Buying Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Group Buying Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail Industry

2.4.2 Online Shopping Industry

2.4.3 Food Service Industry

2.5 Group Buying Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Group Buying Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Group Buying by Players

3.1 Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Group Buying Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Group Buying Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Group Buying Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Group Buying by Regions

4.1 Group Buying Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Group Buying Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Group Buying Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Group Buying Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Group Buying Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Group Buying Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Group Buying Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Group Buying Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Group Buying Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Group Buying Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Group Buying Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Group Buying by Countries

7.2 Europe Group Buying Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Group Buying Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Group Buying by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Group Buying Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Group Buying Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Group Buying Market Forecast

10.1 Global Group Buying Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Group Buying Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Group Buying Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Group Buying Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Group Buying Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Groupon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.1.3 Groupon Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Groupon News

11.2 GoodTwo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.2.3 GoodTwo Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GoodTwo News

11.3 Meituan Dianping

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.3.3 Meituan Dianping Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Meituan Dianping News

11.4 Alibaba

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.4.3 Alibaba Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Alibaba News

11.5 LivingSocial

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.5.3 LivingSocial Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 LivingSocial News

11.6 Woot

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.6.3 Woot Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Woot News

11.7 1SaleADay

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.7.3 1SaleADay Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 1SaleADay News

11.8 Ruelala

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.8.3 Ruelala Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ruelala News

11.9 Hautelook

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.9.3 Hautelook Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hautelook News

11.10 Zulily

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Group Buying Product Offered

11.10.3 Zulily Group Buying Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Zulily News

11.11 BelleChic

11.12 Amazon

11.13 JingDong

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

