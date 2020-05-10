ENERGY
Global Guar Gum Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Guar Gum Market was valued US$0.63 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$1.1 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 7.2% during a forecast period.
Global Guar Gum Market is segmented by Grade, by function, by Application, and by Region.
Guar Gum Market by grade segment is classified into pharmaceutical, industrial and Food. By function segment classified into stabilizer & emulsifier, thickening & gelling Agent, binder and friction reducer. By application, a segment is classified into oil & gas, food & beverage, and Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Based on grade industrial segment headed the Guar Gum market. Demand for industrial grade guar gum is increased rapidly owing to the shale gas boom. Since industrial grade guar gum is used in huge quantities in the hydraulic fracking process for extraction of shale oil and gas, demand is anticipated to rise in line with the shale oil and gas industry. Demand for food-grade guar gum is projected to surge in line with increasing food processing industry, which is due to changing lifestyle and eating habits. Drug formulators and their attempts to make available innovative solutions is projected to drive the pharmaceutical industry.
In function stabilizer & emulsifier segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Guar gum is extensively used as a stabilizer in ice cream to raise viscosity and shelf life by controlling ice crystallization at the time of storage. An emulsifier is used in personal care products to mix water with essential oils and also used in a pharmaceutical application. To improve product structure it is used as a thickener and gelling agent as jellies, desserts, and candies. It is helpful to increase the viscosity of water, which is used to extract oil and natural gas from shale rock formations. It can be used as a binder for fragmented tobacco fines to produce reconstituted tobacco sheets.
The oil & gas segment accounted for the major share in the guar gum market. Owing to functional properties such as gelling, thickening, and friction reducing, industrial grade guar gum is mostly used in the oil & gas sector. The growing number of oil well drilling projects and rising shale gas production are driving the demand for guar gum in the oil & gas sector. Wide-ranging applications of guar gum among a widely held of sectors create a platform for newer developments of guar gum, which drives the rise in demand and market growth for guar gum-based products.
Global Guar Gum Market
Growing demand for convenience food due to varying eating habits is expected to have a significant impact on industry trends. Guar gum as an additive offers extended and stable shelf-life to processed food; which is projected to boost market growth. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to be one of the main factors driving overall market growth. The aging population and increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases and chronic disorders are anticipated to fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, thus resulting into increase in product consumption which increases the demand of guar gum market during the forecast period.
North America guar gum market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing oil & gas industry in countries and the maximum demand for processed and frozen foods are the major factors for the exponential growth of guar gum market in the region. Also, efforts by the U.S. government to enrich exploration activities are anticipated to positively affect market growth. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Guar Gum market.
The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd., Vikas WSP Limited, India Glycols Limited, Rama Gum Industries Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd., TIC, Nutriroma, AEP Colloids, and Shree India Sino, among others.
Scope of the Global Guar Gum Market
Global Guar Gum Market By Grade:
• Pharmaceutical
• Industrial
• Food
Global Guar Gum Market By Function:
• Stabilizer & Emulsifier
• Thickening & Gelling Agent
• Binder
• Friction Reducer
Global Guar Gum Market By Application:
• Oil & Gas
• Food & Beverage
• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Global Guar Gum Market By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Key Player analysed in the Global Guar Gum Market:
• Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd.
• Vikas WSP Limited
• India Glycols Limited
• Rama Gum Industries Ltd.
• Dabur India Ltd.
• TIC
• Nutriroma
• AEP Colloids
• Shree India Sino
Global Smart Pills Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Smart Pills Market was valued US$ 0.781 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.234 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.04 % during a forecast period.
The smart pills market is segmented into an application, target area, disease indication, end user, and region.
In terms of application, smart pills market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. Based on target area segment, smart pills market is classified into the esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, and stomach. Further disease indication, smart pills market is divided into esophageal diseases, small bowel diseases, colon diseases, and others. In terms of the end user, smart pills market is classified into the hospital, diagnostic center, and research institute.
Based on regions, the smart pills market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
In terms of application, capsule endoscopy accounted the largest share in terms of revenue due to the increased sophistication in endoscopy procedures is projected to propel the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market. Apart from this, patient monitoring segment is projected to upright an outstanding CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the target area, the small intestine target area accounted for the highest revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant increase in small intestinal disorders such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and small bowel tumors.
The major driving factor of the smart pills market has increased the difficulty in endoscopy procedures, controlled drug delivery, easy remote patient monitoring scenario across the globe, patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, and rising prevalence of colon cancer.
Technological incompetence of capsule endoscopes, high costs, and fear among patients regarding swallowing a microchip are limiting the growth of the global smart pills market. Additionally, poor adaptation of technology is also the main factor that restrains the global smart pills market.
Technological advancements, such as microprocessors, micro-camera, micro-sensors, and others, are predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.
Geographically, The Asia Pacific market commanded the largest share of thel smart pills market due to the increasing reimbursements, training in endoscopes handling, and huge corporate investments in R&D in countries is driving the growth of the global smart pills market.
The key player operating in global smart pills market are Proteus Digital Health, HQ, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic Co., Ltd, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check-Cap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V
Scope of Global Smart Pills Market:
Global Smart Pills Market, by Application:
• Capsule Endoscopy
• Drug Delivery
• Patient Monitoring
Global Smart Pills Market, by Target Area:
• Esophagus
• Small Intestine
• Large Intestine
• Stomach
Global Smart Pills Market, by Disease Indication:
• Esophageal Diseases
• Small Bowel Diseases
• Colon Diseases
• Others
Global Smart Pills Market, by End User:
• Hospital
• Diagnostic Center
• Research Institute
Global Smart Pills Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
The key player operating in Global Smart Pills Market:
• Proteus Digital Health
• HQ, Inc.
• CapsoVision, Inc.
• Medtronic Plc.
• Olympus Corporations
• IntroMedic Co.
• Ltd, RF Co.
• Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology
• Check-Cap
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Smart Pills Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-smart-pills-market/20942/
Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % during the forecasting Period.
The Heavy-Duty Trucks market is segmented based on class, fuel, application, and geography. By class of the Heavy-Duty Trucks market is segmented into Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8. By fuel, the market is segmented as diesel, natural gas, hybrid electric vehicle, and gasoline. By applications, the market is segmented as agriculture, logistics, construction, and mining. Logistics is the major segment where the Heavy-Duty Trucks are highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period.
Stringent government regulations pertaining to emission control with the need for replacing the old heavy-duty trucks will further boost the product sales. Customers rely on the core values of offering products with superior quality and environmental care along with safety. Products offering superior power required by the applications will drive the overall industry growth.Heavy-Duty Trucks Market
Rising domestic and international trading activities across the globe will primarily drive the heavy-duty trucks market size over the next eight years. Road and rail dominate the freight transport segment boosting the overall business growth. Increasing fleet size will support the logistics and construction sectors which in turn drive the heavy-duty trucks market share from 2017 to 2026. An upsurge in demand for heavy commercial vehicles used in mining and agricultural applications with enhanced transmission will positively influence the product penetration.
Bulking up of new orders and balance in inventory levels will support the growth till 2026. Geographically, Heavy-Duty Trucks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be largest market for Heavy-Duty Trucks during the forecast period owing to the rising production across the region. In emerging economies including India and China.
Key player across the Heavy-Duty Trucks industry are Ford Motor Company, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tata Motors, and Daimler. Use of common components across distinct brands and platforms will augment the industry size. The shift of production towards emerging countries offering production at low cost will enhance the heavy-duty trucks industry demand. Industry participants focus on geographical expansion for strengthening their foothold in the industry. Technological advancements, such as autonomous driving and telematic services, are observed as important strategies adopted for increasing the customer base and visibility. Technology solutions yield economic advantages and tend to be quickly adopted through new vehicle sales. Widespread fleet penetration in several industries will escalate the heavy-duty trucks demand over the forecast time span.
Scope of Heavy-Duty Trucks Market:
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Class:
• Class 5
• Class 6
• Class 7
• Class 8
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Fuel:
• Diesel
• Natural Gas
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle
• Gasoline
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Application:
• Agriculture
• Logistics
• Construction
• Mining
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Operated in Market:
• Ford Motor Company
• Toyota
• Volvo
• General Motors
• Tata Motors
• Daimler
• Volkswagen
• FCA
• Navistar
• FAW Group
• Peterbilt
• ISUZU Motors
• Ashok Leyland
• Freightliner
• PACCAR
• Scania
• MAN
Global Automotive HVAC Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Automotive HVAC Market is expected to reach 37.7 Billion by 2026 from 17.7 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 8.76%.
The Automotive HVAC market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. By technology segment, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. By applications, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and passenger cars. Passenger cars automotive HVAC dominates the market in 2017. This is mainly driven by rising passenger vehicle demand coupled with increasing luxury vehicle sales on an international scale. Acceptance of electric or hybrid vehicle is also anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period. Refining road infrastructure and growing personnel mobility need considering growing urbanization are also among key growth drivers.
The growing throwaway income levels and rising vehicle production is expected to drive the automotive HVAC market size in the forecast period. Customers demand more ease, luxury, and features in the standard car due to the substantial quantity of time spent on personal vehicles. This is also expected to drive the HVAC system demand.
Automotive HVAC market share growth is extremely reliant on vehicle sales. R&D is expected to improve players’ product contribution and increase technological capabilities such as reduction in size and weight. An enhanced standard of living and rising demand for energy proficiency is also expected to drive the demand. This can be attributed to the substantial amount of hard work undertaken by companies and regulatory authorities.
Geographically, the Automotive HVAC market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America automotive HVAC market share witnessed the highest rate in 2017. This is mainly attributed to rising automotive production coupled with increasing penetration of premium vehicles in the region. Government initiatives to control energy consumption are expected to drive eco-friendly technology demand in the U.S. over the forecast period.
Key player across the Automotive HVAC industry are Denso Corporation, Mahle Group, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Japan Climate System Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, and Hanon Systems. Competitors in the industry exercise high degree of revolution to provide single solutions to present and potential customers. Automakers continuously assess suppliers based on design capability, price, timeliness of delivery, customer service, product quality, financial viability, innovation, and overall management.
The Scope of Report Automotive HVAC Market:
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Application:
• Passenger Cars
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Technology:
• Manual
• Automatic
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players, Global Automotive HVAC Market:
• Denso Corporation
• Mahle Group
• Valeo
• Hanon Systems
• Calsonic Kansei Corporation
• Keihin Corporation
• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
• Sanden Holdings Corporation
• Japan Climate System Corporation
• MAHLE GmbH
