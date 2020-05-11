ENERGY
Global Gunshot Detection System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Gunshot Detection System Market was valued US$ 920.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7120.7 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 29.2% during forecast period.
The major growth drivers of the gunshot detection system market include the rise in demand for advanced security systems, increasing demand for security in various industry verticals, and rising criminal activities in urban areas. In addition, Increased incidences of gun-firing, especially at school premises, have led to various security measures, such as warning people in close proximity and alerting authorities to the location of the shooting all these factors will drive the growth of Gunshot Detection system market during the forecast period. Increasing government initiative side has led to the growth of the Gunshot Detection system across the globe. The latest trend for smart cities across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in demand of Gunshot across the nation.
Growing investment in border security is also likely to drive the market growth in the coming years, as gunshots systems can help border security forces to detect and stop any attempts of smuggling, infiltration, and illegal immigration. Also, with a little amendment of the system, it might be possible for the manufacturers to help forces identify criminals and detect illegal entry even in the absence of gunshots. Various law enforcement agencies across global are now deploying various strategies in order to control the increased incidents related to the mass shooting, which will further increase the demand and interest in advanced gunshot detection technology.
At the same time, the factors that are limiting the market are the scarcity of gunshot detection professionals, the high installation cost of gunshot detection systems. Also, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major challenges which are hampering the growth of Gunshot Detection System Market.
Based on the installation, the vehicle installations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market over the period. The growth in the vehicle installations segment is due to the upgradation of existing armored vehicle fleets. The increasing delivery of new armored vehicles is also leading to increasing demand for armored vehicles. Increasing soldier modernization programs are also contributing to the demand for overall GDS.
The global gunshot detection systems market is mainly dominating by Raytheon products, both in military and civilian applications. Shotspotter, which sells civilian versions of Raytheon’s gunshot detection system through the license, generated a revenue of around XX million in 2017. The product obtaining cost for gunshot detection systems is very low. The civilian usage of gunshot detection systems is gradually increasing across various countries, with the threat from random shooters and terrorists augmenting the demand from civilians.
North America is expected to drive the growth of the gunshot detection system market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness growth, because of the largest civilian gunfire deaths in the region, especially in the US where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major US cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next few years.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Gunshot Detection System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Gunshot Detection System Market.
Scope of Global Gunshot Detection System Market:
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Type:
• Indoor
• Outdoor
Global Gunshot Detection System Market,By Installation:
• Fixed Installation
• Wearable Installation
• Vehicle Mounted Installation
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Application:
• Military
• Law Enforcement
Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
• Raytheon Company
• Thales Group
• Battelle Memorial Institute
• Rafael
• Safran Electronics & Defense
• Rheinmetall AG
• ELTA Systems Ltd
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Gunshot Detection System Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Gunshot Detection System Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Gunshot Detection System Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Gunshot Detection System Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Gunshot Detection System Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gunshot Detection System Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Gunshot Detection System Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gunshot Detection System by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Gunshot Detection System Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Gunshot Detection System Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Gunshot Detection System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Gunshot Detection System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gunshot-detection-system-market/29340/
ENERGY
Heat Exchanger Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)
Global Heat Exchangers Market is expected to reach USD 26.55 Billion by 2024 from USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Surge in power requirement for commercial and non-commercial purposes, and increase in population and economic growth in the developing nations are of the factors driving the market growth. Technological development in heat exchanger and growth have a impact on the heat exchanger market such as the development of waste heat recovery heat exchangers and the introduction of exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Fluctuating prices of raw material may hamper the growth of the heat exchanger market.
Global Heat Exchangers Market
Heat exchangers market based on type has been segmented into shell & tube, air cooled, plate & frame and others. Shell & tube type heat exchanger segment is is most popularly used exchanger.Shell & tube heat heat exchanger offers high surface are with high efficiency and performance. Heat exchangers are widely accepted equipment owing to its eco-friendly and energy-efficient properties.
Chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, food & beverage, paper & pulp, power generation and others. Chemical segment dominates the heat exchanger market. Heat exchanger in chemical industry is used for heating, cooling , steam generation and heat transfer. Heat exchanger is commonly used in synthesis flow process of various derivative chemical. Chemical segment is followed by oil & gas industry.
Geographically, the heat exchangers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the large installed plant capacities of heat exchangers and it is an export-based heat exchangers market.
Scope of the report:
Heat Exchangers Market, by Type:
• Shell & Tube
• Air Cooled
• Plate & frame
• Others
Heat Exchangers Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• HVACR
• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
• Food & Beverage
• Paper & Pulp
• Power Generation
• Others
Heat Exchangers Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Analysed in the Report:
• Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
• Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
• Kelvion Holdings Gmbh (Germany)
• SPX Corporation (US)
• API Heat Transfer Inc. (US)
• Xylem Inc. (US)
• Gunter AG & Co. KG (Germany)
• Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd. (India)
• Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium)
• Hisaka Works, Ltd. (Japan)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Heat Exchangers Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Heat Exchangers Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Heat Exchangers Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Heat Exchangers Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Heat Exchangers Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Heat Exchangers Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Heat Exchangers Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Heat Exchangers by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Heat Exchangers Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Heat Exchangers Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Heat Exchangers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Heat Exchangers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-heat-exchangers-market/3346/
ENERGY
Global Neurovascular Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Neurovascular Devices Market was valued US$ 1.95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.34 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.52% during forecast period.
Advancement of innovative technology has led to significant demand for procedures with minimum invasion. Slightly invasive procedures offering benefits to the patients including decreased pain, less blood loss and cost-effectiveness will increase adoption of neurovascular surgeries, these factors will also help to accelerate neurovascular devices market growth.
Furthermore, Technological advancements in neurovascular devices will help as a high impact rendering factor for neurovascular devices industry growth. Additionally, a growing number of cases of a brain aneurysm and ischemic stroke across the U.S. will be a major factor driving market growth. Ischemic stroke is the highest occurring subtype of stroke in the U.S. and stroke is the fourth leading mortality factor. According to The American Journal of Medicine, approximately 795,000 strokes occur each year in the country. With increasing geriatric population across the country, the burden of ischemic stroke is rapidly rising that will result in substantial demand for neurovascular devices over the upcoming years
At the same time, the greater cost associated with neurovascular devices and treatment can reduce the adoption and customer preference for the devices. Furthermore, challenges pertaining to commercialization of neurovascular devices due to lack of resources and proper business environment across emerging economies may restrict neurovascular devices market growth in the foreseeable future.
Based on type, Embolic coils product segment accounted for the largest market size of USD XX million in 2017. Minimal invasion, shape and size flexibility these benefits offered by embolic coils will contribute to the segmental growth. Embolic coils are cost-effective and offer sub-optimal angiographic results. With increasing patient suffering from a brain aneurysm, neurovascular devices market will foresee a remarkable increase in demand during the forecast period.
Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of neurovascular devices market, in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2017 and is expected to hold the top position over the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include favorable reimbursement structure, especially in the U.S., extensive R&D investments, and wide product usage by neurosurgeons supported by the availability of advanced technologies with higher efficiency and reliability. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with India and China on the forefront. Major revenue contributor in this region is Japan, which is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness about neurovascular diseases and its management.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global neurovascular devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global neurovascular devices market.
Scope of Global Neurovascular Devices Market:
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Type:
• Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices
o Embolic Coils
o Flow Diversion Devices
o Liquid Embolic Agents
• Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems
o Carotid Artery Stents
o Embolic Protection Systems
• Neurothrombectomy Devices
o Clot retrieval Devices
o Suction Devices
o Vascular Snares
• Support Devices
o Micro Catheters
o Micro Guidewires
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application:
• Stroke
• Cerebral Artery Stenosis
• Cerebral Aneurysm
• Others
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By End-user:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
• Stryker Corporation
• Medtronic plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Terumo Corporation
• Penumbra, Inc.
• Abbott Laboratories
• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Neurovascular Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-neurovascular-devices-market/31229/
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Neurovascular Devices Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Neurovascular Devices Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Neurovascular Devices Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Neurovascular Devices Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Neurovascular Devices Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Neurovascular Devices by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Neurovascular Devices Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Neurovascular Devices Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
ENERGY
Global Laminated Busbar Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Insulation, End User, Conductor, Region.
Global Laminated Busbar Market was valued USD$ 850.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1473.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.11% during forecast period.
Laminated busbars are widely used in power electronics and silicon carbide applications. Rising adoption of electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and motor drives is leading to the increasing demand for power stacks. These factors are projected to drive the power electronics and Silicon Carbide end-user segment of the laminated busbar market during forecast period.
Growing renewable energy integration, rising awareness of energy saving and efficiency, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicle are some other factors driving the laminated busbar market. Also, increasing number of smart cities have major opportunities for laminated busbar market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific has been observing some evolutionary changes in the form of implementing electric vehicles at a huge scale. According to Electric Vehicles Asia, around 50% of the new cars sold globally in 2030 will be electric vehicles. Furthermore, 51% of the value being generated from the sales of the electric vehicle is expected to remain in East Asia only. All these factors are likely to drive the market for laminated busbar in the region.
Based on conductor segment, copper was leading segment in the market in terms of revenue with around 18% market share in 2018. Copper laminated busbar includes flexible laminated copper connections which are formed using highly conductive electrolytic grade copper sheets & foil. Copper is determined as the standard for electrical conductivity by the IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard) with a copper. Copper as a conductor material gives almost twice the tensile strength as compared with aluminum. Copper is more thermally conductive than aluminum. So, it gives better short circuit performance to the conductor.
Europe was holding the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global laminated busbar market in 2018 and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Constantly increasing share of renewable energies, growing renewable energy integration are some of the major factors contributing towards the largest market share of Europe in laminated busbar market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to appear as the fastest growing region in the global laminated busbar market during the forecast period. Factors like increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, occurrence of majority of market players majorly contributes towards the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific in global laminated busbar market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Laminated Busbar Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Laminated Busbar Market
Scope of Global Laminated Busbar Market:
Global Laminated Busbar Market by Insulation:
• Epoxy Powder Coating
• Teonex
• Tedlar
• Mylar
• Nomex
• Kapton
Global Laminated Busbar Market by End User:
• Power Electronics and Silicon Carbide
• Alternative Energy
• Transportation
• Telecom
• Datacenters
• Aerospace and Defense
• Industrial
• Others
Global Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor:
• Copper
• Aluminum
Global Laminated Busbar Market by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Laminated Busbar Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Laminated Busbar Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Laminated Busbar Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Laminated Busbar Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Laminated Busbar Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Laminated Busbar Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laminated Busbar by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Laminated Busbar Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Laminated Busbar Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Laminated Busbar Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Laminated Busbar Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/laminated-busbar-market/818/
