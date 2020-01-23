ENERGY
Global Hand Dryer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Mode of Operation, End User, and Region.
Global Hand Dryer Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.3 % during forecast period.
Global Hand Dryer Market
Increasing demand for environmental friendly devices helps paper and power saving, which is further projected to favor industry growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for useful energy technology, along with the need to lower the operational spending, particularly in office structures as well as shopping malls, is expected to drive the industry over the next few years. The smart hand dryers are increasingly adopted by the consumers globally, because of the ongoing improvements in the living standards of consumers and increasing interest in connectivity-enabled smart appliances.
The latest trend gaining drive in the market is increased demand for hand dryers from developing regions. The demand for hand dryers from developing economies such as India and China is increasing due to the growth in the hospitality sectors. Increased investments and construction in developing countries boost the demand for hand dryers. The governments of developing countries are making efforts to improve the infrastructures of the countries, which is boosting the development of high-facility malls and offices. There is increased use of hand dryers in schools, hospitals, and restaurants, owing to high health awareness and health concerns.
Hot hand dryer segment is dominating the global hand dryer market owing to its hygienic nature and low-price benefits. A rising number of restaurants, food outlets, and Food Park in the food processing industry are powering the development of hand dryer market.
Hotel industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The shipment across the industry stood at 889.3 thousand units in 2018, dominating the entire hand dryers market globally.
The Asia Pacific is the largest hand dryer market, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. China is a prominent market for hand dryer in the APAC, followed by Japan and India. Increase of the economy in China is boosting the demand for hand dryers across hotels, educational institutions, hospitals, and foodservice restaurants in the country. Japan is a developed country and hand dryers have been used in the nation for a long time. Jet air hand dryers manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are fast popularity in Japan. India is another country that is witnessing economic expansion and the growth rate of its GDP is one of the highest in the globe. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for hand dryers in many end-user across India.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Hand Dryer Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Hand Dryer Market.
Scope of the Global Hand Dryer Market
Global Hand Dryer Market, By Type
• Hot hand dryer
• Jet hand dryer
Global Hand Dryer Market, By End User
• Hotel
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Food processing and service industry
• Commercial complexes
• Office buildings
• Others
Global Hand Dryer Market, By Mode of Operation
• Push button
• Automatic
Global Hand Dryer Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key Players operating Global Hand Dryer Market
• American Dryer, LLC.
• Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd.
• Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.
• Bradley Corporation
• Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd.
• Electrostar GmbH
• Excel Dryer, Inc.
• Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Saniflow Corporation
• SPL NZ
• Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd.
• Toto Ltd.
• World Dryer
Global Decorated Apparel Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Printing Technique,and Region.
Global Decorated Apparel Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.
Global Decorated Apparel Market
Based on the product type, women’s wear segments is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for decorated apparel of women wear and increasing fashion trends among the women’s are boosting the market growth. On the basis of printing technique, embroidery segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period as the rising popularity of embroidery work among consumers and growing innovation in designs.
Increasing GDP and rise in population across the globe are boosting the market of decorated apparel. Growing fashion concerns and increasing demand for innovatively designed apparel in consumers across globally are expected to propel the market growth in a positive way. Rising e-Commerce industry across the globe is propelling the growth of this market. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest apparel trends, which is boosting the growth of the global decorated apparel market. The report provides in-detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market in the forecast period due to rising per capita income, changing living standards of consumers, growing demand for the apparel, and the middle-class population is increasing in this region such as in India and China. Rising demand for innovatively designed apparel is boosting the market growth in these countries. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Decorated Apparel Market areAdvance Printwear Limited, Delta Apparel, Downtown Custom Printwear, GildanActivewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Lynka, Master Printwear, New England Printwear, and Russell Brands, Llc.
The Scope of the Report for Decorated Apparel Market
Global Decorated Apparel Market, by Product Type
• Women’sWear
• Men’sWear
• Others
Global Decorated Apparel Market, by Printing Technique
• Screen Printing
• Digital Printing
• Heat Transfer
• Direct to Garment
• Dye Sublimation
• Embroidery
• Others
Global Decorated Apparel Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Decorated Apparel Market
• Advance Printwear Limited
• Delta Apparel
• Downtown Custom Printwear
• GildanActivewear Inc.
• Hanesbrands Inc.
• Lynka
• Master Printwear
• New England Printwear
• Russell Brands, Llc.
• Fruit of The Loom
Global Agricultural Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Material, Product, Application, Barrier Strength and Region.
Global agricultural packaging market size was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.72 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.25 % during a forecast period.
Agricultural Packaging is required to protect & preserve agricultural products and resources for a long period of time. Agricultural packaging is mainly used for product branding as well as reduces shipping costs.
Increased trade of agrochemicals and better shelf life of agrochemicals & biologicals are boosting the growth of the market. Increased focus on developing efficient & environment-friendly packaging, and strict environmental regulations supporting the development of sustainable packaging solutions are major opportunities of the market. Recycling & environmental concerns are the key challenges of the market. However, instability in raw material prices for plastic packaging is limiting the growth of the market.
Chemical pesticides & fertilizers are the key applications of agricultural packaging market, owing to the growing ban on chemical pesticides in major countries. An increasing need for the development of agricultural packaging for fertilizers is also boosting the growth of the chemical pesticides & fertilizers. The reduced growth cost & time associated with packaging solutions for these agrochemicals, high growth for pest resistance across the globe, and the advent of environmental packaging solutions in the agricultural packaging market are propelling the growth of the market.
Fertilizer packaging bag observes with the hard international quality standards as well as keep the chemical substance and other materials in their original form. Fertilizer packaging team holds the advanced machinery as well as expertise in understanding & implementing effective packaging solutions for different pesticides.
Plastics are the most widely adopted packaging material for pesticides & fertilizers in rigid as well as flexible form. The factors supporting the growing assumption of plastic in agricultural packaging market are that they are lightweight, strong, and economical to manufacture, thus the market for plastic in agricultural packaging is estimated to dominate the global market.
Pouches & bags are a leading supplier to the global agricultural packaging market, owing to the pouches & bags are more useful and protective against bacteria. Pouches & bags offer the widest range of flexible packaging for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and potatoes. Pouches & bags are also useful for biodegradable packaging for agricultural packaging market and offer unique & safe packaging for every type of bio-food.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global agricultural packaging market, followed by North America during the forecast period, owing to the growing trade opportunities of agrochemicals across the globe, mainly in countries such as China, India, the US, and Canada are the major factors contributing to the high growth opportunities in Asia Pacific regions.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global agricultural packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by Material, price, financial position, Material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global agricultural packaging market.
The Scope of Global Agricultural Packaging Market:
Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Material:
• Plastic
• Metal
• Paper & paperboards
• Composite materials
• Others
Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product:
• Pouches & bags
• Drums
• Bottles & cans
• Others
Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Application:
• Seeds & Pesticides
• Silage
• Food grains
• Vegetable & Fruits
• Chemical pesticides
• Other
Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Barrier Strength:
• Low
• Medium
• High
Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• South America
The Key Players Operating In the Global Agricultural Packaging Market:
• Bemis Company, Inc.
• Sonoco Products Company
• Mondi Group
• LC Packaging International BV
• Packaging Corporation of America
• H.B. Fuller Company
• Atlantic Packaging
• NNZ Group
• Parakh Agro Industries Ltd
• International Paper Company
• DS Smith Plc.
• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
• KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp
• Silgan Holdings, Inc.
• Tetra Pak International S.A
• Greif, Inc.
• Time Technoplast Ltd
• Berry Global, Inc.
• Proampac LLC
• Klockner Pentaplast Group
Forklift Market 2020 Is Thriving Globally With Top Players: Clark Material Handling International, Inc., Toyota Industries
A comprehensive Forklift market research report gives better insights about different Forklift market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Forklift market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Forklift report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Clark Material Handling International, Inc., Toyota Industries, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Crown Equipment Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Anhui Forklift Truck Group Corp., Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd., KION Group
The Forklift report covers the following Types:
- Less Than 5 Ton
- 5 to 10 Ton
- 11 to 36 Ton
- More than 36 Ton
Applications are divided into:
- Freight
- Manufacturing
- Logistics
- Wholesale & Retail Distribution
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Forklift market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Forklift trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Key Highlights of the Forklift Market Report:
- Forklift Market Overview
- Global Forklift Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Forklift Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Forklift Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Global Forklift Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Forklift Market Analysis by Application
- Global Forklift Manufacturers Profiles/ Industry Analysis
- Forklift Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
