Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market-Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2026 from USD 6.00 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Geography

Hazardous Area Equipment is having growing demand due to the growing focus on increasing safety measures in industries, especially process and cooling, is creating a good demand for flame- and explosion-proof hazardous area equipment such as industrial controls, motors, cable glands and accessories, strobe beacons, and lighting.

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market is majorly segmented by product, connectivity service, and applications. By product, the market is segmented as Cable Glands and Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons, Lighting Products, Sensors, Fire Alarms/Call Points, Speakers and Tone Generators, and Visual and Audible Combination Units. The market is segmented by connectivity service, which includes Wired, and Wireless. Hazardous Area Types of equipment are applied in different applications including Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, and Others.

Geographically, the Hazardous Area Equipment Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the largest market for Hazardous Area Equipment market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. The high growth of the market in Middle East & Africa can be attributed to the presence of world’s largest oil & gas production, mining, and energy & power industries which are highly prone to explosion.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, connectivity service, applications, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Key Players in the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Are:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• PATLITE Corporation

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Siemens AG

• Emerson Electric Co.

• NHP Electric Engineering Products

• Rockwell Automation

• E2S Warning Signals

• ABB Ltd.

• R.STAHL AG

• Werma Signaltek

• Federal Signal Corporation

• Potter Signal Co.

• Qunitex GmbH

• Tomar Electronics

Key Target Audience:

• Hazardous Area Equipment material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Hazardous Area Equipment traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Hazardous Area Equipment – Product & Service Market based on product, connectivity service, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Hazardous Area Equipment – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Product

• Cable Glands and Accessories

• Process Instruments

• Industrial Controls

• Motors

• Strobe Beacons

• Lighting Products

• Sensors

• Fire Alarms/Call Points

• Speakers and Tone Generators

• Visual and Audible Combination Units

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Connectivity Service

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical & Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Energy & Power

• Mining

• Others (Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Transportation)

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Hazardous Area Equipment Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hazardous Area Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

