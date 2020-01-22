MARKET REPORT
Global Health Ingredients Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Health Ingredients Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Health Ingredients Market.. The Health Ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Health Ingredients market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Health Ingredients market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Health Ingredients market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Health Ingredients market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Health Ingredients industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Archer Daniels Midland Company , Associated British Foods PLC , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Kerry Group PLC , Koninklijke Dsm N.V. , BASF SE , Cargill , Ingredion Incorporated , Arla Foods Amba , Tate & Lyle PLC , Lonza Group Ltd. , Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.
By Type
Proteins , Vitamins , Minerals , Prebiotics , Nutritional Lipids (Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids, Other Essential Fatty Acids)
By Application
Food , Beverages , Animal Feed , Personal Care,
By Source
Plant , Animal , Microbial , Synthetic,
By Function (Qualitative)
Weight Management , Immunity Enhancement , Gut Health Management , Joint Health Management , Heart/Cardiovascular Health Management
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Health Ingredients Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Health Ingredients industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Health Ingredients market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Health Ingredients market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Health Ingredients market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Health Ingredients market.
Attractive Market Opportunities in the Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market by 2024
Autonomous mobile robots are robots designed for specific behavior and tasks and are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The principle activities of autonomous mobile robots include mapping, navigation, localization, perception, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for transportation, inspection, and surveillance activities among others. Autonomous mobile robots also play economic role in entertainment industry, military service, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotives, buildings and medical sector among others. Developing of mobile robots is continuously gaining importance.
Growing applications in industrial and technical sector are the major drivers of autonomous mobile robotics market. Low cost computing, advancement in sensors used for navigation and rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are the key factors contributing to the growth of autonomous mobile robotics market. Autonomous mobile robots are still in nascent stage. Hence, autonomous mobile robotics market holds only fractional part of its potential market value. The major challenge lies in moving mobile robots from experimental practice to precise science. However, with technological advances, government funds, availability of sound platforms and growing application areas in future is expected to provide major opportunity for autonomous mobile robotics market.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The key players of autonomous mobile robotics market include
- Honeywell Aerospace
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
- Cobham Plc
- Cassidian
- BAE Systems Plc
- AAI Corporation
- Vecna Technologies
- Kiva Systems LLC
- Bluebotics SA
MARKET REPORT
Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Ostomy Care Accessories market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Ostomy Care Accessories industry.. Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Ostomy Care Accessories market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Inc., EuroMed Inc., 3M., Smith & Nephew., FNC Medical., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Torbot Group Inc., Cymed Ostomy Co.
By Product type
belt, tapes, adhesives, skin protection, skin barriers, irrigation sets, sleeves, convex inserts, stoma caps
By End user
hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings
The report firstly introduced the Ostomy Care Accessories basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Ostomy Care Accessories market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Ostomy Care Accessories industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Ostomy Care Accessories Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Ostomy Care Accessories market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Ostomy Care Accessories market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
MARKET REPORT
Caster Wheels Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027
Caster wheels Market: Introduction
Moving bulky items using wheels has been a practice that has been around since the early existence of the ancient civilization. Caster wheels were first patented by David A. Fisher, whose discovery was initially considered for furniture. Later, caster wheels began to be used for industrial purposes as they were extremely heavy. However, eventually, casters wheels’ design changed to include many features, such as brakes, direction locks, shock absorbers, etc. Now a days, caster wheels are found everywhere — from office desk chairs and hospital beds to automotive factories, etc.
In 1981, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published its lifting guide. Since that time, the industry has responded by working to reduce the amount of manual lifting, lowering and carrying found in workplaces, often replacing those tasks with pulling and pushing. Also, at workplaces, overexertion was ranked as the highest cause of disabling injuries. According to a study, in 2015, injuries related to material handling cost business stood at $14.2 billion in direct expenses. Moreover, it was estimated that 10% of major back injuries in the industry are associated with pulling or pushing tasks. Therefore, due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand for caster wheels has increased over the years.
Caster wheels Market: Dynamics
Globally, with the growth in the number of malls, hospitals and clinics, the demand for caster wheels is also anticipated to grow at significant CAGR. Caster wheels facilitate rapid mobility of patients in clinics and hospitals. However, factors, such as noisy wheels and rolling resistance, might hamper the growth of caster wheels market. Also, the engineered plastic material used in caster wheels can be very expensive and this might further hinder the growth of the caster wheels market.
Caster wheels Market: Trend/ Standards
A trending opportunity in the caster wheels market is the need to reduce the risk of workplace injuries, particularly overexertion. There are many safety and health organizations that regulate the noise that caster wheels can make on a plant floor and made compulsion for use of this equipment. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CCOHS (Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety) recommends that horizontal force (maximum) exerted should not be more than 50 pound force and mandate use of caster wheel in hospitals. Similarly, there are various kind of safety standards in various region that enforce the use of caster wheels market.
Caster wheels Market: Regional Outlook
The global caster wheel market is segmented into nine key regions: India, China, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2018, growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is considered to be a key market for caster wheels because of the availability of downstream operations.
Caster wheels Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Rigid
- Swivel
- Industrial
- Braking and Locking
On the basis of weight, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Light Duty
- Medium Duty
- Heavy Duty
On the basis of type of material, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Forged Steel
- Cast Iron
- Ductile Iron
- Polyurethane
- Mold on Rubber
- Phenolic Resin
- Others
On the basis of type of end-use industry, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food Industry
- Medical
- Textile Industry
- Agricultural Machines
Caster wheels Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating in the Caster wheels market across the globe are:
- DH Casters International
- Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.
- Tente
- Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd.
- Veekay Impex
- Colson Casters
- Cascoo Europe GmbH
- Rhombus Rollen Holding GmbH
- Steinco Paul vom GmbH
- Bestway Casters & Wheels Ltd.
- Brauer
