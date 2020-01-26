Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Hexamethylenediamine Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Hexamethylenediamine industry. Hexamethylenediamine market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Hexamethylenediamine industry..

The Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

The Hexamethylenediamine industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Invista, Ascend Performance Materials, Rennovia, Inc., Compass Chemical, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd., Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Lanxess, Genomatica, Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (Shenma Corporation), Aladdin Industrial Corporation, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Liaoyang Petrochemical Company,

By Type

Biocides, Coatings Intermediate, Adhesives, Water Treatment Chemical,

By Application

Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemicals, Others

The Hexamethylenediamine market research report provides a concise and clear overview of this complex and often dynamic industry. The report dives into the trends in the specialty Hexamethylenediamine industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view.

Hexamethylenediamine Market Overview:

A 100+ page detailed analysis document, with insightful tables, figures and charts

Understand the impact of Raw Materials, with precise needs

Detailed profiles of the Top companies with their market share in each segment

Report includes: market analysis, main users & suppliers, top selling products and 2023 forecasts

