ENERGY
Global High Purity Alumina Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by application and by region.
Global High Purity Alumina Market was valued US$ 2.17 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.
Global High purity alumina Market1
Increasing penetration of LEDs in the lighting market, new applications of high purity alumina in smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, are significant factors driving the growth of the high purity alumina market. World demand for high purity alumina has increased and has reached record levels owing to growing technological advancements and increasing demand from applications namely LED bulbs, electronic displays, automotive and medical. However, cost fluctuations is expected to hinder the high purity alumina market growth.
4N high purity alumina constitutes 70% of the industry share due to its huge acceptance in energy-efficient lighting solutions and electronic displays. 5N will exhibit significant growth by 2026, owing to its rising usage in sapphire substrates, electrolytic capacitor foils, electronic storage systems and photovoltaic cells.
LED’s segment grabs XX% share of high purity alumina market. Phosphor segment to reach US$ 550 million by 2026. The rapid growth of phosphor-based products such as plasma televisions in which high purity high purity alumina is used to control the characteristics of phosphorous products is expected to grow and help boost the high purity alumina market. Chalco’s planned to invest US$ 700 Mn in Guinea’s Boffa project to include a new mine, new port facilities, and upgrades to the area infrastructure.
Key Players
Alumina, Aluminum Corporation of China, Alcoa, BHP Billiton, CVG Bauxilum, Glencore International, Century Aluminum, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminum, United Company RUSAL, Norsk Hydro, Vale, Gencor, Nippon Light Metal, Norsk Hydro, PSB INDUSTRIES, Sasol and Sumitomo Chemicals are leading players of global high purity alumina market.
Scope of the Global High purity alumina Market
Global High purity alumina Market, By Product
• 4N
• 5N
• 6N
Global High purity alumina Market, By Application
• LED’s
• Semiconductors
• Phosphor
• Sapphire
Global High purity alumina Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analysed in Global High Purity Alumina Market:
• Alumina
• Aluminum Corporation of China
• Alcoa
• BHP Billiton
• CVG Bauxilum
• Glencore International
• Century Aluminum
• Hindalco Industries
• National Aluminum
• United Company RUSAL
• Norsk Hydro
• Vale
• Gencor
• Nippon Light Metal
• Norsk Hydro
• PSB INDUSTRIES
• Sasol
• Sumitomo Chemicals
ENERGY
Global Underwater Concrete Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Laying Technique, Raw Material, Application and Region.
Global Underwater Concrete Market was valued US$ 148.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 230.90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.67 % during a forecast period.
Global Underwater Concrete Market
Underwater concrete is concrete, which is used for the inhibition of concrete segregation under the water. Underwater concrete is extensively used in the construction of bridges, dams where the basis portion of the structure lies underwater.
The increasing need for the repair and maintenance of the surviving underwater structures is one of the key drivers in the global underwater concrete market. Numerous kinds of admixtures are used in underwater concrete, which aids in reducing shrinkages, reinforcement the durability and inhibiting the erosion of concrete, which is expected to increase the demand for underwater concrete. The growing construction of dams and tunnels in the developing nations across the globe and the innovative constructions like swimming pools underwater concrete market. The growing demand for marine installations like underground shafts and port and harbor installations are also expected to increase the demand for underwater concrete.
The hydropower segment is expected to contribute the significant growth in the global underwater concrete market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for underwater concrete in hydro projects like the onstruction of hydropower generation plants. The rapid infrastructure of hydropower generations is credited to the growing efforts by national governments toward the development and adoption of renewable and clean hydro energy.
The cement raw material is expected to dominate the global underwater concrete market. An Introduction of portland cement is a key driver for cement raw material segment. The innovative cement has improved properties, which have assisted in a hassle-free placement of cement with the aid of anti-washout technology. These factors are expected to boost market growth.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be a leading region in the global underwater concrete market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for luxury amenities in the developed economies in the region. Rise in the construction of swimming pools and the presence of dedicated supply chain network among the raw material suppliers are expected to boost the growth in the underwater concrete market in the region. Increasing marine infrastructure developments coupled with the rising adoption of hydropower as an alternative energy source is also ample the growth in the underwater concrete market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global underwater concrete market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global underwater concrete market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
Scope of the Report for Global Underwater Concrete Market
Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Laying Technique
• Pumping technique
• Tremie Method
• Hydro Valve Method
• Others
Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Raw Material
• Admixtures
• Aggregates
• Cement
• Others
Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Application
• Hydropower
• Marine
• Shore protection
• Underwater repairs
• Tunnels
• Swimming pools
• Others
Global Underwater Concrete Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Underwater Concrete Market
• Conmix Ltd
• HeidelbergCement Group
• M CON Products Inc.
• Sika AG
• Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
• Rockbond SCP Ltd
• FOX Industries
• KING Construction Products
• Unibeton Ready Mix
• Argyll Resources
• Underground Supply, Inc.
• Wieser Concrete Products Inc.
• MUHU Construction Materials Co., Ltd.
• Nautilus Dive-Company GmbH
• Underwater Construction Corporation.
• Lafarge Tarmac
ENERGY
Global High Strength Steel Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography
Global High Strength Steel Market was valued US$ 20.44 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.
Global high strength steel market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region. on the basis of type, market is divided into High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Bake Hardenable (BH), Dual Phase (DP), Carbon Manganese (CMn), Others. based on end-use industry market is divided into Automotive, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, Construction, Aviation & Marine, and other. geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Lightweight components in automobiles, consciousness toward decreasing the green house gases and carbon dioxide emission levels, and the rapid growth in automotive industry drive the high-strength steel market. Upsurging aerospace industry, urbanization and industrialization in developing economies is projected to offer opportunities high strength steel market. Aluminum as substitutes will hamper the demand of high strength steel market.
High strength low alloy segment holds one third share of market followed by dual phase. Dual phase steel is expected to gain market share. Dual phase steel gives high mechanical strength, extraordinary fatigue resistance, and good energy absorption capacity to the finished part.
Automotive segment holds two third market share attributed to large use in automobile for manufacturing body panels of automobiles owing to its high impact strength and low density. Construction is second largest segment owed to increasing infrastructure activities.
Geographically, the high strength steel market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is leading high strength steel market due to the increased demand from emerging countries, such as India and China.
key players operated in market are Voestalpine AG (Austria), ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), POSCO Group (South Korea), SSAB AB (Sweden), Tata Steel (India), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), United States Steel Corporation (US), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), JSW Steel (India).
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global High Strength Steel market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.
The report also helps in understanding Global High Strength Steel market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global High Strength Steel market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Strength Steel market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of Global High Strength Steel Market:
Global High Strength Steel Market, by Type:
• High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA)
• Bake Hardenable (BH)
• Dual Phase (DP)
• Carbon Manganese (CMn)
• Others
Global High Strength Steel Market, by End-use Industry:
• Automotive
• Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment
• Construction
• Aviation & Marine
• Others
Global High Strength Steel Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Player Operating in the Market:
• Voestalpine AG (Austria)
• ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
• POSCO Group (South Korea)
• SSAB AB (Sweden)
• Tata Steel (India)
• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
• Steel Authority of India Limited (India)
• United States Steel Corporation (US)
• ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)
• JSW Steel (India)
ENERGY
Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market by Top Key players: TMF Group, PwC, Deloitte, Vistra, Mazars Group, KPMG, ECOVIS, MSP Secretaries, Elemental CoSec, Luther Corporate Services, A.1 Business, Rodl & Partner, EnterpriseBizpal, Conpak
Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Research Report 2020 to 2026
This report focuses on global Corporate Secretarial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Secretarial Services development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Corporate Secretarial Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Corporate Secretarial Services market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Corporate Secretarial Services Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: TMF Group, PwC, Deloitte, Vistra, Mazars Group, KPMG, ECOVIS, MSP Secretaries, Elemental CoSec, Luther Corporate Services, A.1 Business, Rodl & Partner, EnterpriseBizpal, Conpak, BDO International, J&T Bank and Trust, Eversheds Sutherland, Grant Thornton, Equiniti, French Duncan, PKF, Dillon Eustace, RSM International, Company Bureau, Exceed, UHY Hacker Young, DP Information Network, COGENCY GLOBAL, Adams & Adams, and Link Market Services
Corporate Secretarial Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Corporate Secretarial Services Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Corporate Secretarial Services Market;
3.) The North American Corporate Secretarial Services Market;
4.) The European Corporate Secretarial Services Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Corporate Secretarial Services Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
