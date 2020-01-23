Global High Strength Steel Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive landscape section of this Global High Strength Steel Market report provides details such as company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve etc. Global High Strength Steel Market report analyses market deeply and provides market size information by country, product, indication, application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing with the market overview which can help in understanding and identification of the core applications in the broad market.

Global high strength steel market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global High Strength Steel Market, By Grade (High Strength Low alloy, Dual Phase, Transformation Inducted Plasticity, Bake hardenable, Rephosphorised steel and Interstitial Free), Product Type (Cold Rolled, Hot Rolled, Metallic Coated and Direct Rolled), End User (Automotive, Construction, Heavy Machinery, Ship Building, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

High Strength Steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods.

Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled. High strength steel also reduce production cost, provide environmental & financial advantages in various application of automotive and construction sectors such as structural designing of auto parts, lifting equipment, materials handling, trailers and others.

Segmentation: Global High Strength Steel Market

Global high strength steel market is segmented into three notable segments which are grade type, product type and end users.

On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into high strength low alloy, dual phase, transformation inducted plasticity, bake hardenable, rephosphorised steel, interstitial free and others. Dual phase high strength steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, Tata Steel expanded their steel production in MTPA Phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant. The capacity of the plant is around 8 million tons per annum (MTPA). This addition in the capacity of the plant will enhance the steel production of the company.



On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cold rolled, hot rolled, metallic coated and direct rolled. Cold rolled high strength steel segment is the largest and growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, POSCO announced the engagement with the Tata Steel Europe (TSE) (U.K.), to exchange the high corrosion-resistant MagiZinc products. This agreement will provide PSCO a new technology namely, PVD technology which includes TSE’s steel.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, heavy machinery, ship building, aerospace, energy & power, packaging, consumer goods and others. Construction end use segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018. United States Steel Corporation announced the ratification of new successor four-year collective bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers (USW). These agreements will cover approximately 14,000 USW- employees of mining facility and of tubular operation in Fairfield, Ala., Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas.



Competitive Analysis: Global High Strength Steel Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.

Product Launch:

In November, 2018, SSAB AB announced the launch of Strenx 1100 Plus strip steel which is a hot-rolled, high-strength steel that possesses unique weld properties and delivers outstanding welding and bending performance. This product launch will help in the manufacturing and production of automotive components in China.

In August 2018, AK Steel Corporation announced the launch of NEXMET, an innovative range of high strength steel, which is applicable for lightweight components in the automotive industry. These products are designed for the manufacturing of automotive original equipment.

Research Methodology: Global High Strength Steel Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

