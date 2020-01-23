MARKET REPORT
Global High Strength Steel Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Competitive landscape section of this Global High Strength Steel Market report provides details such as company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve etc. Global High Strength Steel Market report analyses market deeply and provides market size information by country, product, indication, application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing with the market overview which can help in understanding and identification of the core applications in the broad market.
Global high strength steel market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Global High Strength Steel Market, By Grade (High Strength Low alloy, Dual Phase, Transformation Inducted Plasticity, Bake hardenable, Rephosphorised steel and Interstitial Free), Product Type (Cold Rolled, Hot Rolled, Metallic Coated and Direct Rolled), End User (Automotive, Construction, Heavy Machinery, Ship Building, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
High Strength Steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods.
Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled. High strength steel also reduce production cost, provide environmental & financial advantages in various application of automotive and construction sectors such as structural designing of auto parts, lifting equipment, materials handling, trailers and others.
Segmentation: Global High Strength Steel Market
Global high strength steel market is segmented into three notable segments which are grade type, product type and end users.
- On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into high strength low alloy, dual phase, transformation inducted plasticity, bake hardenable, rephosphorised steel, interstitial free and others. Dual phase high strength steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In November 2018, Tata Steel expanded their steel production in MTPA Phase-II expansion of its Kalinganagar plant. The capacity of the plant is around 8 million tons per annum (MTPA). This addition in the capacity of the plant will enhance the steel production of the company.
- On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cold rolled, hot rolled, metallic coated and direct rolled. Cold rolled high strength steel segment is the largest and growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In June 2018, POSCO announced the engagement with the Tata Steel Europe (TSE) (U.K.), to exchange the high corrosion-resistant MagiZinc products. This agreement will provide PSCO a new technology namely, PVD technology which includes TSE’s steel.
- On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, heavy machinery, ship building, aerospace, energy & power, packaging, consumer goods and others. Construction end use segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- In November 2018. United States Steel Corporation announced the ratification of new successor four-year collective bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers (USW). These agreements will cover approximately 14,000 USW- employees of mining facility and of tubular operation in Fairfield, Ala., Lorain, Ohio, and Lone Star, Texas.
Competitive Analysis: Global High Strength Steel Market
Some of the major players operating in this market are POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.
Product Launch:
- In November, 2018, SSAB AB announced the launch of Strenx 1100 Plus strip steel which is a hot-rolled, high-strength steel that possesses unique weld properties and delivers outstanding welding and bending performance. This product launch will help in the manufacturing and production of automotive components in China.
- In August 2018, AK Steel Corporation announced the launch of NEXMET, an innovative range of high strength steel, which is applicable for lightweight components in the automotive industry. These products are designed for the manufacturing of automotive original equipment.
Research Methodology: Global High Strength Steel Market
Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.
Automotive adhesives Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2018 to 2028
Analysis of the Automotive adhesives Market
According to a new market study, the Automotive adhesives Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Automotive adhesives Market over the assessment period.
The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Automotive adhesives Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Automotive adhesives Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.
Important doubts related to the Automotive adhesives Market addressed in the report
- How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?
- Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2018 to 2028?
- How has progress in technology impacted the Automotive adhesives Market?
- What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?
- In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?
The presented study dissects the Automotive adhesives Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.
Key takeaways from the report:
- Past and projected market trends related to the Automotive adhesives Market
- Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Automotive adhesives Market
- A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers
- Region-wise analysis of the Automotive adhesives Market landscape
- Market share, size, and value of each region
Competitive landscape
World Machine Vision Components Market: 2019 Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and 2025 Forecasts
The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Machine Vision Components comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Machine Vision Components market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Companies profiled and studied for this Machine Vision Components market report include Cognex , Basler , Omron , National Instruments , Keyence , Sony , Teledyne Technologies , Texas Instruments , Allied Vision Technologies , Intel , Baumer Optronic , JAI and others.
The report is based upon arduous data analysis carried out by industry doyens. The all-inclusive analysis of these data provides an in-depth and detailed insight into the global Machine Vision Components market. The report further provides the new and existing players with information such as company profiles, facts and figures, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information.
Major Points covered in this report are as below
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|Hardware (Camera
Frame Grabber
Optics
Processor)
Software (Deep Learning and Application Specific)
|Applications
|Automotive
Electronics & Semiconductor
Printing
Food & Packaging
Pharmaceutical
Security & Surveillance
Other (Glass,Solar Panel Manufacturing,Agriculture,Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)),
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|Cognex
Basler
Omron
National Instruments
More
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Fingerprint Module Market 2019: Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts till 2025
The Global Fingerprint Module Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Fingerprint Module market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global Fingerprint Module market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
The Top players are Suprema , HID Global , Furtonic Technology , Safran Identity & Security , Holtek Semiconductor , Aratek , Fingerprint Cards AB , Crossmatch , BioEnable , Gingy , Techshino , ADH Technology Co. Lt , NURUGO , Shenazhen CAMA Biometrics Co. , STARTEK Engineering Inc , MIAXIS BIOMETRICS , Q Technology , SecuGen Corporation.
The Report covers following things
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|Swipe Module
Optical Module
Type III
|Applications
|Tablet
Smart phone
Application 3 ,
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|Suprema
HID Global
Furtonic Technology
Safran Identity & Security
More
The report introduces Fingerprint Module basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the Fingerprint Module market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading Fingerprint Module Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Fingerprint Module industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Fingerprint Module Market Overview
2 Global Fingerprint Module Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Fingerprint Module Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Fingerprint Module Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Fingerprint Module Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Fingerprint Module Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Fingerprint Module Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Fingerprint Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Fingerprint Module Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
