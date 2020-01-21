MARKET REPORT
Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024
Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market Overview
The Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The PMS software helps the hotel to effectively manage, organize, and schedule their mundane activities including front office workflow, guest check-in & checkout, assigning rooms to guests, delegating housekeeping tasks and billing, etc. In short, PMS automates and streamlines the operations to save working hours and offer a better experience to guests.
– The hospitality industry is witnessing growth from technology disruption due to increasing online travel agencies and hotel aggregators. These companies are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions like PMS and other SaaS platforms to scale their growths in the industry. The rise in the number of SME hotels especially in the emerging markets like Asia-pacific is driving the deployment of property management software market.
– Additionally, the hotels are increasingly concentrating on optimizing their operations to reduce lead time. As these solutions are inexpensive, the adoption rate has increased in recent years. These companies in the industry are also emphasizing on analytics of their serviceability to gain more insights which enable scope for improvement in their operations.
– However, owing to multiple challenges for integrating PMS into existing infrastructure, the adoption has been limited to an extent in the hospitality industry with large business adopting it for improved productivity and efficiency in managing multiple units.
Scope of the Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market Report
The scope of the study for the hospitality property management (PMS) software market has considered both on-cloud and on-premise deployment both for PMS in the hospitality industry for all sizes of hotels across the world.
Key Market Trends
On-Cloud Deployment of PMS to Grow Significantly
– According to the report from NASSCOM, global cloud spending is expected to reach USD 187 billion in 2018, and further grow at a CAGR of 16.5% till 2022. Also, the global public cloud spending accounted for 7.9% of total IT spending in 2018 globally. Hotels are also increasingly adopting cloud-based SaaS to integrate into their operations in order to achieve optimized workflow.
– Cost-effective nature of storage facility compared to the conventional method is one of the reasons for maximum adoption rates, cloud deployment method saves IT infrastructure expenses and provides easy scalability; according to RightScale, In 2018, public cloud adoption reached 92% which was 89% the year before.
– Dalata Hotel Group has mentioned that integrating PMS in their hotel chain helped them to standardize their report and analyze their revenue from customers at various locations at a time. As the company is undergoing expansion across Europe and managing multiple PMS was difficult for them to train staff and reporting methods, they adopted on-cloud solution.
European Market is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth
– UNTWO has stated that international travel is accelerated significantly due to an increase in inbound tourist arrivals. It has reached to USD 1.4 billion in 2018. In the European region, there has been immense rapid growth in the hospitality industry owing to the expansion of branded hotels and the broader landscape of the industry. According to Lodging Econometrics, Total construction pipeline in Europe increased to 1,569 hotels, with an increase 19% increase year-on-year and reached the highest number of hotels ever recorded.
– Luxury hotels in Europe are looking forward to partner with PMS providers to deploy solutions in order to offer improved customer services. For instance, recently, Hastings Hotels from Ireland partnered with Agilysis Inc., to deploy its Visual One PMS solution to achieve accuracy in managing inventory, as well as saving valuable staff time in delivering enhanced guest experience.
– In 2018, approximately 380 new hotels opened throughout Europe. Additionally, the hotel chains are continuously undergoing expansion projects in the region and also building new hospitality infrastructure. For instance, lately in 2018, easyHotels announced the funding of EUR 500 million for its further expansion plan in Europe. Such expansions by hotel chains are expected to continue in the forecast period, which is estimated to drive the demand for hospitality PMS in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The market for hospitality property management software is moderately consolidated due to the presence of a few companies dominating the market. Also, these companies are extensively investing in offering customized solutions to the customers. Moreover, the startups in the market are attracting fundings from investors. Further new entrants in the market are expected to drive fragmentation. Some of the recent developments by the companies are listed below.
– August 2019- Mews Systems a startup developing software for property management solutions for hotels and hostels raised a funding of USD 33 million from Battery Ventures. The value of Mews Systems has reached USD 40 million, with this funding, the company has planned to open a new office in New York City.
– April 2019- Infor announced the acquisition of ReServe Interactive from California, which provides cloud-based sales and catering, restaurant reservations, and floor management software that serves the restaurant, sports and entertainment, event center, golf and country club, and hotel markets in the U.S. and Canada.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Micros Systems. Inc. (Oracle)
– Agilsys, Inc.
– Infor Inc.
– Cenium AS
– Realpage, Inc.
– FCS Computer Systems
– Hoteliga International S.p. z.o.o
– Console Group
MARKET REPORT
Global Ammonium Metatungstate Market Trends, Segments and Forecast Upto 2026
ReportsCheck.biz analysts present the latest trends in Global Ammonium Metatungstate Market which is set to reflect the rapid growth and reach a CAGR of xx.xx% over a forecast period 2026. The historic period considered in this report is from 2014-2019, the estimated year is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021-2026. The present state of Ammonium Metatungstate Industry, competitive landscape view and innovative strategies as a catalyst to the market growth are stated in this study. The report segments the Ammonium Metatungstate Market based on top regions, types, applications, and key market players. The end-users, distributors, traders, and manufacturers are profiled in this study.
The key data with regards to the specific business and financial terms, predictable developments, revenue and market share estimates are covered in this report. The CAGR value, present market status, enforcing regulations, policies and mergers & acquisitions are listed. The analytical information at regional and country level for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, South America and the rest of the world is covered. For better understanding, our analyst team has presented the data in the form of figures, flow diagram, statistical data along with the market segmentation based on Ammonium Metatungstate segments and sub-segments.
Detailed coverage of global regions and countries is provided with key drivers, constraints, risks, opportunities in those regions as follows:
· North America includes industry analysis of the United States, Canada, Mexico
· Europe includes industry analysis of Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
· Asia Pacific includes industry analysis of China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia
· Rest of the World includes market analysis of remaining regions namely Latin America, Middle East & Africa
The top Ammonium Metatungstate manufacturers profiling is as follows:
Jiangxi Tungsten Industry
Changsha Shengyang Chemical
Sajanoverseas
H.C. Starck
Nippon Inorganic Colour & Chemical
Ganzhou Grand Sea
GTP
The profiling of top product types is as follows:
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Type 4
Type 5
The profiling of top applications is as follows:
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Application 4
Application 5
The consumption value, manufacturing, gross margin, supply-demand statistics, and Ammonium Metatungstate Industry performance is presented. The Ammonium Metatungstate Industry’s marketing channel, dynamics, production process analysis, upstream raw material suppliers and downstream buyers are studied. The import-export status, SWOT analysis, company profiles of top players and pricing analysis is provided. Initially, the report presents Ammonium Metatungstate Industry overview, product definition, scope, and executive summary is presented. Our research methodology is divided into 4 stages namely data mining, data validation, primary interviews with key opinions leaders of Ammonium Metatungstate Industry, and secondary data sources. In the next segment, market dynamics, drivers, constraints, porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis and opportunities in this market are presented.
Global Ammonium Metatungstate Research Report driven key takeaways are as follows:
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of Ammonium Metatungstate Industry considering all socio-economic factors.
- Market share, revenue analysis and production cost for all sub-segments like types, applications, players and regions are covered.
- High focus on the segment that will reflect huge growth and will pave the way for development opportunities and other dominating Ammonium Metatungstate Industry segments are analyzed.
- The competitive landscape along with the profiling of top manufacturers based on revenue, business expansions, new product launches, geographical presence is explained.
- Complete insights into the Ammonium Metatungstate top global company profiles, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis is covered.
Thanks for reading. For any queries or customization requirements please contact our sales team executive and will ensure that all your requests are handled properly.
MARKET REPORT
M2M Communications Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players KORE Wireless Group, Inc., Orange SA, Sierra Wireless
A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global M2M Communications Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as M2M Communications. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
This report is inclined towards the regions having highest scope such as North America, Japan, China, Asia, and India. The market is rapidly growing on the grounds of various M2M Communications businesses. The report includes the statistics about the systematic approaches, which needs to follow for booming the industries. It consists of different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. This report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses.
Some of the key players profiled in the M2M Communications market include: KORE Wireless Group, Inc., Orange SA, Sierra Wireless,Inc, Ibexis Ltd., ELSE SA, Orbcomm Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Quake Global, Inc., Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd., Remote Intelligence Systems LLC.
Depth idea of the competitors is studied by using primary and secondary research techniques such as M2M Communications, which gives a clear idea about the global competition to seek the best solutions. This report gives an extensive valuable data that gives a clear idea about the current scenario of the M2M Communications market during the forecast period 2020 To 2027.
This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in M2M Communications market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.
This global research report offers insights into the businesses through the following pointers:
- Global market dynamics
- Global competitive landscape
- Detailed elaboration on drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Different challenges, threats, and risks in front of businesses.
- Business profiles of leading key players
- Effective sales patterns and development status
The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:
- What are the major challenges in front of the global M2M Communications market?
- Who are the key vendors of the global M2M Communications market?
- What are the leading key industries of the global M2M Communications market?
- Which factors are responsible for driving the global M2M Communications market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?
- What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?
- What are the different effective sales patterns?
- What will be the global market size in the forecast period?
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global M2M Communications Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 M2M Communications Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global M2M Communications Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global M2M Communications Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of M2M Communications Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
MARKET REPORT
Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024
Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment industry. Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Teleflex Incorporated
Intersurgical
Flexicare Medical Limited
Vapotherm
WILAmed
Hamilton Medical
Armstrong Medical
Pacific Medico
Breas
BioCare
Besmed Health Business
Shenyang RMS
On the basis of Application of Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market can be split into:
Adults
Neonates
On the basis of Application of Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market can be split into:
Hospital
Homecare
The report analyses the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Report
Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
