Global Human Augmentation Market: Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026

Human Augmentation Market Overview:

Global human augmentation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 37.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Major companies operating in the Human Augmentation market UNSILO, SAMSUNG, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Second Sight, Raytheon Company., Magic Leap, Inc., VUZIX, B-Temia Inc., NEURALINK, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rex Bionics Ltd, General Motors, Microsoft among others.

Global Market Analysis:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets drives the market growth

Technological development in the sensors is augmenting the growth of market

Increasing R&D activity in the field of human augmentation is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing awareness about the therapeutic applications of medical wearable augmentation products also uplifts the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled person in handling the process also impedes the market growth in the forecast period

Higher cost of the equipment is another factor hampering the market growth

Growing concern towards social, legal and ethical aspects will hinder the market growth

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation of the Market is provided on the basis of:

By Wearable Augmentation

Wrist-Wear Wrist Wearable Watch Wrist Wearable Band

Eye-Wear Google Glass Smart Contact Lenses, HMD, and Hud

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear Ornament, Precious Metals & Jewellery Ties & Collars

Body-Wear Clothing & Inner-Wear ARM & Leg-Wear

Others (Smart Ring, Smart Socks, Smart Headsets)

By Application

Medical

HealthCare

Defence

Industrial

Others

