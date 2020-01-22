MARKET REPORT
Global Hybrid FPGA Market Report 2020, by Types, Industry Size-Share, Risk Analysis, Solution, Services, Key-Players, Growth, Revenue and Future Estimations 2025
Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are semiconductor devices that are based around a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) connected via programmable interconnects. FPGAs can be reprogrammed to desired application or functionality requirements after manufacturing. This feature distinguishes FPGAs from Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which are custom manufactured for specific design tasks. Although one-time programmable (OTP) FPGAs are available, the dominant types are SRAM based which can be reprogrammed as the design evolves. – Learn More
The increasing demand for substitutes of application-specific IC (ASICs) will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The manufacturing design of ASIC is based on the device it will be incorporated into. However, several manufacturers come across various complexity associated with the fabrication of ASICs. For instance, a rectangular or square ASIC is integrated into a smartwatch, which in turn, increases the complexity and the manufacturing costs. ASICs are non-customizable and exhibit reduced flexibility. A hybrid field-programmable gate array (FPGAs) is preferred to overcome these limitations. The sales volume of hybrid FPGAs is increasing because they allow full flexibility in design and have added components to perform specific tasks.
APAC accounted for the majority shares of the hybrid FPGA market during 2017. This was mainly due to the presence of numerous hybrid FPGA clients in the region. The purchase of hybrid FPGAs continue to increase in the forthcoming years due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the rising need for micro controller unit (MCUs) in the automotive segment.
The Hybrid FPGA market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid FPGA.
This report presents the worldwide Hybrid FPGA market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Intel
Lattice Semiconductor
XILINX
Microsemi
Texas Instruments
Hybrid FPGA Breakdown Data by Type
FPGA-CPU
FPGA-Memory
FPGA-MCU
FPGA-Converter
Hybrid FPGA Breakdown Data by Application
Telecommunication
Data Communication
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Hybrid FPGA Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Hybrid FPGA status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Hybrid FPGA manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid FPGA :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hybrid FPGA market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Hybrid FPGA Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 FPGA-CPU
1.4.3 FPGA-Memory
1.4.4 FPGA-MCU
1.4.5 FPGA-Converter
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Data Communication
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Consumer Electronics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Market Size
2.1.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Production 2014-2025
2.2 Hybrid FPGA Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Hybrid FPGA Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Hybrid FPGA Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Hybrid FPGA Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Hybrid FPGA Market
2.4 Key Trends for Hybrid FPGA Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Hybrid FPGA Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Hybrid FPGA Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Hybrid FPGA Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Hybrid FPGA Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Hybrid FPGA Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Hybrid FPGA Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Hybrid FPGA Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Hybrid FPGA Production by Regions
4.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Hybrid FPGA Production
4.2.2 United States Hybrid FPGA Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Hybrid FPGA Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Hybrid FPGA Production
4.3.2 Europe Hybrid FPGA Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Hybrid FPGA Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Hybrid FPGA Production
4.4.2 China Hybrid FPGA Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Hybrid FPGA Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Hybrid FPGA Production
4.5.2 Japan Hybrid FPGA Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Hybrid FPGA Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Hybrid FPGA Production
4.6.2 South Korea Hybrid FPGA Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Hybrid FPGA Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Production by Type
6.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Revenue by Type
6.3 Hybrid FPGA Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Intel
8.1.1 Intel Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Intel Hybrid FPGA Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Intel Hybrid FPGA Product Description
8.1.5 Intel Recent Development
8.2 Lattice Semiconductor
8.2.1 Lattice Semiconductor Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Lattice Semiconductor Hybrid FPGA Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Lattice Semiconductor Hybrid FPGA Product Description
8.2.5 Lattice Semiconductor Recent Development
8.3 XILINX
8.3.1 XILINX Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 XILINX Hybrid FPGA Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 XILINX Hybrid FPGA Product Description
8.3.5 XILINX Recent Development
8.4 Microsemi
8.4.1 Microsemi Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Microsemi Hybrid FPGA Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Microsemi Hybrid FPGA Product Description
8.4.5 Microsemi Recent Development
8.5 Texas Instruments
8.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Texas Instruments Hybrid FPGA Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Texas Instruments Hybrid FPGA Product Description
8.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Hybrid FPGA Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Hybrid FPGA Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Hybrid FPGA Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Hybrid FPGA Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Hybrid FPGA Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hybrid FPGA Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Hybrid FPGA Sales Channels
11.2.2 Hybrid FPGA Distributors
11.3 Hybrid FPGA Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Hybrid FPGA Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
