Global Market
Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Summary
The Global Hybrid Vehicles Market is estimated to reach 6,272 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3 %, predicts forencis research (FSR). Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines who work simultaneously to provide maximum power for reducing fuel consumption and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Few variants of hybrid vehicles can run completely on electric motor whereas some variants can utilize both gas engines and an electric motor which results in low fuel consumption. These vehicles are mainly powered by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) but are assisted by an electric motor. Regenerative braking system is one of the advanced technology used in these vehicles which helps is recapturing the lost energy and generate electricity to charge the battery that helps to boost the electric motor while applying breaks. Some key players in Hybrid Vehicles Market are TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, BorgWarner Inc and Other Key Companies
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Emission Free Vehicles
The market is growing on the grounds of the growing need for emission free vehicles globally. The prime contributor to air pollution is the transportation sector. As per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on an average, a medium-size vehicle per mile emits 411 grams of CO2 and fuel engine vehicles emits carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and unburned hydrocarbons (CxHy). The impact of these gases is high on global warming than CO2, which is boosting the demand for emission free vehicles. Hybrid Vehicles are environment-friendly because it emits less CO2 comparatively diesel or petrol-powered vehicles, is fueling the market demand. For instance, India’s objective by 2030 is to have all-electric car vehicles which will help in lowering the import of fuel.
Demand for Low Fuel Consuming Vehicles
Hybrid vehicles need less fuel which results in low emission. These vehicles run on diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The purpose of using them together results in low fuel consumption and conserves energy. Hybrid vehicles provide a high fuel economy which results in reducing the overall running cost. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), hybrid systems reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption by 35% which is equal to a 50% increase in fuel economy. Hence the demand for low fuel consuming vehicles is expected to drive the hybrid vehicles market during the forecast period.
Market Restraint:
High Production Cost
Hybrids are more expensive than petrol or diesel engine vehicles due to designing, developing, validating and building reasons. These vehicles include systems like electronic control units, electric inverters & converters, high-voltage batteries, sensors and semiconductors which are not used in conventional vehicles which results in high purchasing costs. Additional complex components add extra cost to hybrid cars. Thus high production cost impacts the market growth of the hybrid vehicles market.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Parallel Hybrids, Series Hybrids, and Plug-in Hybrids.
- Based on Component: Prime Mover, Electric Motor, Energy Storage System and Transmission System.
- Based on Propulsion: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV).
- Based on Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa, South America with individual country-level analysis.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Scope
The report on the hybrid vehicles market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Hybrid Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Type
- Parallel Hybrids
- Series Hybrids
- Plug-In Hybrids
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Component
- Battery system
- Prime Mover
- Electric Motor
- DC/DC Converter
- DC/AC Inverter
- Controller
- Energy Storage System
- Transmission System
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Propulsion
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV)
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Vehicles Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Pressure Switch Market is estimated to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%
Pressure Switch Market Summary:
The Global Pressure Switch Market is estimated to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%, Says By Forencis Research. Continuous growth in the medical field coupled increasing usage in industrial machinery. However, customized process indicators and controllers are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growing demand in MSME industry and increasing demand aerospace applications is identified as an opportunity for global Market. Pressure switches are used for open and close mechanisms at selected pressures to operate valves or other devices used in various applications. A pressure switch is usually used to detect the presence of fluid and air pressures. Some key players in pressure switch are ABB Ltd., Eaton, The Danfoss Group, Schlumberger Limited, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Baumer, Honeywell International Inc., Barksdale Inc. and SMC Corporation among other.
Pressure Switch Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global pressure switch market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electromechanical pressure switch & solid state pressure switch.
- By pressure range, the global market is segmented into below 100bar, 100-400bar and above 400bar.
- By application, the global market is segmented into air conditioners, gas pressure, cleaning & purification, flue gas, alarm system and others.
- By end use industry the market is segmented into energy conservation, technology industry, manufacturing industry, automotive and others.
Pressure Switch Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Pressure Switch Market, by Type
- Electromechanical Pressure Switch
- Solid State Pressure Switch
Pressure Switch Market, by Pressure Type
- Low- Below 100bar
- Medium- 100-400bar
- High- 400bar
Pressure Switch Market by, End Users
- Energy Conservation
- Technology Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Others
Global Pressure Switch Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Global UV Stabilizer Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%
UV Stabilizers Market: Summary
The Global UV Stabilizer Market is estimated to reach USD 1.75 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%, Says By Forencis Research. The factors responsible for the growth of the UV Stabilizer market include the demand increasing in Asia Pacific region and by building Infrastructure. However, there are certain restraint that has been face by the market are high production cost and volatility in price of raw materials.
UV Stabilizers are a group of additives that have been developed to decrease or avoid the damage to plastics caused by their exposure to heat, UV and other environmental elements. Some of the key players in the UV stabilizer market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, SI Group, Mayzo, Inc., MPI Chemic B.V, and Jade New Materials Technology among others.
UV Stabilizers Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UV stabilizer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- The primary types of global UV stabilizer that are covered in the report include hals, uv absorbers, quenchers and antioxidants.
- The segmentation by application includes coatings, plastic & polymers, adhesive & sealants and others.
- For opportunity analysis, the end-users that are covered in the report are automotive, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as north america, south america, europe, apac, and the middle east and africa, with individual country-level analysis.
UV Stabilizers Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
UV Stabilizers Market, by Type
- HALS
- UV Absorbers
- Quenchers
- Antioxidants
UV Stabilizers Market, by Application
- Coatings
- Plastics & Polymers
- Sealants & Adhesive
- Others
UV Stabilizers Market by, End-Use Industry
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Agriculture
- Packaging
- Others
Global Truck Platooning Market is estimated to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 39.8%
Truck Platooning Market: Summary
The Global Truck Platooning Market is estimated to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 39.8%, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Increasing need for fuel consumption, growing need for reducing CO2 emissions, and increase in road safety are some of the factors which are expected to drive the truck platooning market during the forecast period. However, high cost of platooning technology and impact on infrastructure migration are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in automated driving and smart mobility is expected to become an opportunity for truck platooning system market.
Truck platooning allows two or more trucks travel together through connectivity technologies such as automated driving support systems. These vehicles automatically maintain a specific distance between each other. The leader truck acts as the head of the convoy, guiding the movements of the vehicles behind requiring little or no action from the follower trucks. Some key players in truck platooning are Peloton Technology, AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Scania, Navistar, Inc., and WABCO among others.
Truck Platooning Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global truck platooning market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of type, the truck platooning market is segmented into driver assisted truck platooning (DATP) and automated truck platooning.
- Based on hardware type, the truck platooning market can be segmented into forward-looking camera, system display, platooning control unit, driver controls, speaker, push-to-talk pedal, radar-based collision mitigation, sensors and others.
- Based on technology, the truck platooning market can be segmented into automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind-spot collision warning (BSW), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keeping assist (LKA), human machine interface (HMI), lane departure warning (LDW) and others.
- Based on connectivity, the truck platooning market can be segmented into global posting system (GPS), dedicated short range communications (DSRC), celluar, Wi-Fi antennae, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Truck Platooning Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Truck Platooning Market by Type
- Driver Assisted Truck Platooning (DATP)
- Automated Truck Platooning
Truck Platooning Market by Hardware Type
- Forward-Looking Camera
- System Display
- Platooning Control Unit
- Driver controls
- Speaker
- Push-To-Talk Pedal
- Radar-Based Collision Mitigation
- Senors
- Others
Truck Platooning Market by Technology
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BSW)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Others
Truck Platooning Market by Connectivity
- Global Posting System (GPS)
- Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)
- Cellular
- Wi-Fi Antennae
- Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication
- Others
Truck Platooning Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
