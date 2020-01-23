Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive landscape section of this Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market report provides details such as company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve etc. Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market report analyses market deeply and provides market size information by country, product, indication, application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing with the market overview which can help in understanding and identification of the core applications in the broad market.

Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market By Product Type (Regenerative, Non-Regenerative), Application (Gas Industry, Oil Industry, Waste Water Treatment), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing usage of additives in oil and gas industry

Market Definition: Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

Hydrogen sulfide scavengers are the chemical compounds that are used for the removal of H 2 S gas. These compounds are vital oilfield chemicals that are used for chemical processing facilities. These scavengers are used in crude oil, fuel, natural gas, LPG and other petroleum products stored in storage tanks, pipelines and tanker ships.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for additives in oil and gas industry is driving the market growth for hydrogen sulfide scavengers

Hydrogen sulfide scavengers provide cost-effective alternative for corrosion in traditional sweetening process. Growing need for sweetening processes drives the market

Market Restraints:

Sulfide residue is sometimes left behind when the reaction is not completed as scavengers are not able to completely remove H 2 S gas, which act as a restraint for the market

S gas, which act as a restraint for the market Stringent regulations are applied onto the usage of scavengers which act as a restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

By Product Type Regenerative Non-Regenerative

By Application Gas Industry Oil Industry Waste Water Treatment

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Schlumberger announced its agreement to acquire Eurasia Drilling Company Limited. Schlumberger acquired more than 50% shares of the company. This acquisition helped both the companies extend their successful long-term relationship established in 2011

In January 2016, Arkema Group completed the acquisition of Den Braven. The acquisition reinforces the company’s product portfolio of scavengers used for insulation and construction markets

Competitive Analysis:

Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of adsorption equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers market are Hexion, SUEZ, Schlumberger Limited, Arkema Group, NuGenTec, Dorf-Ketal, Halliburton, Paqell BV, NALCO Water, ChemTreat, Inc., Merichem Company, Schlumberger Limited, CARADAN CHEMICALS INTERNATIONAL and GTI

Research Methodology: Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

