Global Hypochlorous Acid Market is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Global Hypochlorous Acid Market by Type (Sodium Hypochlorite, Calcium Hypochlorite, Others), Application (Sanitizing Agent, Disinfecting, Oxidizing Agent, Others), End User (Water Treatment Industry, Textile Industry, Others), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Growing demand for water treatment is a key factor contributing to the growth of the hypochlorous acid market globally. Hypochlorous acid is preferred in the water treatment industry as it is suitable to store, transport, and use. Hypochlorous acid finds application in oil & gas and chemical industries, and it is used as a cleaning agent in the processing of different materials, with, rubber, textiles and leather, among others.

Sodium hypochlorite segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

The sodium hypochlorite segment is dominating during the forecast period as sodium hypochlorite, because of its excellent bleaching properties, finds application in laundry and water treatment industries. Also, sodium hypochlorite is also widely utilized for its oxidizing and disinfection properties. Rising concerns regarding the prevalence of infectious diseases in recent years are also accelerating the demand for sodium hypochlorite as a household bleaching agent and disinfectant.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The U.S is the leading consumer of hypochlorous acid in North America. Rise in demand for hypochlorous acid in industrial applications like cooling water treatment is propelling the market in the U.S. Demand for hypochlorous acid in economies in Europe such as Germany, France, and the U.K. is projected to increase during the forecast period primarily owing to the rise in demand for sodium and calcium hypochlorite in the food & beverages industry in the region.

Key players operating the Global Hypochlorous Acid Market are INOVYN, Olin Chlor Alkali, Akzo Nobel, OxyChem, Arkema, BASF, Kuehne Company, Lonza, AGC Chemicals, Surpass Chemical Company, Axiall, Clorox, Hasa, Chongqing Tianyuan Chemical, Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical, Tosoh, Hangzhou ElectroChemical Group, Hill Brothers, JCI Jones Chemicals, Cydsa, Mexichem, IXOM, and Aditya Birla

