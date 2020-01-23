Global Industrial Agitators Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Component, Form, Application, and Region.

Global Industrial Agitators Market was valued at US$ 2.67 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.29 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.11% during a forecast period.

Global Industrial Agitators Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Industrial Agitators Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Industrial Agitators Market.

Based on the type, Top entry segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. A top entry has features such as excellent efficiency, ease of operation, and the option of customization is driving the industrial agitator’s market growth. Major driving factors of the industrial agitators market are digester biogas, mixing, and agriculture. On the basis of application, the chemical segment is estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period owing to the huge demand for industrial agitators from this sector. The chemical sector has great requirements for mixing, reaction, suspension, and dispersion of raw materials is propelling the industrial agitator’s market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are rising demand for industrial agitators in the end-user industry such as chemical, oil & gas, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical. Increasing rapid industrialization in developing countries is boosting the global industrial agitator’s market growth in a positive way during the forecast period. Growing technological advancements of industrial agitators such as device flexibility, faster mixing, robust structure, and automated customized benefits are driving the industrial agitator’s market growth across the globe.

Rising need for industrial agitators to remove pollutants such as sulfur from water in water and wastewater treatment industry is surging the global industrial agitator’s market growth. The growing demand for specific customization and replacement of traditional agitators is expected to fuel the industrial agitator’s market growth. Chemical industry is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period owing to rising usage of industrial agitators in this industry for mixing of gases in equal proportion is driving the industrial agitators market growth in a positive way and at the same time high maintenance cost will act as restraint to the global industrial agitator market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to acute water shortage, a high degree of pollution, and key regulatory changes in this region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries of this region such as India and China are act as driving factors in the industrial agitators market. Huge demand from manufacturing industries is expected to propel the industrial agitator’s market growth in a positive way.

In addition, the rising disposable income of consumers, changing lifestyles, and growing population are other driving factors in the industrial agitators market in this region. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a developed economy and developed industrialization. US and Canada are expected to drive the industrial agitators market in the North America region. The growing demand for the nutraceuticals, on the back of a rising crop of customers opting for organic food, during the forecast period will likely keep surging the industrial agitators market.

Scope of the Report Industrial Agitators Market

Global Industrial Agitators Market, by Type

• Portable

• Static

• Top Entry

• Side Entry

• Bottom Entry

Global Industrial Agitators Market, by Component

• Heads

• Sealing Systems

• Impellers

• Anchor

• Turbine

• Propeller

• Paddle

• Others

Global Industrial Agitators Market, by Form

• Solid-Solid Mixture

• Solid-Liquid Mixture

• Liquid-Liquid Mixture

• Liquid-Gas Mixture

Global Industrial Agitators Market, by Application

• Chemical

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetic

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Global Industrial Agitators Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Agitators Market

• Silverson Machines

• Inoxpa

• SUMA Ruhrtechnik GmbH

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

• Chemineer Inc.

• Xylem

• Tacmina Corporation

• Dynamix Agitators Inc.

• Mixel Agitators

• Ekato Group

• SPX Flow

• EKATO

• National Oilwell Varco

• ALFA LAVAL

• Dover

• Shenyin

• Philadelphia

• Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers

• Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

• Satake

• De Dietrich Process Systems

• DCI

