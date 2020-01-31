Industry Growth
Global Industrial Catalyst Market Expected to Rise at 3.9% CAGR during 2019-2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Catalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global industrial catalyst market reached a value of US$ 18.8 Billion in 2018. Catalysts are substances that initiate or accelerate reactions by providing an alternative reaction pathway with lower activation energy than the uncatalyzed reaction. These reactions form the foundation of many industrial chemical processes. At present, there is a wide variety of catalysts available in the market which fulfill different economic, political and environmental demands. Such diversity allows users to choose catalysts according to the reaction conditions, temperatures, pressure and feedstocks involved. Further, these catalysts help in the production of improved oil fractions for clean fuels such as biodiesel, ethanol, natural gas and propane.
Market Trends:
Over the past few years, the rising environmental concerns have increased the production of catalytic converters, a part of a car’s emissions control system that helps in reducing toxic emissions. The consequent rise in the demand from the automotive industry has led to the growth in the industrial catalyst market across the globe. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for nano-catalysts which are known for improving the catalytic process. They are majorly utilized in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, and oil and refinery industries. Apart from this, the overall demand for industrial catalysts is expected to be driven by the growing demand for petroleum products from the industrial and power generation sectors. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 23.9 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type
1. Heterogenous Catalysts
2. Homogeneous Catalysts
3. Biocatalysts
The market has been segmented on the basis of types which include heterogeneous catalysts, homogeneous catalysts and biocatalysts. Amongst these, heterogeneous catalysts represent the largest segment.
Breakup by Raw Material
1. Mixed Catalysts
2. Oxide Catalysts
3. Metallic Catalysts
4. Sulphide Catalysts
5. Organometallic Catalysts
Based on raw materials, the market has been categorized as mixed, oxide, metallic, sulfide and organometallic catalysts. Presently, mixed catalysts are the most popular raw material in the industry.
Breakup by Application
1. Petroleum Refinery
2. Chemical Synthesis
3. Petrochemicals
4. Others
On the basis of applications, the market has been segregated into petroleum refinery, chemical synthesis and petrochemicals. Amongst these, petroleum refineries are the leading application segment.
Breakup by Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
6. Middle East and Africa
On the geographical front, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific represents the largest region, holding the majority of the market share.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, BASF Corporation, Clariant Ag, Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Chemical Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, and DuPont.
Global Disposable Ostomy Bags Market Report 2020
Disposable Ostomy Bags industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Disposable Ostomy Bags market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from XXX million $ in 2014 to XXX million $ in 2019, analysts believe that in the next few years, Disposable Ostomy Bags market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Disposable Ostomy Bags will reach XXX million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Coloplast
Hollister
ConvaTec
B. Braun
Salts Healthcare
ALCARE
Genairex
Nu-Hope
Steadlive
Marlen
3L
Torbot
Welland
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
One Piece Bag
Two Piece Bag
Industry Segmentation
Colostomy
Ileostomy
Urostomy
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Global Donepezil Market Report 2020
Donepezil industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Donepezil market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of -0.00429200395533 from 940.0 million $ in 2014 to 920.0 million $ in 2019, analysts believe that in the next few years, Donepezil market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Donepezil will reach 890.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Eisai
Pfizer
Teva
Sandoz
Apotex
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Sun Pharmaceutical
Hansoh Pharma
Cipla
ARK PHA.LTD
Jishengtang Pharma
Luoxin
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
5mg
10mg
23mg
Industry Segmentation
Hospitals
Clinics
Drugstore
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Global Market
Global Hand Tool Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025
Global Hand Tool by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all very important data to frame strategic business judgments and recommend strategic growth plans. The Global Hand Tool Research Report offers a wide-ranging insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
“Global Hand Tool Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 101 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The key insights of the report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Hand Tool manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Hand Tool industry.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Hand Tool as well as some small players such as:
- Stanley Black& Decker
- Ikea
- Fehr Bros
- Tangshan Shushi Hardware Tools
- SGS Tool Company
The information for each competitor includes: Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share.
On the basis of product type, primarily split into: Product Type I, Product Type II, Product Type III.
On the basis on the end users/applications, including such as: Application I, Application II, Application III.
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East and Africa)
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.
