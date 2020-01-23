Global Industrial Cleaning Market in Refineries– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global High Strength Steel Market report assists to attain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors. The report presents the data and information for actionable, most modern and real-time market insights about Chemical industry which makes it easy to take critical business decisions. New possibilities are offered via this Global High Strength Steel Market report to explore which are made feasible by superior research methodologies, research tools and rich experiences. Besides, this business report offers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global High Strength Steel Market research document gives strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market.

Global Industrial Cleaning Market By Type (Degreasers, Disinfectants, Descalers and Others), Agent (Solvents, Surfactants, pH Regulators, Solubilizers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Cleaning Market

Global Industrial Cleaning Market in refineries is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in demand for in oil & gas and chemical processing in end-user industries attributing towards its increase in growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Cleaning Market

Industrial cleaning can be defined as cleaning agents used to achieve necessary cleanliness requirements for a high quality and functionality. It is widely used in from highly refined petroleum, food oil refinery, sugar refinery, salt refinery and natural gas processing refineries. It is mainly used for cooling agent to prevent device from overheating. It can be in the form of solvent, powder or liquid. It provides safety and extended operating lifetimes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing pace of industrialization and urbanization is leading to the growth of the market

Increasing demand of energy driven by the renewable sources is rising the growth of industrial cleaning market in refineries

Market Restraints:

Government regulation is a major restrain for the growth of the industrial cleaning market in refineries

Fire and explosion hazards is restraining the demand for industrial cleaning market in refineries

Segmentation: Global Industrial Cleaning Market

By Type Degreasers Disinfectants Descalers Others

By Agent Solvents Surfactants pH Regulators Solubilizers Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, 100 projects were assigned by the Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC). Total USD 6 million will be invested in the project and to help in enhancing the principles of the circular economy by prominently improving the amount. This will help in boosting the industrial cleaning market.

In March 2019, Haldor Topsoe launched Clearview products and also announces alliance with Honeywell. This will help in expansion and benefit the connected services to a broader range of the chemical and refining industries. It will help in leveraging the power of the connected plant and expand its network and meets the growing demand of the industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Global industrial cleaning market in refineries market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial cleaning market in refineries market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in industrial cleaning market in refineries are Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, S-OIL CORPORATION, HPCL, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Fluor Corporation., Chevron, BP p.l.c., Shell, Exxon Mobil, SINOPEC, Phillips 66, Reliance Industries Limited, PBF Energy, Dow, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE , Paratherm, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Huntsman International LLC.

