ENERGY
Global Ink Additives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Ink Additives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.
The demand for ink additives is likely to drive significantly in the packaging application. The flexographic process for packaging proposals rub resistance, friction and blocking reduction, and trapping benefits. The product has enough potential to sustain for long-time owing to the increasing use of corrugated boxes. Distribution channels further support market growth with an increasing e-commerce business.
However, the increasing concern of toxicity in ink chemicals restrains the market during the forecast period. Global ink additives market has opportunity to develop green products to ease future challenges. The product demand in the APAC is gradually growing with a demand for high-performance ink for end-use applications expected to drive the market growth during the assessment period.
One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the ink additives market in the upcoming years is the rising demand for eco-friendly inks. The increasing environmental concerns and sustainability have led to the demand for biodegradable inks. The primary advantage of eco-friendly inks is the improved recyclability of paper as it aids efficient separation of ink from paper. Moreover, these inks are odorless and free from hazardous chemical compounds, making favorable for printing packaging materials for food and beverages.
Dispersing & wetting agents segment is dominating the ink additives market during the forecast period. This increased market share can be accredited to properties of wetting and dispersing agents for stabilizing the suspension of pigments in varnish and achieving excellent print quality. Dispersing & wetting agents are used in nearly all types of inks, resulting in constant demand.
The packaging segment accounted for the major shares and dominated ink additives market. Factors, for instance, its help in enhancing the appearance of the product and for providing information regarding the product or the brand in the food industry will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years. The packaging industry usages inks for printing cartons, labels, corrugated boards, and films and will be driven by the increased demand for flexible packaging in the food industry.
Region-wise, The APAC represents the high volume ink additives market for printing ink industry followed by Europe and North America. The highest growth has been observed by the packaging segment of textile additives. The publishing and the commercial printing segments of ink additives market are though shrinking in certain developed regions of the globe and have shown sluggish growth in the developing countries over the past. The ink additives market is likely to show a moderate single-digit annual growth over the next five years. The growth of the packaging segment in the global ink additives market has been amplified by the growing growth in the GDP and population in the Asia Pacific region.
A recent development in Global Ink Additives Market: In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet consumers’ need in creating color, binder, and performance systems. The new products offer benefits like better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, adhesives, industrial coatings, and printing inks.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ink Additives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ink Additives Market.
Scope of the Global Ink Additives Market
Global Ink Additives Market, By Type
• Rheology Modifiers
• Dispersing & Wetting Agents
• Foam Control Additives
• Slip/Rub Materials
• Others
Global Ink Additives Market, By Technology
• Solvent-Based
• Water-Based
Global Ink Additives Market, By Process
• Lithographic
• Gravure
• Flexographic
• Digital
Global Ink Additives Market, By Application
• Packaging
• Publishing
• Commercial Printing
Global Ink Additives Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Ink Additives Market
• ALTANA AG
• BASF SE
• Dow Corning
• Elementis Plc
• Evonik Industries
• Harima Chemicals Group
• Shamrock Technologies
• Munzing Chemie Gmbh
• Solvay S.A.
• Lubrizol
• Keim Additec Surface Gmbh
• Allnex
• Croda International Plc.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Dorf Ketal
• Polyone Corporation
• Clariant
• Martínez Ayala
• Siltech
• Uniqchem
• Venator
• Raybo Chemical Company
• the International Group, Inc
• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
• Patcham
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, By Product, and Region.
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market was valued US$ 66.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 99.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.13 % during a forecast period.
The air pollution control systems market is segmented into application, product, and region.
Further, air pollution control systems market based on application includes chemical, iron & steel, power generation, cement, and others. In terms of product segment, air pollution control systems market is classified into scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and others.
Based on regions, the global air pollution control systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
By application, the iron and steel segment is the second fastest growing application segment in the market. While power generation is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period, the chemical segment is also slated to present lucrative opportunities for players, particularly manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.
In terms of product, scrubbers emerged as the dominant product segment in the air pollution control systems market in terms of revenue. Scrubbers are systems that use numerous liquids to eliminate particulate matter and gases. However, catalytic converters are poised to overtake this segment by the end of the forecast period.
Electrostatic precipitators also form a key component in air pollution control systems. The power generation industry, including coal, fired plants, thermal, or steam power plants, widely use electrostatic precipitators owing to stringent government regulations, environmental laws, and surge in air pollution level in various operations.
The major driving factor of global air pollution control systems market is rapid industrialization in a number of developing and developed countries is substantially contributed to the pollution of the environment. Rising population levels and growing respiratory issues in urban areas are expected to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for clean air results in development, promotion, and adoption of air purifiers and treatment units is boosting the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, along with high production rates, is expected to help China in maintaining its position as a global economic superpower. Large-scale investments in core industries such as chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining are projected to augment market growth.
Key companies in global air pollution control systems market include Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD, Joriki Engineering, Alfa Enterprises, Rieco Industries Limited, and Horizon Services.
Scope of Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• Iron & Steel
• Power Generation
• Cement
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Product:
• Scrubbers
• Thermal Oxidizers
• Catalytic Converters
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operated in Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
• Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD
• Joriki Engineering
• Alfa Enterprises
• Rieco Industries Limited
• Horizon Services
• Others
Global Water Softener Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ 2.07 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 3.43 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.52 %during forecast.
Installation of water softeners minimizes the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Also, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic use is favoring the sales of water softeners equipment globally.
Robust growth of the industrial sector and growing urbanization has raised concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. However, high cost of installation and maintenance inhibiting the adoption of water softener mainly in developing countries.
Salt-free water softeners are cost effective than salt-based counterparts. Salt-free water are mostly preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not form scale to surfaces. Salt-free water softeners are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market.
Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is the largest end use segment of the global water softeners market. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.
North America held largest share of global water softeners market on the back of increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments. Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account of strong economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding catalyst market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in catalyst market.
The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:
Global Water Softener Market, By Product:
• Salt Based
• Salt Free
Global Water Softener Market, By Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Global Water Softener Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player Analyzed in the Report:
• 3M
• AO. Smith
• Culligan
• EcoWater Systems
• Haier
• Kinetico UK Ltd
• NuvoH2O, LLC
• US Water System, Inc.
• Ecowater System, LLC.
• BWT AG
• Culligan International Company
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Pentair Residential Filtration
• EcoWater Systems
• Ion Exchange Ltd.
• Canature Water Group
• Fountain Softener
• K-water Corporation
• Axel Johnson Inc.
• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
• KCD IP, LLC
• Waterboss Inc.
• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG
• Hague Quality Water International
• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.
• GE Appliances
• MECO Incorporated
• Marlo Incorporated
• Pelican Water Systems
• Kenmore
• Advance Water Softener Ltd.
• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung
Global Acetone Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Acetone Market was valued US$ 6.11 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1 %.
Rise in demand for the application of methyl methacrylate in LCDs for consumer electronics market and increasing use of polycarbonate in the automotive industry is estimated to be a major driver for the market of acetone in the forecast period. Commercialization of the bio based acetone is estimated to create growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil limits the market growth. An increasing demand for bio based acetone and strict government regulations is expected to slow the market growth of acetone. Moreover, contact with acetone is dangerous for health and can cause intoxication, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness which in turn may hamper the market growth.
Bisphenol-A is the dominant application segment due to its extensive usage in the automotive industry. However, demand is expected to grow at slow pace owing to increasing regulations on its usage. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of increasing usage in cosmetics for artificial nail products, especially in Asia-Pacific economies. Methyl Methacrylate is majorly used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl Methacrylate is also used in conformal coatings to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Printed circuit boards are increasingly used in automotive sector.
Electronics industry is the major end use industry of acetone market. Acetone derived methyl methacrylate is used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl methacrylate is also used in printed circuit boards to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Growing demand for PCB’s is expected to drive the electronics segment growth in acetone market during the forecast period. Automotive is the second largest market for acetone attributed to increased use of PCBs.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetone grabbing a market share of nearly 46 %, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was largest revenue generating owing to the development of automotive and electronics industries. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical sector in China and India is expected to propel the demand for acetone. North America and Europe have been largest market for acetone owing to the increasing demand for electrical & electronic appliances and pharmaceuticals, as well as to the increasing expenditure in innovation in health care and cosmetic products, coupled with increasing purchasing power.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding acetone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in acetone market.
Scope of Global Acetone Market
Global Acetone Market, by Application:
• Methyl methacrylate
• Bisphenol-A
• Aldol chemicals
• Solvent
Global Acetone Market, by End-Use Industry:
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Electronics
Global Acetone Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• INEOS Phenol
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Sasol
• Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
• Domo Chemicals
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
• CEPSA Quimica
• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
• EMCO Limited
