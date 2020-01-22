Global INK Additives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players ALTANA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Dow (US), Elementis plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (US), Lawter, A Harima Chemicals

The market insights gained through this INK Additives Market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. This INK Additives Market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, thorough analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. The market insights covered in INK Additives Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively.

The analysis and estimations conducted via this INK Additives Market report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. This INK Additives Market report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This INK Additives Market report is a wonderful guide for an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies. The insights provided in this INK Additives Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Global INK Additives Market By Type (Rheology Modifiers, Slip/Rub Materials, Defoamers, Dispersants); Technology (Water-based, Solvent-Based, UV-Cured); Process (Flexographic, Lithographic, Gravure, Digital); Application (Packaging, Publishing, Commercial Printing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global INK Additives Market to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 677.52 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 993.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing demand for biodegradable and renewable products.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in ink additives market are

• ALTANA (Germany),

• BASF SE (Germany),

• Dow (US),

• Elementis plc (UK),

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

• Huntsman International LLC. (US),

• Lawter,

• A Harima Chemicals, Inc.,

• Shamrock,

• MÜNZING Corporation,

• Solvay (Europe),

• Keim Additec Surface GmbH (Germany),

• ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V. (Germany),

• Croda International Plc (UK),

• Honeywell International Inc (US),

• Dorf Ketal,

• PolyOne Corporation,

• Uflex Limited,

• DAIHANINK Co.,

• Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son,

• epple,

• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA and among.

Market Definition:

Ink additives are the chemical substances used in small quantities in printing ink coatings. Printing ink coatings are the formulated coatings that are made from waterborne or solvent borne technologies. There is a growing demand for ink additives in packaging, publishing and commercial printing industries which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Market Drivers:

• Development of multipurpose additives, act as a driver to the market.

• Rising demand for biodegradable and renewable products, act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

• Stringent regulatory standards by governments, this significant act as restraints to the market.

• Shift from print to digital media, this significant act as restraints to the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In January 2019, Evonik Industries announced to acquired Structured Polymers Inc., it is a start-up firm for 3D printing materials. The acquisition of Structured Polymers’ technology was undertaken to complement the company’s activities with the high-performance polymers for additive manufacturing.

• In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet customers’ need in creating binder, color, and performance systems. The new products provide benefits such as better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and printing inks.

Segmentation:

By Type

• Rheology Modifiers

• Slip/Rub Materials

• Defoamers

• Dispersants

By Technology

• Water-based

• Solvent-Based

• UV-Cured

By Process

• Flexographic

• Lithographic

• Gravure

• Digital

By Application

• Packaging

• Publishing

• Commercial Printing

By Geography

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global INK Additives Market

Global ink additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ink additives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

