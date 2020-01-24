Global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

Clobazam Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Clobazam Market overview:

The report ” Clobazam Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Clobazam Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Clobazam Feature to the Clobazam Market.

According to Market Analyst, Global Clobazam Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023.

Clobazam (marketed under the brand names Frisium, Urbanol, Onfi, and Tapclob ) is a benzodiazepine class medication that was patented in 1968 and has been marketed as an anxiolytic since 1975 and an anticonvulsant since 1984. Clobazam is used for epilepsy. It is unclear if there are any benefits to clobazam over other seizure medications for children with Rolandic epilepsy or other epileptic syndromes.

The Global Clobazam Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Clobazam Market is sub segmented into 10mg/Pcs, 20mg/Pcs. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Clobazam Market is sub segmented into Adults, Geriatric, Children.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

We Can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and all over the world.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Clobazam Market are Lupin Pharmaceuticals, ROSEMONT Pharma, Amneal, Merck KGaA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Upsher-Smith, Hikma.

Latest Industry Updates:

Amneal:- Today announced that it has received FDA approval for a generic version of Onfi® (clobazam) tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg for oral use, CIV, and Onfi (clobazam) oral suspension, 2.5 mg/mL ,CIV. “Amneal is pleased to receive approval on our clobazam tablets and clobazam oral suspension ANDAs,” said Andy Boyer, Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations for Amneal. “We have immediately initiated commercialization activities for these first-to-market generic products.”

According to IQVIA, U.S market annual sales for the 12 months ended August 2018 for Clobazam Tablets is estimated to be approximately $594 million and for Clobazam oral suspension is estimated to be approximately $255 million.

