Global IoT Services Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)

Global IoT Services Market was valued US$ 4.10 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 9.4 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.93% during forecast period.

Formed the second largest component after IoT hardware that have changed the IoT functioning and application. Connection through the internet has become a necessity nowadays, forming the stepping stone of the IoT boom and its related services.

Almost half of the population all around the world are connected with each other. While China formed the largest online market globally with average internet users crossing 720 million in 2016 itself, US followed closely with around 300 million users in 2016.

Growth of smartphones and other devices is also increasing the number of contacts present between brands and consumers, thereby giving new opportunities to connect. A few of these contacts together with mobile technology is reshaping IoT services industry by enabling broader brand experiences, like branded content and social media engagement to boost market share.

Services that are used for supporting essential features and components of the IoT network are together known as IoT services. Global IoT services market has witnessed important growth as a result of technological advancements, automated processing, and booming consumer electronics industry. Also, rise in demand for wearable, remote patient monitoring system, intelligent freight & transportation system market and increasing data volume and analytics is also expected to boost Global IoT services market during forecast period.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm have extensively worked on with researchers about the current Global IoT Services Market viewpoint. The report is based not only on the growing implementation of the IoT related services but also on the shift in market outlook toward consumer spending, expectations and brand share. Report segments Global IoT Services Market by type, vertical, and region, providing the exhaustive analysis of overall industry ecosystem. It is especially useful for making the informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders present in the industry. Most importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, together with giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Global IoT Services Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have also been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have also been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explaining the market positioning of competitors.

Managed services in terms of network, security, data and device management across the cyber security issues have progressed and grown into a key industry for IoT system survival. With more than USD 95 billion spending for cyber-security globally, and cybercrime damages costing USD 6 Trillion by 2020 the demand for managed services have reached an all-time high.

Transportation and logistics are expected to hold a major market share for IoT services industry. A few key factors to influence the growth are existing transportation infrastructure making way for real-time surveillance and connectivity. Increasing requirement for managing analytics, security, data, high volume networking, management, digitalization, an increase in the overall operations & responsiveness have further driven the overall Global IoT Services Market demand.

Scope of Global IoT Services Market:

Global IoT Services Market by Type:

• Professional Services

o Consulting

o Designing & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Infrastructure

o Others

• Managed Services

o Security Management

o Network Management

o Data Management

o Device Management

o Others

Global IoT Services Market by Vertical

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Transportation & Logistics

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others

Global IoT Services Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in market includes:

• AT&T

• Ericsson

• Cisco

• Cognizant

• Infosys

• Harman International Industries

• Tieto Corporation

• Virtusa Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Vodafone Global PLC

• Accenture PLC

• Atos SE

• NTT Data Corporation

• Tech Mahindra

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IoT Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IoT Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IoT Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IoT Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IoT Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IoT Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IoT Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IoT Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

