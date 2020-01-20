Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market- Growth Analysis, Sales, Revenue and Trend 2020-2026.

The Global Herbal Supplements Market is increasing awareness towards using natural products and increased prices of dietary and medicinal products are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The global Herbal Supplements market is driven by increasing prevalence in aging population, growth in consumption of health supplements, emphasis on healthy living, and rise in trends toward preventive healthcare drive the market.

The other factors, such as an increase in demand for dietary supplements and side effects of allopathic drugs also fuel the market growth.

Stringency in regulatory policy for the herbal supplements and low acceptance of the product limit the growth of the market this is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Herbal supplements are gaining prominence due to increased awareness among consumers and the introduction of current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) regulations by the FDA offers opportunities to the market players to research and develop novel dietary supplements.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Sundown Naturals, Twinlab Corporation, Natures Aid, Nutraceutical Corporation, Ricola AG, Bio-Botanica, Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, and others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

