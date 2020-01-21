Global Kennel Management Software Market 2019 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2024

Connect with us

Global Kennel Management Software Market Overview

The Global Kennel Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Cloud-based software is coming in trend. In the event of a hard drive failure, vendors are not limited to the locations in which the software is installed. They will be able to access the kennel business system from any other PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone with an internet connection. It also allows both the staff and pet parent users to access the system simultaneously, each with their uniquely assigned user login ID and password.

– Increasing adoption of pets is driving the market, as pets have evolved from being a strange and wonderful distraction to an integral part of families all over the world, having the highest population of dog and cat in the developed and developing countries like the United States and China, which increases the demand of kennel management software.
– Support for various services through the software is driving the market as it helps the customer in knowing the info database of the pets and also improve the customer service as most customers want to be able to engage online, and software will speed up transactions, saving the customers’ time. With kennel management software, vendor will be able to keep track of phone numbers, email addresses, and any other relevant information about the pet owner, which overall increase the demand of market.
– Low awareness across the population is restraining the market as people are unaware of the services being offered by the software which gives a challenge to the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Kennel Management Software Market Report

The kennel management software market is observing growth, owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based software systems. This reduces the consumer setup effort and costs. Kennel management software is likely to observe a high growth in personal use with the increasing number of pet adoptions.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Pets Witness a Growth in the Commercial Market

– The demand of pet for personal use is increasing the kennel software market, where pet management software improves accuracy regarding pet info, customer info, reservation data, financial reporting, creating promotion etc.
– The software gives flexible reservation booking for the customer, where visual calendars allow the vendor to navigate quickly and book guests, where software products integrate with online appointment scheduling without restrictions.
– The software also organizes the service packages and product inventory all from one easy to use the dashboard as the demand of special feeding and medication requests from the customers can come at any point of time and the software helps in emailing and replying customers very easily.
– As the sales of a pet in the United States is increasing, the market is witnessing growth in this area. According to APPA, more than 90% of dog owners in this country agree that their dog has a positive impact on their mental or physical health, which gives a tendency to purchase a pet.
– 123Pet Care is kennel software use in United States which is highly used in this country includeing features such as appointment management, calendar management, customer management, pet birthday tracking, pet grooming, and photo management.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is a major region for the kennel management software market as the number of players operating in this market are high in the region. There are about 9,000 boarding kernels for dogs in North America.
– Also, pet adoption is at the highest rate in the North American region, which increases the market opportunity to expand further. North America is technologically the most advanced region, and the infrastructure for cloud-based software and services is firm in this region.
– The region also has sound regulatory bodies, like USDA and APHIS, among other private and not-for-profit organizations for looking over the health and safety of pets and also encourages those of kennel management software.
– Petkey is a pet recovery service based in the United States. Its petkey ™ microchips and registration packages are designed by pet professionals specifically for pet professionals. Found pets are reunited with their owners via a microchip number or assigned a unique identifier through software which help the vendors and customers to find their lost dogs. This software also grows the market of kennel management software market.

Competitive Landscape

The kennel management software market is fragmented as the players are investing more in R&D to develop quality features in their softwares which can help the vendors and clients/customers more effectively in managing the activity. Key players are PetExec Inc., Software Revolutions Ltd, Precise Petcare, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2019 – Ginger developed a straightforward reward tracking program for clients/customers to use in their pet-care business with no extra cost to the dog daycare and dog boarding or grooming business. Ginger will provide advanced tools to sell and track the package.
– January 2018 – PetPace released a revolutionary BioResponse System. PetPace Bio-Response collects and analyzes physiological and behavioral data in response to user-defined events and interventions.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:
– PetExec Inc.
– Software Revolutions Ltd
– Precise Petcare
– PawLoyalty
– Dog BizPro
– PedFast Technologies
– Pawfinity
– Kennelplus
– KennelBooker
– Grensoft
– Gespet
– Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc.
– K9 Bytes, Inc.

According to a recent report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the linseed oil market is estimated to advance at a steady pace with an approximated CAGR of nearly 6% during the projected timeframe 2018-2027. The steady growth of the market can be attributed to the burgeoning demand for the linseed oil in food and beverage industry as a dietary supplement, owing to its richness in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E.

The report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) opines that North America will continue to hold a sizeable share of the linseed oil market. Surging consumption of wood for the development of infrastructures in Canada and the U.S. coupled with the rising number of constructional activities are likely to uphold the demand for premium paints and varnishes, which is eventually expected to fuel the growth of the linseed oil market in this region. Additionally, financial cushion offered by the government underpinning the production of flaxseed in parallel to the rising R&D activities pertaining to the applications of the product in variegated industries is likely to supplement healthy growth to the linseed oil market.

Extensive Adoption of Linseed Oil in Paint and Coating Industry to Pave Way for Profitable Opportunity

The study opines that with the rising demand for paint, putty, wood finish, flooring, and varnishing, demand for products supporting these applications have also been on a surge. Consequently, demand for linseed oil is gaining steady traction in commercial as well as residential applications, on account of its excellent carrier capabilities in oil paints, which offers a uniform, transparent, and glossy output.

Growing demand for a high-quality paint that prevents the deterioration of wood and concrete surfaces, while ensuring the quality and longevity of products coated with oil is projected to fuel the growth of linseed oil market. Governments’ mandate for the use of non-toxic and environmental-friendly varnishes and paints have been another vital cause influencing the growth of the linseed oil market during the forecast period, finds PMR.

Drift of Consumers Towards Organic Products to Uphold the Demand for Linseed Oil

The study finds that increasing cognizance pertaining to the health hazards caused by the use of synthetic products has been driving the attention of consumers towards organic products. Tracking the shifting preferences of consumers, the manufacturers of linseed oil have been trailing the current trends followed in the industry to meet the demand of the end-users by enhancing the desirability of their products. Additionally, organically produced linseed oil tends to retain its natural flavor and taste, which is further expected to generate novel opportunities for the linseed oil market growth during the projected time period.

Availability of a Large Number of Alternatives to Impact the Adoption Rate of Linseed Oil

With the rising popularity of poppyseed oil, safflower oil, sunflower oil, and stand oil for varnishing, the demand for linseed oil has been declining. Additionally, synthetic varnishing substitutes of linseed oil have been gaining momentum with their premium quality and desirable properties. Consequently, end-users have begun favoring synthetically produced varnish over linseed oil, thereby translating into limited growth opportunities for the linseed oil market.

According to the report, price of flaxseeds has been witnessing a fluctuation, which directly influences the cost price of linseed oil. Owing to the unstable prices, seasoned stakeholders of paint and coating industries have been relying on these synthetic products to suffice their varnishing needs, which could act as a growth deterrent for the linseed oil market.

A Glance at the Competitive Matrix of the Linseed Oil Market

The study offers an incisive view of the competition prevailing in the linseed oil market by analyzing the significant players such as:

  • Cargill Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Gustav Heese GmbH
  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
  • Krishi Oils Limited
  • Natrol LLC.
  • AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Jajjo Brothers
  • OPW Ingredients
  • Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
  • Sanmark Corp.
  • Sarika Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
  • Alberdingk Boley GmbH
  • Hangzhou Choisun Bio-tech Co. Ltd.
  • ECO Overseas
  • A.G. Industries
  • Vandeputte Group
  • Bartoline Ltd.
  • Grupo Plimon
  • Merck KGaA
  • GranoVita
  • OmegaFactors
  • Linolie Danmark Aps
  • Natural Brand
  • Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.
  • ADM
  • Cargill, a significant player functioning in the linseed oil market, expanded its oilseed processing plant in West Fargo for the production of linseed oil for its application in industrial uses.
  • In August 2017, ADM Company announced the expansion of its plant-based channel to underpin the production of tropical fruit blends, acerola, green tea, and antioxidants.

On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market studies the technological tools that help retailers maintain, analyse and monitor the availability of various products in their store. On-shelf availability solutions are generally based on RFID technology & Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and help in inventory management by monitoring the status of inventory and supply chain.

In 2017, the market in North America dominated the overall global on-shelf availability solutions market, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the on-shelf availability solutions market.

The global On-Shelf Availability Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of On-Shelf Availability Solutions.

Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On-Shelf Availability Solutions Industry Segment by Manufacturers
• Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Impinj, MindTree, Retail Solutions, Retail Velocity, Market6, Lokad, Verix, Frontier Field Marketing, NEOGRID, eBest IOT and Enterra Solutions

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the On-Shelf Availability Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the On-Shelf Availability Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:
• On-premise
• SaaS

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
• Historical data analysis
• Response time analysis
• Vendor pattern analysis
• Potential risk analysis
• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Global Keyboard Accessories Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Keyboard Accessories industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Keyboard Accessories market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.

The global Keyboard Accessories Market Overview:

The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Keyboard Accessories demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.

Brief Outlook of Global Keyboard Accessories Market Competition:

  • Live Wire Solutions
  • K&M
  • Musician’s Gear
  • Behringer
  • JamStands
  • Kawai
  • Kilpatrick Audio
  • Moog
  • Hammond
  • M-Audio
  • Casio
  • Gator
  • ASUS
  • JAMedia
  • Modular
  • Essential Pak
  • Korg
  • Lifetime Memory Products
  • Kurzweil
  • Boss
  • Hercules Stands
  • Livewire
  • Hohner

The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Keyboard Accessories manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Keyboard Accessories production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.

More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Keyboard Accessories sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.

Crucial Segments in the Global Keyboard Accessories Industry:

  • Portable Keyboards
  • Arranger Keyboards

Global Keyboard Accessories market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Keyboard Accessories types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.

Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Keyboard Accessories industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Keyboard Accessories market.

