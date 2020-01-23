Global Kickboxing Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product type, Sales Channel, End Use, and, Region.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 31.01% during forecast period.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market

An increasing demand for kickboxing equipment among consumers because of growing awareness about safety and security concerns is major factor driving global kickboxing equipment market growth. Additionally , raising participation in sports activities, growing fitness kickboxing training classes can explain the self-defense tactics, speeds up the heart rate, and it also helps in burning fats, which leads to lowers the incidence of cardiovascular diseases are the factor fueling the growth of the target market. Rising popularity about the benefits of kickboxing equipment and an increasing number of sports events in national as well as the international level is making individuals aware of the equipment. Furthermore, rising disposable income coupled with increasing e-commerce platform for global kickboxing equipment market.

However, the high cost of equipment is a key factor expected to restrain the growth of the global kickboxing equipment market. Also, changing preferences towards conventional techniques to exercise like yoga, aerobics, and swimming that do not need equipment is another factor expected to hamper the growth of the global kickboxing equipment market over the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel segment, the franchised sports outlet segment is estimated to follow an independent sports outlet in terms of revenue share in the global kickboxing equipment market over the forecast year.

On the basis of the end-user segment, the individual segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The institutional segment is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue contribution, because of improving the fight strategy, style, and technique.

In terms of region, North America accounts have estimated the hold the largest market share during the forecast period, because of significant participation in various sports activities along with advanced technology, and availability of different types of global kickboxing equipment market in the region. The market in Europe is expected to register average growth in terms of revenue shortly. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate, especially in developing economies, because of increasing participation in sports activities and rising disposable income.

This report focuses on global kickboxing equipment market volume and value at a global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall global Kickboxing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global kickboxing equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global kickboxing equipment market.

Scope of the Global Kickboxing Equipment Market:

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Product type

• Gloves

• Ankle/knee/elbow guard

• Punching bags

• Hand wraps

• Shin guard

• Mouth guard

• Head gear

• Boxing pads

• Others

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Sales Channel

• Sports Outlet

• Modern Trade Channels

• Online Channel

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By End User

• Individual

• Institutional

• Promotional

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Kickboxing Equipment Market

• Adidas

• Century Martial Arts

• Everlast Worldwide

• Hayabusa Fightwear

• Twins Special

• Combat Sports

• Fairtex

• King Professional

• Revgear

• Ringside

• Rival Boxing Gear

• Venum Store

• Windy.

