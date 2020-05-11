Global Laminated Busbar Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Insulation, End User, Conductor, Region.

Global Laminated Busbar Market was valued USD$ 850.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1473.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.11% during forecast period.

Laminated busbars are widely used in power electronics and silicon carbide applications. Rising adoption of electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and motor drives is leading to the increasing demand for power stacks. These factors are projected to drive the power electronics and Silicon Carbide end-user segment of the laminated busbar market during forecast period.

Growing renewable energy integration, rising awareness of energy saving and efficiency, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicle are some other factors driving the laminated busbar market. Also, increasing number of smart cities have major opportunities for laminated busbar market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific has been observing some evolutionary changes in the form of implementing electric vehicles at a huge scale. According to Electric Vehicles Asia, around 50% of the new cars sold globally in 2030 will be electric vehicles. Furthermore, 51% of the value being generated from the sales of the electric vehicle is expected to remain in East Asia only. All these factors are likely to drive the market for laminated busbar in the region.

Based on conductor segment, copper was leading segment in the market in terms of revenue with around 18% market share in 2018. Copper laminated busbar includes flexible laminated copper connections which are formed using highly conductive electrolytic grade copper sheets & foil. Copper is determined as the standard for electrical conductivity by the IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard) with a copper. Copper as a conductor material gives almost twice the tensile strength as compared with aluminum. Copper is more thermally conductive than aluminum. So, it gives better short circuit performance to the conductor.

Europe was holding the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global laminated busbar market in 2018 and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Constantly increasing share of renewable energies, growing renewable energy integration are some of the major factors contributing towards the largest market share of Europe in laminated busbar market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to appear as the fastest growing region in the global laminated busbar market during the forecast period. Factors like increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, occurrence of majority of market players majorly contributes towards the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific in global laminated busbar market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Laminated Busbar Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Laminated Busbar Market

Scope of Global Laminated Busbar Market:

Global Laminated Busbar Market by Insulation:

• Epoxy Powder Coating

• Teonex

• Tedlar

• Mylar

• Nomex

• Kapton

Global Laminated Busbar Market by End User:

• Power Electronics and Silicon Carbide

• Alternative Energy

• Transportation

• Telecom

• Datacenters

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial

• Others

Global Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor:

• Copper

• Aluminum

Global Laminated Busbar Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

