Global Laser Diode Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 11.89 Billion by 2024

1 hour ago

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laser Diode Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global laser diode market reached a value of US$ 7.61 Billion in 2018. Laser diode, also known as LD, is a semi-conductor device similar to a light-emitting diode, wherein a laser beam is created at the diode’s junction. It produces coherent radiation in the visible or infrared (IR) spectrum when electric current passes through them. Low power requirements, and small size and weight make laser diodes highly efficient in nature and suitable for portable electronic equipment. Laser diode finds applications in diverse industries such as communication and optical storage, image recording, instrumentation and sensor, entertainment and agriculture; and in devices such as compact disc (CD) players, optical fibre systems, remote-control devices, laser printers and intrusion detection systems.

Highlights of the global laser diode market:

  • Various applications of laser diodes in diverse sectors remains the key factor driving the global laser diode market.
  • Injection laser diode (ILD) is the most popular product type, accounting for the largest share.
  • Industrial applications is the largest end-use segment.

The global laser diode market is driven by the varied applications of laser diodes across multiple sectors. They are used in a variety of procedures in the health sector, such as LASIK surgery, hair and tattoo removal, body contouring, reducing wrinkles and skin resurfacing. The growing trend and acceptance of these medical procedures has stimulated the demand for laser diodes. Additionally, the market is also flourishing on account of the demand for laser diodes by the automotive sector. Laser diodes are used in combination with LED lights as headlamps of luxury cars, since they have a longer range as compared to the other headlamp technologies. Rapid industrialization has also provided a thrust to the market as laser diodes are used in industrial applications such as welding, soldering, cladding, micromachining and surface hardening. Owing to the abovementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 11.89 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.71% during 2019-2024.

The report by IMARC Group has examined the global laser diode market on the basis of:

Product type:

Injection Laser Diode (ILD)
Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL)

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, wherein Injection Laser Diode (ILD) is the most popular product type followed by Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL).

Applications:

Optical Storage and Communication
Industrial Applications
Medical Applications
Military and Defense Applications
Instrumentation and Sensor Applications
Others

Based on the applications, the market is categorized into optical storage and communication, industrial applications, medical applications, military and defence applications, instrumentation and sensor applications, and others.

Region:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Among these, industrial application represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific represents the leading market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key players:

Coherent
IPG Photonics
OSRAM Licht AG
TRUMPf GmbH + Co. KG
Jenoptik AG.

On evaluating the competitive landscape, it is found that some of the key players operating in the market include Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht AG, TRUMPf GmbH + Co. KG, and Jenoptik AG.

Truck Engines Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2025

1 second ago

January 28, 2020

The Truck Engines market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Truck Engines market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. 

We deliver market intelligence according to your requirements. This report can be customized as per your business needs. We meet client expectations with the help of our peerless pre-execution, execution, and post-execution engagement models. Our analysts offer quantified B2B research on market threats and opportunities. They also provide qualitative analysis of the global Truck Engines market. 

Global Truck Engines Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Truck Engines market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Truck Engines market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Major Companies Participated in the Truck Engines Market 

MITSUBISHI
Cummins
Caterpillar
Isuzu
VOLVO TRUCKS
MAN
DEUTZ
Perkins
MTU
EMD
Weichai
Sany
HINO GLOBAL

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Diesel Engine
Gasoline Engine

Segment by Application
Construction
Mining
Transport
Other
 

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Truck Engines market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future. 

Using the competitive analysis offered in the report, players can gain sound understanding of certain behaviors of other market participants. This equips them to make the required changes in their marketing strategies and improve their business tactics to strongly position themselves in the global Truck Engines market. With detailed mapping of the vendor landscape, the report highlights highly competitive areas of the global Truck Engines market. The report also talks about the nature of the vendor landscape and reasons supporting it. It profiles some of the prominent names in the Truck Engines industry. 

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are: 

(1) How will the global Truck Engines market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume? 

(2) Which segment will drive the global Truck Engines market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons? 

(3) How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers? 

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Truck Engines market? 

(5) How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition? 

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Truck Engines market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Truck Engines market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Truck Engines market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions 

Multi Touch Technology Market Development Factors and Upcoming Trends | Company Profiles Ideum Panasonic, Fujitsu Limited, GestureTek, A D Metro

4 seconds ago

January 28, 2020

Multi-touch technology enables a surface to recognize the presence of more than one point of contact with the surface. Multi-touch is usually implemented using capacitive sensing technology in mobile devices and smart devices.

Growth in mobile phone and tablet market and increase in corporate buyers are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, frequent calibration required may restraint for the market growth.

What you can expect from our report:
• Multi Touch Technology Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]
• Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
• Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]
• Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – []
• Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – []
• Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market
• Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable
• Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
• Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions
• Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

No. of Pages 121

Key players profiled in the report includes: 3M Company, A D Metro Inc., DMC CO. LTD, Dongguan Cloudtop Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, GestureTek, ,Ideum Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, TouchNetix Limited.

Based on product, the market is split into:
* Smartphones
* Tablets
* PCs and Laptops
* Kiosks

Based on application, the market is split into:
* Personal Application
* Enterprise Application
* Electronics.

Target Audience:
* Multi touch technology manufacturer & Technology Providers
* Traders, Importers, and Exporters
* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
* Research and Consulting Firms
* Government and Research Organizations
* Associations and Industry Bodies.

Key Benefits of the Report:
* Global, regional, country, product, application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025
* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
* Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
* Detailed insights on emerging regions, products, application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of multi touch technology.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
* Manufacturers
* Suppliers
* Distributors
* Government Body & Associations
* Research Institutes.

Bore Gauges Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players: TESA Technology, Bowers Group, Marposs S.p.A., Mitutoyo Corporation, Starrett, etc.

8 seconds ago

January 28, 2020

The Bore Gauges Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Bore Gauges Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.  The Global Bore Gauges Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
 TESA Technology, Bowers Group, Marposs S.p.A., Mitutoyo Corporation, Starrett, Mahr GmbH, Diatest, Alpa, Sunnen Products Company.

2018 Global Bore Gauges Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Bore Gauges industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Bore Gauges market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Bore Gauges Market Report:
 TESA Technology, Bowers Group, Marposs S.p.A., Mitutoyo Corporation, Starrett, Mahr GmbH, Diatest, Alpa, Sunnen Products Company.

On the basis of products, report split into, Transfer Gauges, Dial Bore Gauges, Electronic Gauges, Wireless Electronic Gauges.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Construction, Mechinery Manufacturing, Others.

Bore Gauges Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bore Gauges market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The report focuses on global major leading Bore Gauges Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Bore Gauges industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Contents

1 Bore Gauges Market Overview
2 Global Bore Gauges Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Bore Gauges Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Bore Gauges Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Bore Gauges Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Bore Gauges Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Bore Gauges Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Bore Gauges Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Bore Gauges Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix

Trending