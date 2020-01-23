Global Laundry Detergent Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Application, and Region.

Global Laundry Detergent Market was valued US$ 140.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The laundry detergent market is segmented into product type, application, and region.

Further, global laundry detergent market based on product type includes powder detergents, liquid detergents, fabric softeners, detergent tablets, and others. In terms of application segment, global laundry detergent market is classified into household, and industrial & institutional.

Based on regions, the global laundry detergent market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Laundry Detergent Market

Based on product type, powder detergent segment in the industry is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to large section of the population is based in rural areas and they prefer powder-based products among the all products. The use of liquid detergent in comparison to powder provides convenience and comfort to the consumer. In addition, liquid detergents are cheaper to manufacture and the margin is greater.

The demand for fabric softeners is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of fragrant and natural laundry care product. Detergent tablets segment is likely to observe slow growth over the forecast period owing to rising prominence of liquid products in developed economies and greater penetration of powder

products are likely to act as restraints to the detergent tablets segment growth over the forecast period.

In terms of application, Household segment is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period due to rising penetration of washing machines in developing economies is expected to drive growth over the predicted period. The demand for washing machines is generally higher in urban areas in comparison to rural areas.

Industrial & institutional segment is expected to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period. Industrial detergents are used as cleaning agents in various industries including textiles, paper, rubber, engineering, dry cleaning, hospitals, railways, hospitality, housekeeping, and others.

Rising demand from different industries such as hotel, textile industry, restaurant, hospital and others is propelling the growth of laundry detergent market. The e-commerce is expected to be the key factor driving laundry detergent products growth due to easy accessibility and convenience among the working-class.

Increasing availability of fake products initially sold by established brands with the rising prices is effecting the market growth and this factor is hampering the laundry detergents market. However, Issues regarding the safety of children consumption laundry detergent products acted as a restraint to market growth.

Product innovation and the use of good quality of ingredient is expected to offer new opportunity for the market. The robust growth of tourism industry is caused demand for constructions of new hotels due to the growth in the construction of hotel rooms is anticipated to provide greater opportunities for the Industrial & institutional segment growth as more demand is expected to be generated due to more washing of linens.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is to dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to increased competition due to rising popularity of regional brands as well as growing competition among global and regional players is affecting the dynamics of laundry detergent industry.

The key players participating in the laundry detergent market are Unilever Plc, Chruch & Dwight Co. Inc., Carroll Company, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kao Corporation, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Scope of Global Laundry Detergent Market:

Global Laundry Detergent Market, by Product Type:

• Powder Detergents

• Liquid Detergents

• Fabric Softeners

• Detergent Tablets

• Others

Global Laundry Detergent Market, by Application:

• Household

• Industrial & Institutional

Global Laundry Detergent Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Laundry Detergent Market:

• Unilever Plc

• Chruch & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Carroll Company

• The Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Henkel AG & Company KGaA

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

• Kao Corporationa

• ReckittBenckiserGroupplc.

