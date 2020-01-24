Global Learning Management System for Manufacturing Market 2020 : How can a player gain a competitive edge?

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 24,2020 – The mobile apps are achieving a reputation at a global level due to their user-friendly platform and interface. These apps have become the daily need of one using the portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops, as they deliver the exact and real-time data. Companies are under rising pressure to make superior decisions faster. Mobile business intelligence (BI) systems are organized to meet both needs, i.e., to keep pace with rivals and try to gain a benefit over the opposition.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Zoho Corporation, 2. Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, 3. Tibco Software, Inc., 4. Tableau Software, 5. SAS Institute, 6. SAP SE, 7. Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd, 8. Qlik Technologies, Inc., 9. Oracle Corporation, 10. Microstrategy, Incorporated

What is the Dynamics of Mobile BI Market?

Companies are under tremendous pressure to make better choices, which is the prime factor driving the growth of the market. However, this cannot be effective if the information used is outdated or incorrect, which may hamper the growth of the market. Organizations invest a large amount of money in order to develop and create a technical environment where analysis and data reporting is fast and easy; this factor has given a boost to the mobile business intelligence market.

What is the SCOPE of Mobile BI Market?

The “Global Mobile BI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobile BI market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobile BI market with detailed market segmentation by type, business, organization size, end-user. The global Mobile BI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobile BI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Mobile BI market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Mobile BI market is segmented on the basis of type, business, organization size, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as service, software. On the basis of business, the market is segmented as finance, sales. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as media and entertainment, energy and utilities, retail and ecommerce, IT and telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, other

What is the Regional Framework of Mobile BI Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile BI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Mobile BI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

