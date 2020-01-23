Global Licensed Merchandise Market 2020 : What is the projected sales growth for 2026?

“

The report titled, Global Licensed Merchandise Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Licensed Merchandise market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Key companies functioning in the global Licensed Merchandise market cited in the report:

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon

Major League Baseball

IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Westinghouse

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Licensed Merchandise Breakdown Data by Type

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018.

Licensed Merchandise Breakdown Data by Application

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

The top licensing property type in our worldwide study is entertainment coming in with a 45.54% share of the licensed retail market with Disney’s properties being a key share driver in this category.



The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Licensed Merchandise market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.

Global Licensed Merchandise Market: Segment Analysis

To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Licensed Merchandise market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.

Global Licensed Merchandise Market: Regional Analysis

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Licensed Merchandise market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.

What the Report has to Offer?

Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Licensed Merchandise market size in terms of value and volume

The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Licensed Merchandise market size in terms of value and volume Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Licensed Merchandise market growth

Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Licensed Merchandise market growth Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Licensed Merchandise market

The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Licensed Merchandise market Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Licensed Merchandise market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

