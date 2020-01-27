Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global LiDAR Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global LiDAR Market was valued US$800.69 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The report Global LiDAR Market based on type, installation, application, component, image projection, range type, end user, and region. In terms of type, the LiDAR market is segmented into mechanical LiDAR and solid-state LiDAR. Based on installation, the LiDAR market is classified into airborne and ground-based. On the basis of application, the LiDAR market is categorized into corridor mapping, ADASADAS & driverless car, engineering, and others. Based on component, the LiDAR market is segregated into GPS, navigation (IMU), laser scanners, mobile & UAV.

In terms of image projection, the LiDAR market is segmented into 2D, and 3D. On the basis of range type, the LiDAR market is classified into Short Range, and Medium & Long Range. Based on end-user, the LiDAR market is categorised into defense and aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry and agriculture, mining industry, transportation. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The developed automated processing ability of LiDAR systems in terms of image resolutions and data processing capabilities over other technologies are the major factors that are presently driving the growth of the global market. The Global LiDAR Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the automation in LiDAR, prominent to the reduction in the human efforts and increased efficiency.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15107

The technological superiority of the LiDAR and several engineering projects of large magnitude are anticipate to improve the demand by 2026. On the other hand, less awareness about the benefits of LiDAR systems and the use of expensive components in LiDAR systems viz., laser scanners, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras, etc. collectively rises the cost of LiDAR systems. These factors are causing less adoption of LiDAR technology and hindering the growth of the LiDAR market.

LiDAR Market by Geography

In terms of installation, the ground-based installation is anticipated to hold the largest share of the LiDAR market by 2026. The ground-based LiDAR systems cost less and have less stringent approval criteria for mapping or survey, which leads to the larger size of these systems in the LiDAR market.

Based on application, the market for ADAS driverless car is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corridor mapping application accounted for a major portion of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to witness a reduction in market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the laser scanners component segment is anticipated to be one of the prominent industry segments during the forecast period. Laser scanners are used to record an intensity value, to provide a return signal strength that can be helpful to distinguish objects of variable reflectivity. The demand for laser scanners is estimated to increase substantially with a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate from 2018 to 2026 in the LiDAR market. Developing economies such as China and India have a great potential for LiDAR application. LiDAR systems are in high demand in Asia Pacific owing to the mandate of using LiDAR in the airborne mapping applications.

Some of the key players in the Global LiDAR Market are Leica Geosystems Holdings AG, Teledyne Optech Inc., Quantum Spatial, Inc., Faro Technologies, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Sick AG, Geokno, Trimble, Inc., RIEGL USA, and YellowScan, among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global LiDAR Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global LiDAR Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global LiDAR Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global LiDAR Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/15107

Scope of Global LiDAR Market

LiDAR Market by Type

• Mechanical LiDAR
• Solid-State LiDAR
LiDAR Market by Installation

• Airborne
• Ground-Based
LiDAR Market by Application

• Corridor Mapping
• ADAS & Driverless Car
• Engineering
• Others
LiDAR Market by Component

• GPS
• Navigation (IMU)
• Laser Scanners
• Mobile & UAV
LiDAR Market by Image Projection

• 2D
• 3D
LiDAR Market by Range Type

• Short Range
• Medium & Long Range
LiDAR Market by End-User

• Defense and aerospace
• Civil Engineering
• Archaeology
• Forestry and Agriculture
• Mining Industry
• Transportation
LiDAR Market by Geography

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in Global LiDAR Market

• Leica Geosystems Holdings AG
• Teledyne Optech Inc.
• Quantum Spatial, Inc.
• Faro Technologies, Inc.
• Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.
• Sick AG
• Geokno
• Trimble, Inc.
• RIEGL USA
• YellowScan
• Velodyne LiDAR
• Beijing Surestar Technology
• Optech Inc.
• 3D Laser Mapping
• Geodigital
• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
• Denso

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: LiDAR Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global LiDAR Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global LiDAR Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America LiDAR Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe LiDAR Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific LiDAR Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America LiDAR Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue LiDAR by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global LiDAR Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global LiDAR Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global LiDAR Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of LiDAR Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lidar-market/15107/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Seismic Survey Equipment Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

26 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Seismic Survey Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 in terms of revenue with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting Period 2018 to 2026.

Essential to improving survey efficiency, demand for right supplies according to the World Economic Forum will boost the market growth. Initially in June 2014, seismic survey equipment market has experienced a prolonged slump that results into increase in oil prices. These have an impact on major oil companies with a steady rise in exploration and production (E&P) activities. Increasing in exploration and production (E&P) activities will result to drive seismic surveys.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11659

Seismic survey equipment is used to carry seismic survey means to study subsurface properties that give a scene of various minerals and size of oil and gas reservoirs. Rise in Multi-client Projects and Increasing Oil Exploration in Africa and Latin America will drive the seismic survey equipment market. While Decrease in seismic survey contracts and Sluggish demand from the oil industry in the Middle East and Europe will restrain the market growth to the certain extent. Also, end-use industries such as construction, oil and gas and mining will significantly boost the Seismic Survey Equipment Market growth.

However, the launching of new product model has become a key trend in survey equipment market that bins to gain competitive players over peers. Also, geophysical survey spaces expand their geographical footprint and increase their client base with proper strategic partnerships with peers.

Seismic Survey Equipment Market ,By Geography

Seismic Survey Equipment Market is majorly segmented by the By Component, By Technology, By Location, by industrial application and region wise. On the basis of the component; hardware, software, and services are the sub-segmented. Hardware detectors for seismic survey include hydrophones, geophones, and other sources. Thus seismic sources mainly include air gun, Vibroseis, and dynamite to generate the seismic waves. Usually reflected seismic waves are recorded by the hardware detectors which further processes the information to interpret about the sub-surface. Thus, hardware sub-segment is estimated to gain highest CAGR over the forecasting period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11659

Seismic Survey Equipment technologies are sub-segmented into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. Among these, 4D imaging is expected to expand the highest CAGR during the forecasting period. Also, the 3D segment was the topmost revenue generating segment in 2017. As 3D imaging layout grid pattern from detectors and seismic sources is much easier to interpret and understand.

Basically, Seismic Surveys are conducted on onshore and offshore. Segment offshore is expected to gain high CAGR during the forecasting period. As the offshore seismic survey is carried out in marine areas. According to 2018, the Denmark-based geophysical solution provides US$ 25 Mn contract for the data acquisition of ocean bottom in the Middle East region. Also, there are still many large areas underwater remain unexplored for the production of oil & gas. Thus investment in offshore seismic surveys will be extended towards growth.

Usually on the basics of industrial end-user, Seismic Survey Equipment Market is sub-segmented into oil & gas and others such as Mining, construction, energy. Generally, in 2018, oil and gas segment for consumer seismic survey equipment share the highest revenue i.e. around 90% during the forecasting period.

North American countries are leading the Seismic Survey Equipment Market and further followed by Europe till 2017. Increase in oil exploration and production activity in the region such as North America is expected to gain the largest CAGR during the forecasting period. According to 2018 in North America, International Energy Agency (IEA) produce 10mn barrels of oil per day. Also, the Asia-Pacific region gain the market by increasing oil and gas exploration activates viz. majorly driven by China.

Some important key players which mainly operate in the seismic survey equipment. They are CGG Schlumberger Limited, Geospace Technologies Corporation, Wireless Seismic, Inc., BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Mitcham Industries Inc., and Fairfield Nodal, ION Geophysical Corporation. Detailed company profiling such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other strategic information develop these key players to the certain extent. Thus Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by Seismic Survey Equipment Market industries.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Seismic Survey Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Seismic Survey Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Seismic Survey Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Seismic Survey Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.
The scope of the Seismic Survey Equipment Market:

Seismic Survey Equipment Market ,By Component

• Hardware
• Software
Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By Technology

• 2D imaging
• 3D imaging
• 4D imaging
Seismic Survey Equipment Market, By Location

• Onshore
• Offshore
Seismic Survey Equipment Market By Industrial Application:

• Oil & gas
• Others (Mining, construction, energy, among others)
Seismic Survey Equipment Market ,By Geography

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America.
Key Players operating in the Seismic Survey Equipment Market:

• CGG, Mitcham Industries, Inc.
• Geospace Technologies Corporation
• Wireless Seismic, Inc., BGP Inc.
• China National Petroleum Corporation
• Schlumberger Limited
• Fairfield Nodal
• ION Geophysical Corporation
• BGP
• DMT
• Geokinetics
• Geospace Technologies
• IG Seismic Service
• INOVA
• International Seismic
• ION Geophysical
• Mitcham Industries
• PARAGON GEOPHYSICAL SERVICES
• Polaris Seismic International
• Schlumberger
• Terraseis
• Terrex Seismic
• Wireless Seismic
• CGG
• Dawson Geophysical\Geometric
• IG Seismic Services
• SAExploration

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automatic Tube Cleaning System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Tube Cleaning System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Tube Cleaning System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Tube Cleaning System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automatic Tube Cleaning System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/seismic-survey-equipment-market/11659/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Fiber Optic Connectors Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by

Published

28 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The ‘Fiber Optic Connectors market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Fiber Optic Connectors market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Fiber Optic Connectors market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Fiber Optic Connectors market, have also been charted out in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2667

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Fiber Optic Connectors market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Fiber Optic Connectors market into

Market Taxonomy

The global fiber optic connectors market has been segmented into:

By Type

  • Lucent Connectors (LC)
  • Mechanical Transfer Registered Jacks (MTRJ)
  • Subscriber Connectors (SC)
  • MPO Connectors
  • Straight Tip (ST) Connectors
  • Ferrule Connectors (FC)
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • SEA & Other APAC
  • Japan
  • China

By Application

  • Telecommunication
  • Data Centers
  • Military
  • Television and Broadcasting
  • Aerospace and Avionics
  • Test and Measurement
  • Others

, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

Get Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2667 

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Fiber Optic Connectors market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the Fiber Optic Connectors market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

How much profit does each geography hold at present

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2667/SL 

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Fiber Optic Connectors market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Fiber Optic Connectors market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2028 – QuinceMarketInsights

Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is used extensively for packaging food items & beverages. It offers high strength and stiffness, clear visibility, and low creep characteristics, which make it perfect for use in food packaging applications.

Published

1 min ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The research study presented in this report provides a complete and intelligent analysis of the Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market’s competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographic advancement. The research study was prepared using in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyzes from the global market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate. On the global market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate we have also received absolute dollar opportunities and other forms of market analysis.

For more information, download sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-58910?utm_source=VG

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, cost of manufacturing, prices, and other key factors associated with the global market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate. All findings and data provided in the report on the global market for are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you identify key opportunities for the globally available market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in different regions and nations.

Get ToC for the overview of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-58910?utm_source=VG

The report’s authors have segmented the global market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate by product, application, and region. Global market segments for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate will be analyzed based on market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players in the global market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate, taking into account their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, covered areas, product portfolios and other aspects.

Market segments and sub-segments include- Market trends and dynamics, Supply and demand market size, Current trends / opportunities / challenges, Competitive technological breakthroughs, Value chain, and stakeholder analysis.
The report was compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and seasoned analysts ‘ observations) and secondary research (that involves reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a full qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing data collected from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the value chain of the industry.

A separate analysis of prevailing parent market trends, macro- and micro-economic indicators, as well as regulations and mandates is included under the study’s scope. The report thus projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:
• Comprehensive background analysis, including parent market assessment Important changes in market dynamics
• Market segmentation up to second or third level
• Historical, current and projected market size from a value and volume perspective
• Reporting and evaluation of recent developments in the industry
• Market shares and strategies of key players
• Emerging niche segments and regional markets
• Objective market trajectory assessment
• Recommendations for firms to strengthen market footing

As far as the region is concerned, this research report covers nearly all major regions around the globe, such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Pacific. Regions in Europe and North America are expected to show an upward growth in the coming years. While in Asia Pacific regions the market for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecast period. Cutting-edge technology and innovations are the North America region’s most important traits and that’s why most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Also expected to grow in the near future is Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate market in the South, America region.

This market report for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate provides a comprehensive market overview that provides the competitive market scenario among the industry’s major players, a proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Market Report on Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate will help a business or individual to take appropriate business decisions and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth limiting factors, market risks, market situation, competitor market estimation.
The expected market growth and development status of Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate can be better understood through the five-year forecast information presented in this report This Market Research Report on Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate helps as a broad guideline that provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals
Market Segmentation

By Application
• Bottles
• Films/Sheets
• Food Packaging

End-user
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

◦ North America
▪ North America, by Country
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
▪ North America, by Application
▪ North America, by End User

◦ Western Europe
▪ Western Europe, by Country
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• The Netherlands
• Rest of Western Europe
▪ Western Europe, by Application
▪ Western Europe, by End User

◦ Asia Pacific
▪ Asia Pacific, by Country
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
▪ Asia Pacific, by Application
▪ Asia Pacific, by End User

◦ Eastern Europe
▪ Eastern Europe, by Country
• Russia
• Turkey
• Rest of Eastern Europe
▪ Eastern Europe, by Application
▪ Eastern Europe, by End User

◦ Middle East
▪ Middle East, by Country
• UAE
• Qatar
• Iran
• Saudi Arabia
• Rest of Middle East
▪ Middle East, by Application
▪ Middle East, by End User

◦ Rest of the World
▪ Rest of the World, by Country
• South America
• Africa
▪ Rest of the World, by Application
▪ Rest of the World, by End User

Market Players- Reliance Industries Limited , Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited , Covestro AG , Far Eastern New Century Corporation , M&G Chemicals , Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd. , JBF Industries Ltd. , Nan Ya Plastics Corporation , Polisan Holding , DAK Americas , INVISTA (US), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited , PlastiVerd , Quadrant AG .

ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.

Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending