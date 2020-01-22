Global LiDAR technology Market Report 2020, by Emerging Trends, Services, High Demand, Company Profiles, Technological Advancements and Industry Forecast 2025

Lidar is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target. The name lidar, now used as an acronym of light detection and ranging (sometimes light imaging, detection, and ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar. Lidar sometimes is called laser scanning and 3-D scanning, with terrestrial, airborne, and mobile applications.

Increasing usage of drones across various applications, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture, and forestry, is a major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rising investments in R&D of self-driven cars in the automotive sector are expected to positively impact the market. LiDAR or Light imaging, detection, and ranging system, has always been synonymous with automotive technology. The escalating demand for driverless cars is providing the automobile industry with ample opportunities to embed LiDAR in their systems. Massive investments from venture capitalists and the flurry of partnerships and acquisitions happening in the LiDAR domain hints on the size of this burgeoning market. Attributed to the rising demand for driverless cars, and the increasing application of LiDAR in engineering projects, the investments in LiDAR market is accelerating at an exponential pace. Increasing defense expenditure in Asia Pacific is expected to grow the market in region over the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the market, pursued by Europe in following years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495818

The LiDAR technology market was valued at 1700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LiDAR technology.

This report presents the worldwide LiDAR technology market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Airborne Hydrography

Applied Imagery

Zephir LiDAR

Lesophere

Avent LiDAR Technology

Grind GIS

Valedyne

DEWI

Geonica

Kintech Engineering

Teledyne Optech

Leica Geosystems

LiDAR technology Breakdown Data by Type

Aerial Lidar

Ground-based Lidar

Mobile Lidar

Uav Lidar

LiDAR technology Breakdown Data by Application

Coastal

Transportation

Forestry

Infrastructure

Defense and Aerospace

Transmission Lines

Flood Mapping

Exploration

Driverless Cars

Adas

LiDAR technology Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

LiDAR technology Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global LiDAR technology status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key LiDAR technology manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LiDAR technology :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of LiDAR technology market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-lidar-technology-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 LiDAR technology Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LiDAR technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aerial Lidar

1.4.3 Ground-based Lidar

1.4.4 Mobile Lidar

1.4.5 Uav Lidar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LiDAR technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coastal

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Forestry

1.5.5 Infrastructure

1.5.6 Defense and Aerospace

1.5.7 Transmission Lines

1.5.8 Flood Mapping

1.5.9 Exploration

1.5.10 Driverless Cars

1.5.11 Adas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global LiDAR technology Market Size

2.1.1 Global LiDAR technology Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global LiDAR technology Production 2014-2025

2.2 LiDAR technology Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key LiDAR technology Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 LiDAR technology Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers LiDAR technology Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into LiDAR technology Market

2.4 Key Trends for LiDAR technology Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 LiDAR technology Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 LiDAR technology Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 LiDAR technology Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 LiDAR technology Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 LiDAR technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 LiDAR technology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 LiDAR technology Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: LiDAR technology Production by Regions

4.1 Global LiDAR technology Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global LiDAR technology Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global LiDAR technology Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States LiDAR technology Production

4.2.2 United States LiDAR technology Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States LiDAR technology Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe LiDAR technology Production

4.3.2 Europe LiDAR technology Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe LiDAR technology Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China LiDAR technology Production

4.4.2 China LiDAR technology Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China LiDAR technology Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan LiDAR technology Production

4.5.2 Japan LiDAR technology Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan LiDAR technology Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea LiDAR technology Production

4.6.2 South Korea LiDAR technology Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea LiDAR technology Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: LiDAR technology Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global LiDAR technology Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global LiDAR technology Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global LiDAR technology Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America LiDAR technology Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America LiDAR technology Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe LiDAR technology Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe LiDAR technology Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific LiDAR technology Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific LiDAR technology Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America LiDAR technology Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America LiDAR technology Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR technology Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR technology Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global LiDAR technology Production by Type

6.2 Global LiDAR technology Revenue by Type

6.3 LiDAR technology Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global LiDAR technology Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global LiDAR technology Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global LiDAR technology Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Airborne Hydrography

8.1.1 Airborne Hydrography Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Airborne Hydrography LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Airborne Hydrography LiDAR technology Product Description

8.1.5 Airborne Hydrography Recent Development

8.2 Applied Imagery

8.2.1 Applied Imagery Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Applied Imagery LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Applied Imagery LiDAR technology Product Description

8.2.5 Applied Imagery Recent Development

8.3 Zephir LiDAR

8.3.1 Zephir LiDAR Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Zephir LiDAR LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Zephir LiDAR LiDAR technology Product Description

8.3.5 Zephir LiDAR Recent Development

8.4 Lesophere

8.4.1 Lesophere Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Lesophere LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Lesophere LiDAR technology Product Description

8.4.5 Lesophere Recent Development

8.5 Avent LiDAR Technology

8.5.1 Avent LiDAR Technology Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Avent LiDAR Technology LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Avent LiDAR Technology LiDAR technology Product Description

8.5.5 Avent LiDAR Technology Recent Development

8.6 Grind GIS

8.6.1 Grind GIS Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Grind GIS LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Grind GIS LiDAR technology Product Description

8.6.5 Grind GIS Recent Development

8.7 Valedyne

8.7.1 Valedyne Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Valedyne LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Valedyne LiDAR technology Product Description

8.7.5 Valedyne Recent Development

8.8 DEWI

8.8.1 DEWI Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 DEWI LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 DEWI LiDAR technology Product Description

8.8.5 DEWI Recent Development

8.9 Geonica

8.9.1 Geonica Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Geonica LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Geonica LiDAR technology Product Description

8.9.5 Geonica Recent Development

8.10 Kintech Engineering

8.10.1 Kintech Engineering Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Kintech Engineering LiDAR technology Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Kintech Engineering LiDAR technology Product Description

8.10.5 Kintech Engineering Recent Development

8.11 Teledyne Optech

8.12 Leica Geosystems

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 LiDAR technology Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global LiDAR technology Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global LiDAR technology Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 LiDAR technology Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global LiDAR technology Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global LiDAR technology Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 LiDAR technology Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global LiDAR technology Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global LiDAR technology Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR technology Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 LiDAR technology Sales Channels

11.2.2 LiDAR technology Distributors

11.3 LiDAR technology Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global LiDAR technology Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2495818

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155