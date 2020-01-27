Global Light Switches and Electrical Sockets Market Revenue by Applications, Types and Region 2020 to 2025 Research Report

In 2019, the market size of Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Trends

Driven by low-latency benefits and less power outages, the use of satellite connectivity is gaining prominence over terrestrial and cellular connectivity in the delivery of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. The growing healthcare spending on eHealth, telehealth, and telemedicine to improve the quality of patient care is a key factor driving the healthcare satellite connectivity market. The soaring investments by governments in developed and developing regions to adopt digital healthcare technologies has robustly propelled the market. The real-time exchange of electronic medical records (EMRs) and digital pathology images across different geographic locations in order to boost diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes has further catalyzed the market. In addition, the remote monitoring of patients over thousands of miles apart through innovative mHealth (mobile health) services is expected to accentuate the market growth.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Market Potential

Sustainable and substantial support initiatives by governments in various regions have paved the way for quality healthcare to all and at affordable costs. The Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced in April, 2017 that it has entered into a contract with SES, a prominent satellite operator, to manage and support SATMED, a world-renowned eHealth satellite platform through 2020. The contract calls for the continuous developments of SATMED, including its medical tools and applications and data-hosting capabilities. The solution will enable healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, present at remote locations to work collaboratively. In addition, SATMED will improve satellite connectivity over resource-poor nations such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Africa.

Under the contract, the deployment of the SATMED platform will be as a fully managed service by SES. The internet connectivity, enabled by SES satellite fleet, will enable clinicians and medical professionals to access e-training, EMR, virtual consultation, and video conferencing. The deployment of the platform is also significant as it will support various regional development programs and humanitarian operations in collaborations with NGOs and governmental organizations. Several deployments have already being done successfully in parts of Asia and Africa. The contract is aimed to have worldwide significance as large number of countries, especially in less developed regions, can access quality healthcare. Such innovative e-Health solutions to remote and isolated areas bode well for the healthcare satellite connectivity market.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for healthcare satellite connectivity. The substantial growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of high-speed, modern telecommunication technologies and their increasing adoption for delivering healthcare. Several insurance providers are collaborating with the providers of telehealth and telemedicine solutions, which has boosted the regional market. Advancements in critical care and the growing application of digital healthcare technologies among hospitals are expected to catalyze the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth avenues for market players in the coming years. Increasing healthcare spending and substantial governmental support in various countries are expected to fuel the regional market.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Competitive Analysis

Several players are offering intuitive and innovative eHealth solutions for healthcare institutions to gain a competitive edge over others. Leading players are developing customized solutions for a range of telehealth applications. Major market players operating in the healthcare satellite connectivity market include Globalstar, Expedition Communications, X2nSat, SES S.A., Hughes, and Inmarsat plc.

