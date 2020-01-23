Global Lithium Chemical Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

This Global High Strength Steel Market research document helps a lot to businesses by giving an insightful market data and information to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. The report comprises of CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global High Strength Steel Market report is a perfect window to the Chemical industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Such report is a key to achieve the new horizon of success.

Global Lithium Chemicals Market By Type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Fluoride, Lithium Bromide and Others), Grade (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade and Others), Application (Battery, Lubricant, Aluminium Smelting & Alloy, Air Treatment, Medical, Glass &Ceramics, Metallurgy, Polymer, Greases and Others), End-User (Industrial, Electronics and Electricals, Transportation, Medical, Power Plants and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East& Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Lithium chloride is a solid substance that has an immense capacity to grasp water and thus it become useful for air-conditioning purposes and as an anti-freezing agent. Lithium is hugely reactive because of its electron configuration. It has a single valence electron in the second shell which is easily released to create new compounds and bonds.

Request for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-lithium-chemical-market&sumit

Lithium is highly flammable and bursts into crimson colored flames when thrown into the fire. The lithium chemicals are used in wide range of applications. The lithium hydroxide acts as a condenser to produce glasses that are used for industrial applications as lubricants. It is also used in the production of rechargeable batteries especially for electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for lithium chemicals for industrial purposes is helping the Asia-Pacific lithium chemical market to grow in future.

Global lithium chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Lithium Chemicals Market

Global lithium chemicals market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others In January 2019, Pilbara Minerals have signed an agreement with POSCO, a South Korean based steel manufacturing company, in order to increase the production capacity of POSCO’s lithium capacity. Pilbara is planning to expand their mine so as to supply Lithium concentrate to POSCO. With this move, the company will gain a huge name in the market

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others In August 2019, Altura Mining announces that they had signed an agreement to supply lithium to Chinese battery maker Guangdong Weihua Corp. According to this the company will supply 50,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate to Guangdong Weihua Corp. Through this the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others In August 2019, SQM S.A. has started committing to meet the challenge of electromobility sustainable center around carbon, water and energy footprints. It will help the company to meet the growing demand of lithium ion batteries in the market

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others In January 2019, Millennial Lithium has extracted lithium carbonate from their Pastos Grandes project, which is located in Argentina. As per the process test conducted by SGS Canada Inc., the brine produced from Pastos Grandes project yielded more than 99.5% lithium carbonate. The obtained product can be used in various grades of batteries. With this, the company will be able to generate huge revenue by selling their lithium carbonate products



Request for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-lithium-chemical-market&sumit

Competitive Analysis: Global Lithium Chemicals Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Production Expansion:

In August 2019, Lithium Americas Corp. invested USD 160 million in order to continue the construction activities of their subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., a lithium carbonate extraction project based in Argentina. With this move, the company is expected to increase their production capacity of lithium carbonate to 40,000 tonnes per annum

In March 2019, Nemaska Lithium has expanded their production of battery grade lithium hydroxide, which is a long-term agreement with Johnson Matthey that is involved in the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide. With this expansion, the company will be able to penetrate more into the market

Research Methodology: Global Lithium Chemicals Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com