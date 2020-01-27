Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 15.25% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Drivers and Restrains:

Location-based VR allows customers to experience VR at reasonable prices as they not need to require own hardware. An increasing acceptance of VR technology is project to reduce the prices of VR hardware components such as VR headsets and joysticks in the upcoming years. Their rising demand along with the decreasing cost of displays will lead to a decline in the average selling price (ASP) of VR headsets. These factors are anticipated to drive the location-based virtual reality market growth in the near future. The global location based virtual reality (VR) market is driven by increasing implementation of VR technology, significant growth of investment in VR technology and growing popularity of 360-degree content.

Higher acceptance of technological developments in sectors like media, gaming, and entertainment, as compared to other sectors in industry. Current advancement in technology in location-based VR are likely to increase the expectation of end-users to experience virtual surroundings in different applications, irrespective of any location or time. Hardware developers have been announcing or updating location-based VR improvement in the last few years to improve user experience. However, high cost of VR content development is hampering the market growth at the global level.

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the technology type, the cloud merged reality segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The adoption of 3D and cloud merged reality technologies is expected to be significantly high, as constant growths are being introduced in the market, while the data stored in cloud is easier to fetch, independent of location and time. Thus, adoption of CMR technology is increasing around all regions. The easing adoption of location based VR in the automotive industry in Europe owing to the presence of a large number of automotive industries in the region.

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America held the XX% share of the location based virtual reality (VR) market in 2018 owing to increasing awareness about the technology and technological developments among consumers in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the presence of large and several developing economies, along with the rising adoption of virtual reality devices in the region. This is expected to motivate key companies to invest in the region. China is anticipated to accounting for a prominent share of XX% in the region due to the increasing adoption of VR technology in the nation. In the country, several startups relating to virtual reality are on the upsurge. E.g, Palapple is introducing its own VR products.

The company also produced a project called VResidence, which deliver a number of virtual reality real estate products containing an online platform for the second-hand property. According to the Digi-capital, the overall expenditure on virtual reality in the Asia-Pacific region is around USD XX billion in 2018 and China has the potential to take more than USD XX of every USD XX spent on VR market globally. The joint influence of other countries in Asia could account for more than half of worldwide VR revenues by the end of the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development in market for the location based virtual reality (VR) market e.g., March 2019 – The Void declared its expansion into the Asia-Pacific, with a focus to make more investments in China, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Cortex, Craftars, Google, LLC, HQSoftware, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation. Manufacturers in the global location based virtual reality (VR) are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market:

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market, by Component:

• Hardware (Thousand Units)

• Head Mounted Display

• Head up Display

• Glasses

• Sensor/ Input

• Camera

• Software

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market, by Technology Type:

• 2 Dimensional (3D)

• 3 Dimensional (2D)

• Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market, by Application:

• Entertainment

• Media

• Training/ Simulation

• Navigation

• Sales

• Medical

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market, by End Users:

• Amusement Park

• Themed Attraction

• 4D Films

• Automotive

• Retail & Transport

• Healthcare

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market, Major Players:

• Appentus Technologies

• BidOn Games Studio

• Cortex

• Craftars

• Google, LLC

• HQSoftware

• HTC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• MOFABLES

• NEXT NOW, INC.

• Oculus VR

• ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

• The Void, LLC

• Exit Realty Corporation

• SpaceVR

• Survios, Inc.

• Hologate

• Zero Latency PTY LTD

• Tyffon Inc.

• Neurogaming

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

