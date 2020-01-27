Global Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) Compressors Market 2019-2025 Demand and Insights Analysis Report

Global Cordless Power Tools Market valued approximately USD 15.33 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cordless Power Tools Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cordless power tools refers to the tools that is actuated by an additional mechanism and better as power source, rather than depending on the manual labor and conventional hand instruments to accomplish the required tasks. These conventional equipment used to sport fat Ni-Cd batteries that were difficult to handle for wielders, which over the years have witnessed significant technological and design improvements.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3373514

Cordless Power Tools is a battery-powered hole maker and a fastener driver for screws, nuts and small bolts. It’s equipped with a clutch that disengages the drill’s drivetrain when the tool reaches a specified amount of torque (turning force). Increasing demand from commercial and residential buildings and growthy in production of light vehicles are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising focus on product innovation is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, cordless power tools have less cords which also means more safety and allowing the user to user to move freely & unhindered are another factors that aiding the growth in the market of cordless power tools during the forecast period. However, more weight than traditional power tools and unstable economic condition are the restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Cordless Power Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising automotive & construction sector and ongoing technological advancements in power tools across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Cordless Power Tools market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing infrastructural development & its activities in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Festool (TTS)

Snap-On

Husqvarna

Interskol

Duss

Baier

Collomix

Metabo

Milwaukee Electric Tool (TTI)

Copper (Eaton)

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3373514

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pneumatic

Electric

By Product:

Drills

Saws

Sanders

Grinders

Nail Guns

Bare Tools

Woodworking & Other Tools

Others

By Application:

Household

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Automotive

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cordless Power Tools Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cordless Power Tools Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cordless Power Tools Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturi

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cordless-power-tools-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155