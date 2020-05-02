MARKET REPORT
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market 2020 Outlook & Deep Study of Top Key Players: CYBERDYNE INC., US Bionics, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, BIONIK, Rex Bionics Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this report and include the Global Medical Exoskeleton Market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. This report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. This Global Medical Exoskeleton Market report provides an overview of the industry which is gaining momentum in the last few years.
Medical exoskeleton market is expected to account to USD 1,906.05 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 35.15% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High volume of patients suffering from various physical disabilities and disorders are enhancing the market’s potential for growth in the above mentioned forecasted period.
The major players covered in the report are CYBERDYNE INC., US Bionics, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, BIONIK, Rex Bionics Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Hocoma, Bioness Inc., Wearable Robotics srl, ExoAtlet, Gogoa.eu, Tyromotion GmbH among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Medical exoskeleton is the mechanical outer structure designed to provide body support to physically disable patients in their movements and daily operations. This external structure ensures that the wearer can perform enhanced functionalities, more than their conventional capabilities. This structure is generally powered by different energy sources helping provide the optimal support for patient rehabilitation and helping them regain their bodily functions.
Increasing focus of major research organizations and market players to collaborate and advance their technological base for exoskeleton developments along with increasing volume of favourable reimbursements and insurance scenarios for adopting medical exoskeletons in various countries are acting as vital drivers for market growth.
Significantly high product pricing caused by the highly stringent regulatory scenarios for product approval and commercialization, this factor is expected to act as growth restraints for medical exoskeleton market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.
This market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Powered Exoskeleton, Passive Exoskeleton), Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), Extremity (Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Medical Exoskeleton Market Scope and Market Size
Medical exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of component, type, mobility and extremity. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.
On the basis of component, medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware has been sub-segmented into sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems and others. Actuators are further segmented into pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator and others.
On the basis of type, market has been segmented into powered exoskeleton and passive exoskeleton.
Based on mobility, medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into stationary and mobile.
Medical exoskeleton market has been segmented on the basis of extremity into lower extremity and upper extremity.
Medical Exoskeleton Market Country Level Analysis
Medical exoskeleton market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, type, mobility and extremity as referenced above.
The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Medical exoskeleton market is expected to be dominated by North America with increasing levels of consumption for exoskeletons designed for rehabilitation and assist in physical disabilities. Favourable scenarios and consolidation of major market players in the region are also expected to result in this domination.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
Medical exoskeleton market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical exoskeleton market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical exoskeleton market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Competitive Landscape and Medical Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis
Medical exoskeleton market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical exoskeleton market.
In July 2019, Ekso Bionics announced that they had expanded their medical exoskeleton product offerings with the availability of “EksoUE”, with the device capable of combining with other forms of upper extremity rehabilitation device to provide wider capabilities in motion and high endurance levels for rehabilitation sessions.
MARKET REPORT
Medical Tourism Market Size by Country, Treatment Type and Forecast Report 2024
The global medical tourism market is growing significantly due to high cost of healthcare expenditure in developed countries. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 750,000 U.S. people travel out of the country for medical care each year. In addition, rise in aging population, reduced cost of procedure in developing countries, and high standards of medical care at a reasonable price are expected to support the medical tourism market to grow in the coming years. Aging increases the risk of diseases, such as heart disease, gastrointestinal diseases and lifestyle associated diseases. According to the World Health Organization, the population of 60 years and above is expected to rise to 15% in 2050.
Moreover, government is taking various initiates to improve healthcare infrastructure and improve healthcare services in developing countries. So, government support and health insurance portability is further expected to support the medical tourism market to grow in the coming years. In addition, trusted international accreditation of clinics and hospitals are also supporting the growth of the global medical tourism market.
Medical tourism is promoted in countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, Brazil, India, Singapore, Turkey, South Korea, and Mexico. India and Malaysia are expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to improving healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare standards with low cost, highly skilled professionals, cost effective treatment for several diseases, increasing government initiatives to improve medical services and availability of technologically advanced solutions for various conditions. Thailand is the most preferred destination among the Western European tourists for cosmetic surgery, and Singapore is specialized in complex procedures. Moreover, medical tourism in Malaysia is also emerging due to increasing government initiatives to improve medical services.
Some of the hospitals operating in the medical tourism market are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Fortis Health Ltd., Prince Court Medical Center, Samitivej Sukhumvit, and Raffles Medical Group.
MARKET REPORT
Global Property Management Software Market 2020 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2028
The study report on Global Property Management Software Market delivers the market revenue predictions for each geographical region. In addition, the Property Management Software industry report also offers market insight on growth opportunities, disruptive technologies on the basis of innovative business models, several value-added services, and the competitive background of the market which can increase the market growth. The Property Management Software market report is designed with the forecast period to anticipate the market size of Property Management Software. In addition, the Property Management Software industry report analyzes the market size in terms of consumption & production and value. The report also splits the breakdown of the market status and forecast by region, application and key manufacturers.
Likewise, the report also contains top predictions of the global market over the forecast period. Additionally, the global Property Management Software market was accounted at USD xx million and it is projected to grow xx USD million during the prediction period. Furthermore, the Property Management Software market report comprises the market size estimation for volume & value. The report segments the global market by geography, technology, and application.
In addition, the Property Management Software market report also covers a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis by assessing data collected from several industry analysts and global market competitors across the industry value chain. Additionally, in-depth analysis of current as well as future trends in the worldwide market, micro, and macro indicators, mandates and regulations are comprised with the help of deep research. By doing so, the report estimates the attractiveness of overall major segments during the prediction period.
Leading players of Property Management Software including:
Yardi Systems
RealPage
Entrata
MRI Software
Iqware
AppFolio
Accruent
Syswin Soft
Qube Global Software
Buildium
Rockend
Console Group
InnQuest Software
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
On-Premise PMS
Cloud-Based PMS
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Household Application
Hospitality and Vacation Rental Application
Commercial Application
Industry Application
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
MARKET REPORT
Global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market Insights and Assessment for the Projection Period 2020-2025
The Global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Permanent Rare Earth Magnets market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.
The global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market Overview:
The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Permanent Rare Earth Magnets demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.
Brief Outlook of Global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Market Competition:
- Innuovo Magnetics
- Zhenghai Magnetic Material
- Saratha Electrical Works
- Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group
- TDK
- Perfect Magnets
- Tianhe Magnets
- Thinova
- Everest Magnetics Pvt Ltd
- Earth-Panda
- TMA International Private Limited
- Hengdian DMEGC
- Zhejiang Tiannu
- Rising Nonferrous Metals
- Ningbo NGYC
- Ningbo Jinji
- Yantai Shougang
- EEC
- Shin-Etsu
- AT&M
The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Permanent Rare Earth Magnets manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Permanent Rare Earth Magnets production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.
More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Permanent Rare Earth Magnets sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.
Crucial Segments in the Global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets Industry:
- Consumer electronics
- General industrial
- Automotive
- Medical technology
- Environment & Energy
- Aerospace & Defense
Global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Permanent Rare Earth Magnets types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.
Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Permanent Rare Earth Magnets market.
