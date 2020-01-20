On the basis of application, the SOI market was dominated by the automotive sector in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the rising investments by automotive giants such as Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, Audi AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

On the basis of product, radio-frequency front-end module (RF FEM) is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of 5G development projects in several countries, such as Japan, Qatar, Mexico, the U.S., China, and South Korea.

In terms of wafer type, the FD-SOI category is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period in the SOI market. This is attributed to the growing demand from regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America for ultra-low power applications, such as smart appliances and wearable devices.

For example, Audi AG announced that the company is focusing on integrating fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI) with devices or sensors that will be utilized in autonomous cars. This will result in the growing demand for SOI-based wafers, which will further drive the market.

Other key factors driving the growth of this category include the type’s relatively high performance with the integration of RF functionality and higher cost-efficiency as compared to bulk complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor and fin field-effect transistor.