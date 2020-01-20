ENERGY
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Filtration Mode, Material, End User and Region.
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 10.2% CAGR of around during a forecast period.
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Industrial ecosystems show a strong tendency to continuous fermentation and move away quickly from batch processes. In the upcoming years, there would be a substantial upsurge in the number of demonstration plants with continuous fermentation. In the abovementioned microfiltration membranes, new opportunities for the global membrane microfiltration market are being created now, instead of a combination of numerous small filter cartons, by manufactures of microfiltration units.
The main objective of this development is to make optimal use of space and reduced maintenance costs easier. Another key element creating favorable grounds for the growth of the membrane filtering market is the growing esteem of the microfiltration membrane as a viable alternative to thermal therapy.
The report on global membrane microfiltration market covers segments such as filtration mode, material, and end-user. Based on end-user, water and wastewater treatment holds the largest market share in the global membrane microfiltration market, because of the increase in water scarcity. In water treatment systems, microfiltration membranes help in removing small particles and solids like iron (rust), manganese (rust), clay, silt and sand, bacteria, and viruses. In some of the water treatment systems, membrane microfilters help to pre-treat water before it passes further done the RO or some other treatment system.
The APAC region holds significantly large market share in the global market in 2018, owing to the increase in the need for wastewater treatment & desalination to cope up with the water shortage in many economies in the region for drinking and irrigation purposes. In this region, there is an upsurge in the pharmaceutical expansion, with companies expanding their scope by building their plants or research units.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Membrane Microfiltration Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.
The report also helps in understanding Global Membrane Microfiltration Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market make the report investor’s guide.
Key Findings of Global Membrane Microfiltration Market
Suppliers are focused on meeting the increasingly stringent demand of many industries where purity and quality standards are key to the manufacturing processes.
In 2018, the cross-flow filtration mode segment accounted for half of the share of the global membrane microfiltration market.
The water and waste water treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
Scope of the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Filtration Mode
• Cross-Flow
• Direct-Flow
• Others
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Material
• Organic
o Fluorinated Polymers
o Cellulosic
o Polysulfones
o Polyamide
o Polypropylene
o Others
• Inorganic
o Ceramics
o Metals & Alloys
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By End User
• Hospitals & Laboratories
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Food & Beverage
• Water and Waste Water Treatment
• Others
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Region
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market
• EMD Millipore Corporation
• Koch Membrane Systems
• GE Water and Process Technologies
• 3M Purification Solutions
• Alfa Laval AB
• Hyflux Ltd
• Kubota Corp
• Pentair
• Danaher Corp. (Pall Corp.)
• Sartorius Stedim Biotech
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• Mtb Technologies
• Porvair Filtration Group
• Spintek Filtration
• Zena Membranes
• Yuasa Membrane Systems
Professional Services Market Insights on Current Trends 2024: Bechtel, AECOM, Publicis Groupe, Deloitte
A comprehensive Professional Services market research report gives better insights about different Professional Services market segments on which businesses are highly dependent on thriving in the market. All the information, statistics, and data included in this report have been collected from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This information is again tested and verified by the market experts before providing it to the end-user. This industry report also offers such wide-ranging market information to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations.
Moreover, the Professional Services market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this Professional Services report, it has been assured that a piece of absolute knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits their organization are provided. The report puts a light on prospective and key opportunities in a new geographical market. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for extreme success.
Major Key Players
Bechtel, AECOM, Publicis Groupe, Deloitte, Omnicom Group, PwC, EY, WPP, KPMG, McKinsey
The Professional Services report covers the following Types:
- Legal and accounting affairs
- medical service
- Management consulting service
- R&D services
Applications are divided into:
- Listed company
- Non-listed company
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Professional Services market report provides regional market research with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it conjointly provides market investment arrangements like product options, worth analysis, channel options, buying options, regional investment chance, price & revenue calculation, economic performance analysis, etc. The Professional Services trade development trends and promoting channels area unit analyzed. Finally, the feasibleness of recent investment comes is assessed, and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Key Highlights of the Professional Services Market Report:
- Professional Services Market Overview
- Global Professional Services Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Professional Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Professional Services Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Global Professional Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Professional Services Market Analysis by Application
- Global Professional Services Manufacturers Profiles/ Industry Analysis
- Professional Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Green Building Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, End Use, Application, and Region.
Global Green Building Materials Market was valued US$ 198.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 480.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.68 % during a forecast period.
Green buildings are also referred to sustainable buildings or green construction are buildings, which make usage of environment-friendly and resource-efficient processes for their designing, construction, maintenance, renovation.
Growing health concerns among people, raising awareness towards environment safety, and increasing demand for efficient energy usage is projected to drive the growth of the global green building materials market during the forecast period. The green buildings offer many benefits as compared to conventional buildings like efficient technology practice, easy maintenance, better air quality, water and energy efficiency, and high return on investment. These building also helps to deliver temperature moderation, waste reduction, water conservation, and enhanced physical and mental health of the inhabitants. These factors are expected to boost the global green building materials market growth.
Insulation is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to great levels of energy conservation. Growing construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors across the globe are expected to boost the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Roofing segment has emerged as the second largest application. The rising popularity of non-toxic recycled rubber roofing owing to superior properties like weather-resistance and superior durability is expected to increase the demand for in green building materials in roofing applications.
The Non-residential Buildings are expected to lead the global green building materials market. The non-residential buildings segment contains commercial & office, institutional, industrial, hospitality. Green building materials inhibit the usage of toxic paints containing lead, in turn enhancing indoor air quality. The green building material offers features like low maintenance cost, low operating cost, and low water requirements, which is expected to increase its demand in the non-residential buildings applications.
The North-America held a significant share for green building materials followed by Asia-Pacific. The reason was attributed to the rising need for energy saving construction buildings, government & non-government rules for energy efficiency practices and growing consumer awareness regarding environmental. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in global green building materials. Increasing the residential construction sector in the region is one of the key drivers in the green building materials market. The climate change, coupled with growing infrastructure development in the economies, increasing awareness about the green building material is expected to increase the demand for green building materials in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global green building materials market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global green building materials market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
Scope of the Report for Global Green Building Materials Market
Global Green Building Materials Market, By Product
• Structural
• Exterior
o Windows
o Roofing
o Doors
o Siding
• Interior
o Floorings
o Insulation
• Building Systems
• Solar Products
• Others
Global Green Building Materials Market, By End Use
• Framing
• Insulation
• Roofing
• Exterior Siding
• Interior Finishing
• Others
Global Green Building Materials Market, By Application
• Residential Buildings
• Non-residential Buildings
o Commercial & Office
o Institutional
o Industrial
o Hospitality & Leisure
o Others
Global Green Building Materials Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Green Building Materials Market
• Alumasc Group Plc.
• Binderholz gmbh
• Amvic Building Systems
• Bauder Ltd.
• BASF Se
• Interface, Inc.
• Owens Corning
• Forbo international s.a.
• Kingspan group plc.
• Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.
• Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
• Cold Mix Manufacturing Corp.
• GE Sealants and Adhesives, Inc.
• National Fiber Technology, LLC
• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
• Green Build Products (I) Pvt. Ltd.
• PPG Industries, Inc.
• Soben International Eco Ltd.
• Green Fiber, LLC
• Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
• Reward Wall Systems, Inc.
• Sika AG
• Structurlam Products Ltd.
• Sunlight Electrical Pte Ltd
• Techno Green PVC Pvt. Ltd.
Green Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Application, Packaging Type, and Geography
Green Packaging Market was valued US $ 161.02 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US $ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX%.
Green packaging is referred to the usage of packaging materials and implementation of manufacturing methods that have low impact on energy consumption and environment. Edible packaging materials made from natural ingredients is expected to gain popularity in the upcoming years. Rise in consumer awareness about eco-friendly products is anticipated to be a key factor driving market growth. Stringent government regulations and legislation, forcing manufacturers to choose green packaging options over the conventional packaging are the major drivers for the growth of the green packaging market.
Rise in government campaigns for educating consumers about the benefits of eco-friendly products and harmful effects of toxic packaging materials is anticipated to benefit industry growth over the forecast period. The high cost of production and fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the green packaging market. Furthermore, factors such as poor recycling facilities and the harsh recycling acts are undermining the potentials of the market.
Green packaging market is segmented into application, packaging type, and region. Based on application, the food and beverage sector dominated the industry and hold around 60% of the global market. This may be because of high demand from food and beverage industries for packaging of products and growing several restaurants and diners. Also, healthcare sector is likely to observe stable growth over the forecast period.
On the basis of packaging type, the recycled content packaging segment witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years owing to rise in demand from the food and beverages sector. The reusable type is made up of durable materials and is particularly designed for reuse and an extended life. Increase in demand for bioplastics, owing to government regulations, is anticipated to favor industry growth over the forecast period.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show the same trend over the foreseeable future. Growing awareness among the middle-class population and increase in demand for sustainable practices are expected to favor regional growth. Currently, North America is dominating the market of green packaging. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share as promising governing inclinations.
Key Players Profiled and Analised in the Report
Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group Co., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Mondi Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, TetraPak International S.A., PlastiPak Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex limited, and ELOPAK AS.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Green Packaging market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.
The report also helps in understanding Green Packaging market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Green Packaging market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Green Packaging market make the report investor’s guide.
Market Scope of Green Packaging Market
Green Packaging Market, by Application
• Food and Beverage
• Personal Care
• Health Care
• Others
Green Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
• Recycled Content Packaging
• Reusable Packaging
• Degradable Packaging
Green Packaging Market, by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in Green Packaging Market
• Amcor Limited
• Ardagh Group Co.
• E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company
• Mondi Limited
• Sealed Air Corporation
• TetraPak International S.A.
• PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.
• Bemis Company, Inc.
• Uflex limited
• ELOPAK AS
• WestRock Company
• BASF SE
• Sonoco Products
• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
• Huhtamaki OYJ
