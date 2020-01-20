Global Membrane Microfiltration Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Filtration Mode, Material, End User and Region.

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 10.2% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Industrial ecosystems show a strong tendency to continuous fermentation and move away quickly from batch processes. In the upcoming years, there would be a substantial upsurge in the number of demonstration plants with continuous fermentation. In the abovementioned microfiltration membranes, new opportunities for the global membrane microfiltration market are being created now, instead of a combination of numerous small filter cartons, by manufactures of microfiltration units.

The main objective of this development is to make optimal use of space and reduced maintenance costs easier. Another key element creating favorable grounds for the growth of the membrane filtering market is the growing esteem of the microfiltration membrane as a viable alternative to thermal therapy.

The report on global membrane microfiltration market covers segments such as filtration mode, material, and end-user. Based on end-user, water and wastewater treatment holds the largest market share in the global membrane microfiltration market, because of the increase in water scarcity. In water treatment systems, microfiltration membranes help in removing small particles and solids like iron (rust), manganese (rust), clay, silt and sand, bacteria, and viruses. In some of the water treatment systems, membrane microfilters help to pre-treat water before it passes further done the RO or some other treatment system.

The APAC region holds significantly large market share in the global market in 2018, owing to the increase in the need for wastewater treatment & desalination to cope up with the water shortage in many economies in the region for drinking and irrigation purposes. In this region, there is an upsurge in the pharmaceutical expansion, with companies expanding their scope by building their plants or research units.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Membrane Microfiltration Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Membrane Microfiltration Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Findings of Global Membrane Microfiltration Market

 Suppliers are focused on meeting the increasingly stringent demand of many industries where purity and quality standards are key to the manufacturing processes.

 In 2018, the cross-flow filtration mode segment accounted for half of the share of the global membrane microfiltration market.

 The water and waste water treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

 Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Filtration Mode

• Cross-Flow

• Direct-Flow

• Others

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Material

• Organic

o Fluorinated Polymers

o Cellulosic

o Polysulfones

o Polyamide

o Polypropylene

o Others

• Inorganic

o Ceramics

o Metals & Alloys

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Food & Beverage

• Water and Waste Water Treatment

• Others

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Membrane Microfiltration Market

• EMD Millipore Corporation

• Koch Membrane Systems

• GE Water and Process Technologies

• 3M Purification Solutions

• Alfa Laval AB

• Hyflux Ltd

• Kubota Corp

• Pentair

• Danaher Corp. (Pall Corp.)

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Mtb Technologies

• Porvair Filtration Group

• Spintek Filtration

• Zena Membranes

• Yuasa Membrane Systems

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Membrane Microfiltration Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Membrane Microfiltration by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

