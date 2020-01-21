MARKET REPORT
Global Metallic Biocides Market 2020 Research Methodology: Companies AkzoNobel, Ashland, Baker Hughes, BASF
The Global Metallic Biocides Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Metallic Biocides industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Metallic Biocides market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.
The global Metallic Biocides Market Overview:
The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Metallic Biocides demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.
Brief Outlook of Global Metallic Biocides Market Competition:
- AkzoNobel
- Ashland
- Baker Hughes
- BASF
- Clariant Chemicals
- CORTEC
- FMC
- Lanxess
- Lonza
- Rhodia
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Dow Chemical
- Lubrizol
- Champion Technologies
- Akcros Chemicals
- BWA Water Additives
- GE Water Technologies
- Kemira
- Albemarle
The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Metallic Biocides manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Metallic Biocides production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.
More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Metallic Biocides sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.
Crucial Segments in the Global Metallic Biocides Industry:
- Water Treatment & Management
- Wood Preservatives
- Paints& Coatings
- Personal Care Preservatives
- Other
Get Expansive Exploration of Global Metallic Biocides Market 2020
Global Metallic Biocides market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Metallic Biocides types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.
Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Metallic Biocides industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Metallic Biocides market.
MARKET REPORT
Ionic Liquids Market Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends during forecast 2019-2024 | Basf Se, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A
Detailed Study on Ionic Liquids Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2024. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Ionic Liquids industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Ionic Liquids market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0628162524692 from 20.5 million $ in 2014 to 27.8 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Ionic Liquids market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Ionic Liquids will reach 43.24 million $.
An Ionic Liquids (IL) is a salt in the liquid state. In some contexts, the term has been restricted to salts whose melting point is below some arbitrary temperature, such as 100 °C (212 °F). While ordinary liquids such as water and gasoline are predominantly made of electrically neutral molecules, ionic liquids are largely made of ions and short-lived ion pairs. These substances are variously called liquid electrolytes, ionic melts, ionic fluids, fused salts, liquid salts, or ionic glasses.
The Global Ionic Liquids Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Ionic Liquids Market is sub segmented into Anion, Cation. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Ionic Liquids Market is sub segmented into Solvents & Catalysts, Process & Operating Fluids, Plastics, Electrochemistry & Batteries, Bio-Refineries.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2023. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Ionic Liquids followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Ionic Liquids in North America.
Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions. The report also deals with market share by participants for the overall market and describes the competitive strategies adopted by these players. Ionic Liquids Market segmentation is also done on the basis of applications. Leading players of the industry have also been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. A few top players in the industry are Basf Se, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A, Merck Kgaa, The Chemours Company, Proionic, Solvionic Sa, Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh, Strem Chemicals Inc, Coorstek Specialty Chemicals, Jinkai Chemical Co., Ltd, Reinste Nanoventure, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.
Latest Industry Updates:
Austria: Proionic is proud to announce to have gained REACH registration for its submitted substance EMIM TFSI (1-Ethyl-3-methylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide (electronic grade)).The decision of the EUROPEAN CHEMICALS AGENCY (ECHA) entitles proionic GmbH to produce a tonnage between 1 and 10 tonnes / year of EMIM TFSI.
An increasing demand for high-purity ionic liquids especially in the electronic and automotive industry induced the upscaling and REACH registration of EMIM TFSI. In addition to EMIM BF4, this is the second ionic liquid electrolyte available at ton-scale at proionic.
“Due to their high electrochemical stability, negligible vapor pressure & flammability as well as tunable solvation properties for the dissolution of electrochemically active species, a large number of implemented ionic liquid electrolyte applications exist”, says Dr. Roland Kalb, CSTO & founder of proionic. “The increased safety and high-performance properties of IL based electrolytes add a fundamental value to corresponding technologies resulting in more economically viable processes”, he adds. “Based on ECHA’s decision, proionic is now able to contribute to the competitiveness of ionic liquid based industrial technologies by enlarging its production capacity, as this goes along with a clear cost advantage for our customers”, says Bernhard Ludwig, proionic’s Head of Operations & Sales.
Ionic liquid production processes at proionic are based on CBILS® and are designed to deliver constant high-quality of ultra-pure & halide-free ionic liquids. Additionally to cost- efficiency, quality aspects such as a remarkable low water content of < 20 ppm for EMIM TFSI produced at ton-scale meet industry’s requirements.
Table of Contents:
Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2019
1 Ionic Liquids Definition
2 Global Ionic Liquids Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
3 Major Player Ionic Liquids Business Introduction
4 Global Ionic Liquids Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Ionic Liquids Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Ionic Liquids Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Ionic Liquids Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Ionic Liquids Market Forecast 2019-2024
9 Ionic Liquids Segmentation Type
10 Ionic Liquids Segmentation Industry
11 Ionic Liquids Cost Analysis
12 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Neurosurgical ProductsMarket to Discern Magnified Growth During 2017-2022
Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Overview
The research report on the global neurosurgical products market analyzes past and current growth trends to present verifiable projections for the 2017-2022 forecast period. Data provided in the report for 2016 is for historical reference. The neurosurgical products market study covers an elaborate executive summary with a market snapshot that provides details about key segments under different category. It also examines vital market dynamics such as demand drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are likely to influence the growth trajectory of the neurosurgical products market between 2017 and 2022. The report includes market attractiveness analysis depending upon geography and competitive hierarchy that market stockholders can leverage for growth spaces. The market study provides a holistic assessment of the neurosurgical products market, which includes revenue estimations in US$ Mn and volume estimations in Mn units of key market segments.
The objective of the study on global neurosurgical products market is to provide a satisfactory analysis of the said market over the 2017-2022 forecast timeframe. The value of the total neurosurgical products market is calculated by aggregating the revenue generated by leading companies operating in this sector followed by a percentage split to the overall market.
Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Key Research Methodologies
The report is compiled after an extensive research phase. While the bulk of primary research involved reaching out to industry-centric databases and carrying out interviews with industry experts, the secondary research phase involved study of company websites, press releases, analyst presentation, annual reports, and several online paid databases. Data validation involved employing triangulation method, along with insights gathered from primary and secondary research. The report comprises estimations of revenue generated through various sales channels for neurosurgical products. The report also evaluates the market by essential parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This aids market stakeholders gauge growth avenues and predictability market.
The competition dashboard of the report identifies and profiles key vendors in the neurosurgical products market. The competitive profiling of key market players helps understand their growth strategies and business objectives. The report also provides extensive details about the changing competitive hierarchy which is gauged with respect to their market share over a timeframe. Market share analysis of key players is also presented to indicate the contribution of these players in the overall market.
Global Neurosurgical Products Market: Market Segmentation
Based on product type, the neurosurgical products market has been segmented into embolization products, stereo tactic radiosurgery systems, neurological endoscopes, shunts, aneurysm and AVM clips, and others. Procedure-wise, the neurosurgical products has been bifurcated into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. In terms of condition, hydrocephalus, arteriovenous malformations, aneurysms, and pituitary and intracranial tumors are the segments into which the neurosurgical products market is divide. Geography-wise, the report takes stock of the demand for neurosurgical products in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
MARKET REPORT
Potato Starch Market to Reach an Estimated Value of US$ 14,000 Mn by the end of 2029.
Persistence Market Research published a report titled Potato Starch Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029, which projects that the potato starch market is expected to reach more than US$ 8,800 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach nearly US$ 14,000 Mn by the end of 2029.
Increasing demand for native starch products and non-GMO products in different countries to be beneficial for the potato starch market
The demand for non-GMO products is increasing with the increasing awareness among consumers. Consumers are becoming health conscious and are now aware of the benefits of non-GMO food and non-GMO food ingredients over chemically-processed food and food ingredients. Production of non-GMO potato starch has been increasing from the last few years as manufacturers are trying to satisfy the demand for non-GMO potato starch across the globe.
The change in consumer behavior towards artificial or synthetic ingredient-based products and their preference leaning towards natural and native-based products is an important factor for the increasing demand for the native potato starch and its products. Native potato starch has a wide range of applications in the food and beverages industry. Native potato starch has many important properties due to which a large number of manufacturers are expected to enter this market. This is expected to boost the potato starch market across the globe.
Europe has the largest share in potato starch production. Europe is also the largest consumer of potato starch, followed by North America and East Asia. The demand for potato starch is increasing in developing economies of East Asia and South Asia. Growing industrial applications of potato starch are propelling the increase in demand in these regions. North America is the second largest consumer of potato starch. North America and Europe both, are trying to increase their market share in potato starch production by increasing their production capacities.
The increasing health concerns among consumers and increasing need for a gluten-free diet are boosting the demand for potato starch, which is a naturally gluten-free product. Rising sensitiveness for gluten and wheat is increasing the use of potato starch, especially in baked food.
By end use, the food segment is expected to remain the esteemed segment
Potato starch has a wide range of applications in various food segments such as bakery and confectionary, meat & fish, and pet food. Potato starch has various properties, which can be used to prepare tasty and well-textured food. Potato starch as an additive can improve the taste and smoothness of food. Potato starch manufacturers are following the strategy of strategic alliances or partnerships with regional food manufacturers. This trend is increasing in Europe, East Asia, and South Asia and helping potato starch manufacturers to increase their market presence and product offering in the global market. Manufacturers are also investing their money in research and development to innovate products. They are focusing on developing and providing products with high nutrition content, as well as good taste & texture.
Key Producers of Potato Starch
Some of the key players included in the potato starch market report are:
- Tereos S.A
- Finnamyl Oy
- Royal Ingredients Group
- Novidon
- SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH
- PEPEES S.A
- AKV Langholt
- Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH
- PPZ Trzemeszno Sp. z o.o.
- Vimal PPCE
- Aloja Starkelsen
- Lyckeby Starch AB
- Škrobárny Pelhrimov
- Emsland Group
- Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Ziemniaczanego S.A.
- Blattmann Schweiz AG
- HUNGRANA KFT
- Nowamyl S.A.
- Birkamidon
- Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd.
- Meelunie B.V.
- AKK-Karup Kartoffelmelfabrik
- KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen Amba
- Zaklady Przemyslu Ziemniaczanego w Pile ZETPEZET Sp. z o.o.
- Roquette Frères S.A.
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Cargill
- Ingredion Inc.
The key players in the potato starch market are focusing on strategic growth and development through adopting key market strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations, and expansions & investments.
