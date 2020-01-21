Global Metallic Biocides Market 2020 Research Methodology: Companies AkzoNobel, Ashland, Baker Hughes, BASF

Detailed Study on Ionic Liquids Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2024. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Ionic Liquids industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Ionic Liquids market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0628162524692 from 20.5 million $ in 2014 to 27.8 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Ionic Liquids market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Ionic Liquids will reach 43.24 million $.

An Ionic Liquids (IL) is a salt in the liquid state. In some contexts, the term has been restricted to salts whose melting point is below some arbitrary temperature, such as 100 °C (212 °F). While ordinary liquids such as water and gasoline are predominantly made of electrically neutral molecules, ionic liquids are largely made of ions and short-lived ion pairs. These substances are variously called liquid electrolytes, ionic melts, ionic fluids, fused salts, liquid salts, or ionic glasses.

The Global Ionic Liquids Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Ionic Liquids Market is sub segmented into Anion, Cation. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Ionic Liquids Market is sub segmented into Solvents & Catalysts, Process & Operating Fluids, Plastics, Electrochemistry & Batteries, Bio-Refineries.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2023. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Ionic Liquids followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Ionic Liquids in North America.

Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions. The report also deals with market share by participants for the overall market and describes the competitive strategies adopted by these players. Ionic Liquids Market segmentation is also done on the basis of applications. Leading players of the industry have also been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. A few top players in the industry are Basf Se, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A, Merck Kgaa, The Chemours Company, Proionic, Solvionic Sa, Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh, Strem Chemicals Inc, Coorstek Specialty Chemicals, Jinkai Chemical Co., Ltd, Reinste Nanoventure, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Latest Industry Updates:

Austria: Proionic is proud to announce to have gained REACH registration for its submitted substance EMIM TFSI (1-Ethyl-3-methylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide (electronic grade)).The decision of the EUROPEAN CHEMICALS AGENCY (ECHA) entitles proionic GmbH to produce a tonnage between 1 and 10 tonnes / year of EMIM TFSI.

An increasing demand for high-purity ionic liquids especially in the electronic and automotive industry induced the upscaling and REACH registration of EMIM TFSI. In addition to EMIM BF4, this is the second ionic liquid electrolyte available at ton-scale at proionic.

“Due to their high electrochemical stability, negligible vapor pressure & flammability as well as tunable solvation properties for the dissolution of electrochemically active species, a large number of implemented ionic liquid electrolyte applications exist”, says Dr. Roland Kalb, CSTO & founder of proionic. “The increased safety and high-performance properties of IL based electrolytes add a fundamental value to corresponding technologies resulting in more economically viable processes”, he adds. “Based on ECHA’s decision, proionic is now able to contribute to the competitiveness of ionic liquid based industrial technologies by enlarging its production capacity, as this goes along with a clear cost advantage for our customers”, says Bernhard Ludwig, proionic’s Head of Operations & Sales.

Ionic liquid production processes at proionic are based on CBILS® and are designed to deliver constant high-quality of ultra-pure & halide-free ionic liquids. Additionally to cost- efficiency, quality aspects such as a remarkable low water content of < 20 ppm for EMIM TFSI produced at ton-scale meet industry’s requirements.

