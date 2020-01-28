MARKET REPORT
Global Micro LED Market Feature Trends, Price, Growth by 2024 | Facebook, Taiwan Semiconductor, Japan Display, VerLASE Technologies, Lextar Electronics
Micro LED Market: Summary
The Global Micro LED Market is estimated to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 72%, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a technology used for displays made up of microscopic light emitting diodes. Micro LEDs use small pixel size compared to conventional LEDs and they also have self-emissive technology which reduces its dependence on backlighting. Owing to these features, micro LEDs display panels are slimmer and provide extremely high resolution for various end use applications. Micro LEDs are very power efficient and produce brighter pictures.
Micro Led Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for High Resolution Displays in Smart Devices
As there is a surge in demand for higher resolution displays in the smart devices, micro LEDs will fulfill the demand for better visual results in the near future. Micro LEDs are specifically used in smartphones, head-up displays (HUD), and smartwatches, for high resolution and better visual performance applications under variable luminous conditions.
Hence, this factor is expected to contribute towards the growth of micro LEDs market in the near future.
Growing Demand of Consumer Electronics
Consumer electronic products are mass produced and are required in almost every aspect by consumers. The consumer electronics faces shift because of technological advancements. Across various electronic products such as televisions, smartwatches, laptops, technological advancements are on a rise owing to consumer buying behavior. Micro LEDs are expected to get integrated in the manufacturing of aforesaid consumer electronic products and this will pave the way for the manufacturing of advanced electronic products.
Thus, growing demand of consumer electronics may contribute in the growth of the micro LED market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Technical Barrier in the Manufacturing Process
In the manufacturing process of micro LEDs, mass transfer is done in which LED chip is transferred to the substrate and this process is quite complex to perform. When the chip is transferred from temporary substrate to the final substrate, extra precautions are required to save the chip from any damage. Equipment available to perform this task are time consuming and affect the yield quality and quantity of the micro LEDs produced. The equipment required to make the chips with an emphasis on good yields and mass production will be technologically complex to produce, at present few companies and researchers are striving to overcome this situation.
Thus, barrier in the manufacturing process may hinder the growth of the micro LED market, during the forecast period.
Micro Led Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on type covers: RGB Micro LED, Blue Micro LED,and UV Micro LED
- Segmentation based on panel size covers:Below 2 inch, 2-12 inch, 12-55 inch, 55-100 inch and Above 100 inch
- Segmentation based on application covers: Smartphones, Television, Smartwatch, Laptop and Tablet, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Mixed Reality, Commercial Billboards, Micro LED Lighting Systemand
- Segmentation based on end user covers:Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Advertisement, Aerospace and Defense and Others
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Micro Led Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Micro LED Market, by Type
- RGB Micro LED
- Blue Micro LED
- UV Micro LED
Micro LED Market, by Panel Size
- Below 2 inch
- 2-12 inch
- 12-55 inch
- 55-100 inch
- Above 100 inch
Micro LED Market, by Application
- Smartphones
- Television
- Smartwatch
- Laptop and Tablet
- Virtual Reality (VR)
- Augmented Reality (AR)/ Mixed Reality
- Commercial Billboards
- Micro LED Lighting System
- Others
Micro LED Market, by End User
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Advertisement
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2016-2025 Present Demand, Share, Size & Future Growth Trends To 2025
As orthopedic robotics provide surgeons with a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures, they are increasingly transforming the landscape of orthopedic surgery industry. Global demand for orthopedic surgical robots in 2025 will explode to more than $XXX billion to set up a new history high peak. This represents an astonishing 30.8% increase yearly by annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative market total of $XXX billion during 2017-2025, owing to the substantial increase of robot-based and computer-assisted surgery procedures for knee, hip, trauma, spine and shoulder.
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2016-2025: Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the orthopedic surgical robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global orthopedic surgical robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
The report also quantifies global orthopedic surgical robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of surgery type, product, equipment and region.
Based on surgery type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Technological advancement and applications for each section are discussed.
• Knee Surgery
• Hip Surgery
• Other Surgeries
Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.
• Robotic Systems
• Instruments and Accessories
• System Services
Based on equipment type, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
• Robot Machines
• Navigation Systems
• Planners and Simulators
• Other Equipment
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and national markets by surgery type (knee surgery, hip surgery, and other orthopedic surgeries) over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global orthopedic surgical robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Highlighted with 30 tables and 53 figures, this 152-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.
Key Players:
Brainlab AG
Curexo Technology Corp.
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
Kinamed Inc.
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Medtronic Inc.
Merge Healthcare
OMNIlife Science, Inc.
Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)
Simbionix USA Corp.
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stryker Corp. / MAKO
Think Surgical, Inc.
Wright Medical Technology, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
MARKET REPORT
Steel Framing Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis 2015 – 2023
Global Steel Framing market report from TMR’s viewpoint
TMR analyzes the Steel Framing market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Steel Framing market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Steel Framing market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Steel Framing market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Steel Framing market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Steel Framing ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Steel Framing being utilized?
- How many units of Steel Framing is estimated to be sold in 2019?
market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
This report provides comprehensive analysis of
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for upcoming years
This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.
Reasons for Buying this Report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments
The Steel Framing market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Steel Framing market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Steel Framing market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Steel Framing market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Steel Framing market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Steel Framing market in terms of value and volume.
The Steel Framing report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
Why choose TMR?
- Deliver customized reports with no additional expenses.
- Exhaustive primary and secondary to collect critical data associated with the market.
- Digital solutions to provide unique business ideas to the clients.
- Available 24/7 to facilitate across different time zones.
- Offer region-wise as well as country-wise market reports.
ENERGY
Data Warehousing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Actian Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Snowflake Inc., Teradata
A data warehouse is also called as an enterprise data warehouse, this system used for reporting and data analysis, and is considered a core component of business intelligence. The growing volume of data needs a dedicated storage system, hence growing demand for the growth of the market. Rising trends of cloud computing and increasing demand for high-speed analytics is also boosting the growth of the market. Data warehousing allows users to access a wide range of information, and the data is organized in an effective and relevant manner, which is projected to the growth of the data warehousing market.
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Data Warehousing Market Are: Actian Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Snowflake Inc., Teradata
Rising adoption of data warehouse owing to its benefits such as it saves time, delivers enhanced business intelligence, increases data quality and consistency, and generates a high return on investment. Additionally, it improves the decision-making process and streamlines the flow of information. These factors are driving the growth of the data warehousing market. However, high implementation cost is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Rise in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics is also boosting the demand for the data warehousing market. A growing need for data management, various enterprises are investing in data warehouse solutions to improve their business; these factors are expected to drive the growth of the data warehousing market.
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Data Warehousing Market
- Changing Data Warehousing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Data Warehousing market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Data Warehousing Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
Data Warehousing Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Data Warehousing Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.
The global data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of offering, type of data, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as extraction transportation and loading (ETL) solutions, statistical analysis, data mining, others. On the basis of type of data the market is segmented as unstructured data, semi-structured and structured data. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud, hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, media and entertainment, manufacturing, it and telecom, retail, others)
Various market forces such as drivers, restrains along political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such a forces are studied in depth to arrive at market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in Data Warehousing market.
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
