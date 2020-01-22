Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market Report 2020, by Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Regional Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

A system on module (SOM) or computer on module (COM) is a complete chip on a single printed circuit board containing elements such as RAM, clock, Ethernet, microprocessor, I/O controllers and flash memory. It is a subtype of embedded computer system. Micro system-on-module (SOM) is a smaller version of the system on module based on Intel’s Braswell architecture, which is built around a carrier board that adheres all the ports essential in any tiniest personal computer. The size of the Micro system-on-module (SOM) range from 52.8mm to 40mm. They are the global product that serves a broad variety of uses beginning from a calculator to engineering controls to space technology.

Due to the active presence of major companies of healthcare and industrial automation in countries such as US and Canada, made North America leading region in Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market.

The Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Micro System-on-Module (SOM).

This report presents the worldwide Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies (Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Breakdown Data by Type

ARM Architecture

x86 Architecture

Other

Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Industrial Automation

Aerospace

Robotics

Automotive

Other

Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Micro System-on-Module (SOM) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro System-on-Module (SOM) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ARM Architecture

1.4.3 x86 Architecture

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Industrial Automation

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Robotics

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production

4.2.2 United States Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production

4.3.2 Europe Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production

4.4.2 China Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production

4.5.2 Japan Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production

4.6.2 South Korea Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

5 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production by Type

6.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue by Type

6.3 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kontron

8.1.1 Kontron Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Kontron Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Kontron Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.1.5 Kontron Recent Development

8.2 Congatec

8.2.1 Congatec Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Congatec Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Congatec Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.2.5 Congatec Recent Development

8.3 MSC Technologies (Avnet)

8.3.1 MSC Technologies (Avnet) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 MSC Technologies (Avnet) Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 MSC Technologies (Avnet) Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.3.5 MSC Technologies (Avnet) Recent Development

8.4 Advantech

8.4.1 Advantech Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Advantech Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Advantech Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.4.5 Advantech Recent Development

8.5 ADLink

8.5.1 ADLink Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 ADLink Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 ADLink Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.5.5 ADLink Recent Development

8.6 Portwell

8.6.1 Portwell Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Portwell Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Portwell Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.6.5 Portwell Recent Development

8.7 Eurotech

8.7.1 Eurotech Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Eurotech Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Eurotech Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.7.5 Eurotech Recent Development

8.8 SECO srl

8.8.1 SECO srl Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 SECO srl Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 SECO srl Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.8.5 SECO srl Recent Development

8.9 Technexion

8.9.1 Technexion Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Technexion Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Technexion Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.9.5 Technexion Recent Development

8.10 Phytec

8.10.1 Phytec Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Phytec Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Phytec Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Product Description

8.10.5 Phytec Recent Development

8.11 Axiomtek

8.12 Aaeon

8.13 Toradex

8.14 EMAC

8.15 Avalue Technology

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Distributors

11.3 Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13 Key Findings in the Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

